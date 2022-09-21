Read full article on original website
With inflation skyrocketing, the Fed is doing little to help
Many Americans have been hearing for several months that an economic recession is coming and yet, one hasn’t been officially declared. What many of us can verify are the inflated prices we’ve been paying at the gas pump and at grocery store checkout.
