Read full article on original website
Related
Aircraft almost collides with Boeing passenger jet in near-miss
A single-engine Cessna aircraft almost collided with a Delta Boeing 757 passenger jet over Orlando International Airport in an incident which is currently being investigated by the FAA.Video footage, filmed from within the cabin of the Cessna, shows the pilot’s quick reaction to the situation. He pulled the plane up over the rapidly climbing jet ro avoid a collision which could have seen mass casualties.The two planes managed to avoid each other by about 500 feet, due to the pilot of the Cessna, Malik Clarke, taking “evasive action” to avoid the much larger passenger plane.“I knew that this didn’t...
Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses
An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
I flew on Delta's Boeing 767 from Sweden to New York in economy and it was the best transatlantic flight I've taken in a long time
Despite being assigned the middle seat of the middle row, the upgraded cabin was comfortable and had everything I needed for the eight-hour journey.
TODAY.com
American Airlines passenger detained by FBI after allegedly assaulting attendant on flight
An American Airlines passenger was detained by the FBI after allegedly assaulting an attendant on a flight from San José del Cabo, Mexico, to Los Angeles on Wednesday, officials said. Law enforcement were waiting for American Airlines flight 377 when it landed in L.A. “due to an unruly passenger...
IN THIS ARTICLE
United Airlines threatens to drop JFK service if U.S. does not approve more flights
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) said on Tuesday it plans to end service in October to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not grant the air carrier additional flights.
Sparks fly from United Airlines flight reportedly forced to emergency land in Newark
Sparks were sent flying as a United Airlines plane was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Airport in New Jersey.Instagram user variablecraft says this footage shows the scene as a shower of sparks trailed after the left wing of the plane shortly after takeoff early on Tuesday, 20 September.“After our aircraft experienced a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff, it remained in the air to burn fuel and then landed safely,” United Airlines told CNN.The Independent has reached out to United Airlines for comment on the accuracy of the video.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More BBC says Queen Elizabeth’s funeral watched by 28 million people in UKHow will the mini-budget announcements affect your household?Sergei Lavrov calls Zelensky a ‘b*****d’ and walks out of UN meeting
Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies
Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
A JetBlue plane went over Hurricane Fiona on its flight from the Dominican Republic to Newark
A JetBlue plane from Punta Cana to Newark went over the storm in a flight planned with guidance from meteorologists, The Washington Post reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pentagon will unveil the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber in the first week of December - after cloaking development of the $639M aircraft in near-total secrecy
The US Air Force will unveil its next-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, during the first week of December, lifting the tight cloak of secrecy that has surrounded the aircraft's development. Northrop Grumman and the Air Force confirmed the timeline for unveiling the B-21 on Tuesday, saying that it will...
FAA opens probe into United Airlines emergency landing at Newark after sparks flew from Boeing 777-200 on takeoff after 'hydraulic pressure pump failure'
The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after a United Airlines jet was forced to make an emergency landing when a shower of sparks flew off and debris fell to the ground moments after taking off from Newark Airport. The Boeing 777-200ER, which took off from Newark heading for...
He Flew Commercial Planes In Afghanistan. Now He Has To Start Over.
Like thousands of Afghans now in the U.S., Hafiz Akbarzada has to start over thousands of miles from a home he may not be able to see again.
Norwegian Makes a Drink-Package Change Passengers Will Hate
Every business these days faces sharply rising costs. Those costs are especially challenging for companies that are heavily exposed to the global labor market. These include the cruise lines, which must feed people and pay for fuel to operate their ships. Even as fuel prices drop, Royal Caribbean (RCL) ,...
I flew on a $25 million Gulfstream G280 that private aviation company Volato will charter for $6,550 starting in 2024 — see inside
Volato's G280s will feature several luxury amenities, including a dining room and large leather loungers that can convert into single beds.
Spirit Airlines employees charged in $238,000 reservation scheme
The Eastern District of Pennsylvania alleges three Spirit Airlines employees prevented the airline from collecting more than $238,000 in change fees.
liveandletsfly.com
United Airlines Will Restore Duvets In Business Class On Select Domestic Flights
In a welcome move, United Airlines will be re-introducing duvets and large pillows in business class on premium trasconintiental as well as select flights to Hawaii and Alaska. United Airlines Duvets, Large Pillows Return To Business Class On Many Routes. United’s Saks Fifth Avenue branded bedding is well regarded, particularly...
The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing
However, many American investors haven't noticed even wilder moves in foreign exchange. The strong U.S. dollar could help some businesses but hurt others. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNET
It's the US Air Force's 75th Anniversary: Take a Look at the Aircraft It's Flown
The wild blue yonder has been the domain of the US Air Force for decades. In this slideshow, we're taking a 75th anniversary tour of the aircraft that Air Force pilots have flown, from the late 1940s to the present day. Pictured here are F-16 Fighting Falcons flying in tight...
FOXBusiness
American Airlines reveals new luxury suites, premium seating
American Airlines will have new suites and premium seating on two long-haul planes. In a news release, the airline unveiled the luxury seats that'll be available on upcoming Boeing 787-9 and Airbus A321XLR aircrafts, which are set to make a debut in 2024. The company's roomy Flagship Suite seats will...
Canada Drops Vaccine Requirements, Visitors No Longer Need To Quarantine
After two years Canada is finally allowing Americans who are unvaccinated into the country without quarantining. And making it simpler for vaccinated travelers as well. On September 30th Canada will lift its vaccine requirements for visitors. Also on September 30th, Canada will end random COVID arrival tests and make it optional for visitors to use the ArriveCan app. However, everyone will be required to continue to wear masks on planes to and from Canada as well as public transportation.
Defense One
L3Harris to Convert Embraer KC-390s for Aerial Refueling
L3Harris Technologies has entered an agreement with Brazil’s Embraer to convert KC-390 cargo planes into aerial tankers that can refuel U.S. combat planes in flight. The goal is to create a tactical tanker that can fly closer to the front lines in a war with a peer competitor and refuel all types of U.S. military planes , according to L3Harris Chairman and CEO Chris Kubasik.
Comments / 0