Yang (Justin H Min) is part of the family. He is also, as an android, an outsider looking in. But when the “techno-sapien” companion for Mika, the adopted daughter of Jake (Colin Farrell) and Kyra (Jodie Turner-Smith), malfunctions, the quest to get him fixed sends Jake on a journey of discovery. Through Yang’s digital memory banks, Jake relearns what it is to be human.

