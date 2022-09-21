ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Spun

Look: Kyler Murray Has Surprising Message For Fan Who Hit Him

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was pretty fired up after catching a hand to the face from a Raiders fan following Sunday's game (and understandably so). But after some time passed, it appears cooler heads have prevailed; with the two-time Pro Bowler not sounding overly upset over the situation. “No hard...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Raiders, Patriots Trade News

The Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots agreed to a trade on Wednesday afternoon. The Patriots sent offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Raiders while also flipping 2024 picks with them. Herron was picked by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He started 10...
Yardbarker

Reviewing Derek Carr’s Development Since College

Since being selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Derek Carr has been the Raiders’ starting quarterback. A four-year contributor at Fresno State, many thought he had a chance to sneak into round one. Alas, Carr fell to his childhood favorite team and has made the most of it.
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders Revealed First Injury Report of Week 3

Week three of the NFL is underway, and the Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to pile up injuries. Last week, the Silver and Black were without the services of center Andre James (concussion), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle), safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip) and running back Brandon Bolden (hamstring). During last...
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

