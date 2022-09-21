ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion "Plan B" Remix With Lil Kim Taken Down After Only A Few Hours

Megan Thee Stallion's newest album, Traumazine, has had everyone talking. Megan has been promoting the album all over the place, and to keep the momentum going, she released a remix of one of the project's tracks, "Plan B." The remix boasts a verse from Lil Kim, and it has stirred up quite the controversy.
Rolling Stone

‘Did You Think I Wasn’t Going to Shake My Ass?’: Anitta Gets Sexy With Performance of ‘Envolver’ at the 2022 VMAs

Well, we all know which version of Anitta hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday evening: the sexiest one. The Brazilian singer performed her hit “Envolver,” which spawned a massive TikTok trend over the past year and topped Spotify’s global charts back in March. Dressed in a revealing red catsuit, Anitta twerked and strutted across the stage with her backup dancers before asking the crowd, “Did you think I wasn’t going to shake my ass?” The Versions of Me hitmaker then delivered as promised, showing off her assets backed by “Bola Rebola,” her collaboration with J Balvin and...
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Responds To Young Guru’s JAY-Z Comments: 'I Just Need Somebody To Compete With'

50 Cent has responded to Young Guru‘s recent comments about the time JAY-Z warned the rest of Roc-A-Fella roster about the G-Unit rapper’s arrival on the scene. In an interview with Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, Jigga‘s longtime engineer reflected back to the time he was crafting The Blueprint 2 and claimed JAY entered the studio and told everybody 50 was going to be the next rap superstar.
hotnewhiphop.com

Freddie Gibbs Checks Akademiks, Benny The Butcher & R. Kelly In Funk Flex Freestyle

It's been a strong year for hip-hop but there are still a few more albums that are coming for the crown of album of the year. In the two years since Freddie Gibbs released Alfredo, he's earned Grammy nominations, widespread critical acclaim, and got involved in a few beefs that are seemingly fueling his competitive nature in the booth. With SSS on the way, the rapper is reminding fans that they should expect bars from him.
hotnewhiphop.com

Akademiks Doubles Down On Hip Hop Pioneers: "Yall Didn't Do Nothin'"

Things got heated on Thursday (September 22) after DJ Akademiks slammed some of the pioneers of hip hop, calling them "dusty" while suggesting that they've all mishandled their finances. However, LL Cool J, one of the most successful emcees of the genre, took to social media to address the media personality's hot take, explaining that the belief that someone not having money means they don’t have any value is “a bad idea” and “misinformed.”
Variety

Is Taylor Swift Playing the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

When the NFL announced at midnight ET that Apple Music is the new sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the Swift-iverse went into overdrive speculating that Taylor Swift will be the performer: The announcement was made at midnight, Taylor releases her new music at midnight (er, like 99% of all major artists in the streaming age) and her new album is called “Midnights.” With no disrespect to the Swifties, there are actually many more-tangible reasons why Swift seems a likely front-runner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show — which, with an estimated 103 million viewers this year, is the single...
TMZ.com

Jadakiss Says He Hated Ghostwriting for Diddy Back in the Day

Jadakiss' past life as Diddy's ghostwriter still haunts him ... mostly because he hated everything about the process!!!. The LOX rapper was chopping it up on Smoke DZA's 'Personal Party' podcast, revisiting his stint on Diddy's Bad Boy Records -- which was very early in his career, and, apparently, incredibly challenging.
HipHopDX.com

New Music Friday - New Albums From Cam'ron & A-Trak, DaBaby, Lucki, DreamDoll + More

HIPHOPDX – Kanye West has stolen the news cycle again this week, despite the fact he hasn’t dropped any new music. In the midst of his heated battles with Gap and adidas, Ye joined Good Morning America to speak about a number of topics, including finally admitting that Sway did actually have the answers in their infamous interview from 2013.
Vibe

Vince Staples Wants The Rock To Cast Him In ‘Fast & Furious’

Vince Staples wants in on the Fast & Furious franchise, requesting Dwayne Johnson to cast him. Staples, 29, took to Twitter on Wednesday (Sept. 21) to voice his big screen aspirations and had a specific request for The Rock, which involves Tyrese. More from VIBE.comVince Staples To Star In Netflix Comedy Series About His LifeAmazon Music Announces 'Vince Staples: A Walk Through Ramona Park' LivestreamDwayne Johnson Fought To Keep 'Black Adam' And 'Shazam!' Separate “Somebody tell The Rock to put me in Fast & Furious as Tyrese’s son from Barstow,” the Ramona Park Broke My Heart rapper typed. As of Friday (Sept. 23), it’s unclear whether or...
HipHopDX.com

Trina Named 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards’ 'I Am Hip Hop Award' Honoree

Trina will be honored at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards with the “I Am Hip Hop” Award, putting an exclamation point on her decades-long career. The rapper, producer, TV/radio personality and entrepreneur was understandably thrilled by the announcement. “I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” she said in a statement.
TMZ.com

LL Cool J Rips DJ Akademiks For Calling Older Rappers 'Dusty'

LL Cool J is coming to the defense of hip hop's pioneers ... as he blows a gasket over DJ Akademiks calling older rappers "dusty," and not as rich as the new generation of artists. In a fiery Instagram Live, LL picked apart Akademiks' stance -- noting how music fans...
