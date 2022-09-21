BUHLER, Kan. – It has been an uncharacteristically rough start to the season for Buhler. In going 0-3 for the first time since 2000, Buhler gave up at least 31 points in each game. Buhler shook off the rugged start in style, as the Crusaders’ defense played their best...

BUHLER, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO