Stocks, Bitcoin could see all gains since 2020 wiped out by year-end says Gareth Soloway
(Kitco News) - Stocks, cryptos and gold tumbled Friday as the U.S. dollar climbs amidst rising recession fears. Friday, the S&P 500 fell 1.7% by market close, Bitcoin fell 1.1%, and gold saw a decline of 1.7%. The pain is not yet over for risk assets, said Gareth Soloway, Chief...
With inflation skyrocketing, the Fed is doing little to help
Many Americans have been hearing for several months that an economic recession is coming and yet, one hasn’t been officially declared. What many of us can verify are the inflated prices we’ve been paying at the gas pump and at grocery store checkout.
