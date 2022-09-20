Read full article on original website
Volleyball Downs Eastern Illinois in Five Sets
CHARLESTON, Ill. – SIUE volleyball (6-7, 1-1 OVC) returned to action on Saturday, taking victory in five sets over Eastern Illinois (7-8, 1-1 OVC). In their best match of the season, the Cougars recorded season-high marks with a .413 attack percentage, 73 total kills, and 12 blocks as a team. The set scores were: 22-25, 25-13, 25-21, 21-25, 15-11. SET 1: Despite an impressive .406 attack percentage on 16 kills in the first set, EIU used a 6-0 run to take a seven-point lead at 16-9. SIUE would rally, taking 10 of the following 14 points to reduce the deficit to one point, but EIU would hold its own to win the first set, 25-22.
Cougars Drop Close Contest to Belmont
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Homecoming crowd of just shy of 3,000 saw Belmont prevail over SIUE in a tightly-contested Missouri Valley Conference soccer game. A first-half strike stood up for a 1-0 win for Belmont. SIUE fell to 3-4-1 overall and 0-2 in the MVC play. Belmont won its...
Volleyball Drops OVC Opener to Eastern Illinois
CHARLESTON, Ill.- SIUE volleyball dropped its Ohio Valley Conference opener on Friday night, falling 3-1 (21-25, 25-15, 16-25, 19-25) to Eastern Illinois. Following the loss, the Cougars move to 5-7 on the year, while the Panthers improve to 7-7. Despite holding the Panthers to a .070 hitting percentage in the opening set, the Cougars couldn't take advantage offensively as they hit .083 in the first. With EIU leading 22-20, the Panthers used two kills and an attack error by the Cougars to win the first set, 25-21.
Women's Soccer Faces Eastern Illinois Sunday in Home OVC Opener
Sunday, September 25, 2 p.m. CT, Edwardsville, Ill. Goals-Shot Attempts: 9/107 (.084) Shots on Goal-Attempts 47/107 (.439) Goals Leaders DeFini, Schnieders (2) Assists Leader Sidney Christopher (3) Shots Leader: Taylor Dolt (22) Eastern Illinois Panthers. (2-4-4, 0-2 Ohio Valley) Head Coach: Jake Plant. Goals P/G: 0.80. Goals Allowed P/G: 0.80.
Cougars Capture OVC Road Victory over Lindenwood
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Taylor Dolt provided the game-winning goal Thursday as SIUE women's soccer won its second straight Ohio Valley Conference road contest in a 2-1 victory at Lindenwood. Dolt scored at 51:18 unassisted as SIUE improved to 3-4-2 overall and 2-0 in the OVC. Lindenwood dropped to...
