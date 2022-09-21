ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Aircraft almost collides with Boeing passenger jet in near-miss

A single-engine Cessna aircraft almost collided with a Delta Boeing 757 passenger jet over Orlando International Airport in an incident which is currently being investigated by the FAA.Video footage, filmed from within the cabin of the Cessna, shows the pilot’s quick reaction to the situation. He pulled the plane up over the rapidly climbing jet ro avoid a collision which could have seen mass casualties.The two planes managed to avoid each other by about 500 feet, due to the pilot of the Cessna, Malik Clarke, taking “evasive action” to avoid the much larger passenger plane.“I knew that this didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Mail

Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses

An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
The Independent

Sparks fly from United Airlines flight reportedly forced to emergency land in Newark

Sparks were sent flying as a United Airlines plane was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Airport in New Jersey.Instagram user variablecraft says this footage shows the scene as a shower of sparks trailed after the left wing of the plane shortly after takeoff early on Tuesday, 20 September.“After our aircraft experienced a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff, it remained in the air to burn fuel and then landed safely,” United Airlines told CNN.The Independent has reached out to United Airlines for comment on the accuracy of the video.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More BBC says Queen Elizabeth’s funeral watched by 28 million people in UKHow will the mini-budget announcements affect your household?Sergei Lavrov calls Zelensky a ‘b*****d’ and walks out of UN meeting
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Mail

Pentagon will unveil the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber in the first week of December - after cloaking development of the $639M aircraft in near-total secrecy

The US Air Force will unveil its next-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, during the first week of December, lifting the tight cloak of secrecy that has surrounded the aircraft's development. Northrop Grumman and the Air Force confirmed the timeline for unveiling the B-21 on Tuesday, saying that it will...
PALMDALE, CA
TheStreet

Norwegian Makes a Drink-Package Change Passengers Will Hate

Every business these days faces sharply rising costs. Those costs are especially challenging for companies that are heavily exposed to the global labor market. These include the cruise lines, which must feed people and pay for fuel to operate their ships. Even as fuel prices drop, Royal Caribbean (RCL) ,...
DRINKS
liveandletsfly.com

United Airlines Will Restore Duvets In Business Class On Select Domestic Flights

In a welcome move, United Airlines will be re-introducing duvets and large pillows in business class on premium trasconintiental as well as select flights to Hawaii and Alaska. United Airlines Duvets, Large Pillows Return To Business Class On Many Routes. United’s Saks Fifth Avenue branded bedding is well regarded, particularly...
LIFESTYLE
The Motley Fool

The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing

However, many American investors haven't noticed even wilder moves in foreign exchange. The strong U.S. dollar could help some businesses but hurt others. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

American Airlines reveals new luxury suites, premium seating

American Airlines will have new suites and premium seating on two long-haul planes. In a news release, the airline unveiled the luxury seats that'll be available on upcoming Boeing 787-9 and Airbus A321XLR aircrafts, which are set to make a debut in 2024. The company's roomy Flagship Suite seats will...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelNoire

Canada Drops Vaccine Requirements, Visitors No Longer Need To Quarantine

After two years Canada is finally allowing Americans who are unvaccinated into the country without quarantining. And making it simpler for vaccinated travelers as well. On September 30th Canada will lift its vaccine requirements for visitors. Also on September 30th, Canada will end random COVID arrival tests and make it optional for visitors to use the ArriveCan app. However, everyone will be required to continue to wear masks on planes to and from Canada as well as public transportation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Defense One

L3Harris to Convert Embraer KC-390s for Aerial Refueling

L3Harris Technologies has entered an agreement with Brazil’s Embraer to convert KC-390 cargo planes into aerial tankers that can refuel U.S. combat planes in flight. The goal is to create a tactical tanker that can fly closer to the front lines in a war with a peer competitor and refuel all types of U.S. military planes , according to L3Harris Chairman and CEO Chris Kubasik.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

