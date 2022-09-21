Read full article on original website
Related
This Arkansas Restaurant Makes List of The Best Restaurants in The US
We all know how good our restaurants are in the south, but it sure is a fun surprise when food critics from New York like our food too. The New York Times recently made a list of the top 50 restaurants across the country. guess what? A restaurant from Arkansas made the list and three from Texas made the list too!
These 9 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since June
Can you help find these 9 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since June 1. Please look closely at these missing posters. Most of these kids are from Central and Northwest Arkansas but you never know, you might spot them in our area. Remember never to approach them, but please call the local authorities to help bring these kids home.
Appreciation for Arkansas Firefighters at 2022 Rural Fire Show
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division and the Arkansas Rural and Volunteer Firefighters Association is hosting the 2022 Rural Fire Show on October 1, at the Conway Expo and Event Center. This is a free event in appreciation of all firefighters in Arkansas and their families to honor them...
Will A Triple Dip La Nina Bring Back Snow For Arkansas This Winter?
With La Nina back for the third year in a row, how will it affect our weather in Arkansas?. La Nina is a condition in which the ocean water temperatures in the Pacific are cooler than normal. What is crazy is that this is the third year in a row for this to happen. This has only happened three times since 1950. So what does it mean exactly when it comes to our weather?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Home Can $43 Million Buy You In The Great State of Texas?
Your Palace in Dallas awaits Prince whats-your-name. For a mere $43 Million, you can be the first and only owner of this amazing palatial estate in a rather exclusive area between University Park and Highland Park in Big D. This stunning mansion was designed by architect Richard Drummond Davis, who...
There Is No Way You Can Correctly Pronounce These Arkansas Towns
In my quest to find all things crazy in Arkansas I found a video of people trying to pronounce Arkansas towns, and I am positive you will not be able to pronounce most of them. The YouTube channel 'It's A Southern Thing' has a group of people that are from...
Funny Southern Wives Tales You Will See In Arkansas
Have you heard of an old wives tale? You know the thing about when you spill the salt you need to toss some over your shoulder? Or the one about open umbrellas in your home? Well here are some funny Southern wives' tales you will see in Arkansas. Knock On...
Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration Makes One Stop in U.S. And It’s in Texas
Are you or someone you know a huge Harry Potter fan? Then get ready for the ultimate Harry Potter Holiday Celebration. This tour is taking place in only four cities in the world and one of those cities is in Texas. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their most...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stranger Things Actress and Arkansas Native Starring in New Show
If you are a fan of the Netflix series "Stranger Things" then you are probably a fan of Hendrix Yancey an Arkansas native. Yancey is from Benton, a suburb of Little Rock, and became best known for her role in the highly popular Netflix series "Stranger Things" where she played 013. Thirteen played a new test subject in the Hawkins Lab that participated in the Nina Project. You can catch her in her latest role in an upcoming NBC Universal series " The " A Friend Of The Family," a true-crime drama, where she plays Jan Broberg. The premise of the story is that she gets kidnapped twice by a neighbor who just so happens to be a family friend. The limited series is scheduled to air in October on Peacock.
10 Crazy Animals You Can Own In Arkansas That Will Surprise You
Can you believe these 10 crazy animals are legal for you to own in Arkansas?. Like most of you, I am a pet owner, two dogs to be exact, heck 69 percent of Arkansas are pet owners. You would think with so many deer in our area you can have one as a pet but in this story deer are just some of the pets you cannot have in Arkansas.
Did an Arkansas Man Just Break a World Record Spearfishing?
Did an Arkansas man just land a world-breaking record for catching a huge paddlefish on an Arkansas lake?. Chris Cantrell of Berryville, Arkansas was doing what he loves to do on Saturday, floating on Beavers Lake when he noticed a huge-like shadowy figure nearby. He grabbed his spearfishing tackle and fired off a shot that landed him a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish and wrestled him to the surface, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Facebook page. Authorities are saying this just may qualify as a spearfishing world record for a paddlefish.
Your Next Rt 66 Texas Panhandle Trip Should Include A Giant Cross
The next time you're planning a trip out Route 66, also known as Interstate 40, through the Panhandle of Texas, you should plan a visit to this 190' giant Cross in Groom, Texas. Located about 40 miles east of Amarillo, Groom, Texas is a pretty small town with a couple...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What in the World is Being Spotted Underneath Arkansas Lakes?
It looks like something out of a science fiction movie. What is being spotted in lakes across Arkansas? You won't believe this!. Freshwater jellyfish! When I think of jellyfish, I think of oceans but did you know that there are jellyfish in the great state of Arkansas? That's right, and September is the best time for seeing these bell-shaped translucent primitive life forms on Arkansas lakes. The best lake to see the jellyfish is Lake Ouachita near Hot Springs because of its clear pristine waters. Jellyfish usually swim in swarms and can easily be seen floating just below the surface of the lake. They are easy to spot because they give off a whitish or greenish hue depending on the sunlight.
Texas DPS Issues ‘Silver Alert’ For Missing Atlanta, TX Woman
Texas DPS issued a "Silver Alert" Sunday afternoon for a missing Cass County woman, have you seen her?. Sunday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens began searching for a missing woman named Kathleen Spanel, then around 2:30 Sunday afternoon an official "Silver Alert" was issued from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
The Most Searched For TV Shows In Arkansas We Want To Watch
What television show are folks in Arkansas searching for the most?. TV for me has changed a lot since I got rid of my satellite dish. With streaming services and on-demand TV what I watch now has changed dramatically. I was always a big network fan and CBS and ABC were my go-to networks but now I am watching more on Netflix and other services and network tv is my last ditch to find something good to watch.
Majic 93.3
Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT
Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymajic933.com/
Comments / 0