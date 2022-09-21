Read full article on original website
Freshman Kuhn, Leads Bullpup Lady Golfers in Buhler Invitational Friday
HESSTON, Kan. – The McPherson High Girls Golfers finished 8th out of 15 teams Friday, finishing under 400 as a team, shooting 390, as they competed at Hesston Golf Course for the Buhler Invitational on Friday. “This was a big day for our team.” said Head Coach Treg, Fawl....
Tiger Women 2nd, Men 3rd at Crestview Invite
Wichita, Kan. (ccctigers.com) – The Central Christian College men’s and women’s golf teams were back on the links this week, down in Wichita, Kansas playing in the Crestview Fall Invitational hosted by the Friends University Falcons. The conditions were unseasonably hot, and windy, but the Tiger men...
Salthawks Fall in a Thriller to Archrival Derby
DERBY, Kan. – It was a vintage Hutchinson-Derby game on Friday in Derby. Playing their most competitive game since 2014, the rivals squared off in a thriller. Hutchinson led well into the second half, but three turnovers doomed the Salthawks in a 28-21 loss. Nic Lange gave Hutch an...
Trinity Defense Shines Again in District Opening Win over Ellinwood
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Trinity Catholic defensive production has improved every week this season. In Friday’s Class 1A District 7 opener, Trinity’s defense was so good it will be impossible to improve on the number of points allowed next week, as Trinity beat Ellinwood 24-0. After allowing...
Sterling Can’t Keep up with Powerful Inman
STERLING, Kan. – Sterling put its improvement to the test Friday against last year’s Class 1A state runner-up. While Sterling has shown rapid growth this season, Inman proved to be too much. Harrison Brunk ran for one touchdown and also caught a touchdown pass, while Josiah Buller ran...
