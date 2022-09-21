ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

adastraradio.com

Hesston USD 460 School Bus Involved in Friday Morning Accident; No Students Injured

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. – One person was injured this morning in a crash involving a Hesston USD 460 school bus. At about 7:20 a.m. Friday morning, an SUV rear-ended the bus in the 5600 block of Hesston Road, southeast of Hesston, while it was stopped to pick up a student. The bus had its top arm extended and its lights activated.
HESSTON, KS
Government
KAKE TV

Hutchinson brewery calls for public’s help to renew liquor license

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A local Hutchinson brewery is asking for the public's help to raise its food sales after the State denied its request to renew its liquor license. Sandhills Brewery has been open for over four years. Co-founder Pippin Williamson said he renewed the license two years ago, but when he completed the process this year, the result was much different.
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Community Holds Rally on Payday Loan Reform

RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Community organizations and leaders in Hutchinson and Reno County will come together to hear stories and learn more about the impact of payday loans, including the need for payday lending reform. Concerned citizens are invited to this opportunity to learn more and give testimony to their experiences with predatory lending in the state of Kansas. In collaboration with Topeka JUMP and the Kansans for Payday Loan Reform, the following organizations in Reno County have come together to host a community conversation: Circles of Hope Reno County, Hutchinson Community Foundation, United Way of Reno County, Beyond Barriers, and the Great Plains Conference of the United Methodist Church.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Harvey and McPherson counties to get new magistrate judge

TOPEKA — The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet by videoconference at noon Thursday, September 29, to set the schedule for filling a new district magistrate judge position. The new district magistrate judge position was among several certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County woman killed, no felony charges filed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a young Sedgwick County woman hit and killed on the side of a Colorado interstate says the man responsible faces only misdemeanor violations, but they want him charged with her death. Factfinder 12 sat down with the family Thursday, ahead of a court appearance scheduled in Colorado Friday (9/23).
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Lyons City Council Notes: Moving Forward with Natural Gas Storage Proposal

LYONS, Kan. – Following a lengthy discussion on the pros and cons, The Lyons City Council voted 6-1 Monday night to move forward with a plan to obtain natural gas storage through Southern Star Pipeline, which transports gas to the city-owned system. The Kansas Municipal Gas Agency had worked...
LYONS, KS
KSN News

Fire destroys Hutchinson home, firefighter taken to hospital

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson firefighter had to be treated at a hospital after helping at a house fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire department responded to a home on fire in the 1200 block of East 11th Avenue around 4:40 p.m. The first crews on the scene saw flames through the front door and […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Child critically injured by fallen tree in E. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 10-year-old girl was hurt Wednesday afternoon in an accident in which a tree or part of the tree fell on her. The accident happened around 5 p.m. in the 4700 block of E. English, near Douglas and Oliver. The Wichita Fire Department responded to the...
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Ad Astra Cares Weekend Happenings: A Busy First Weekend of Fall

The Farmers’ Market is located in Historic Downtown Hutchinson. The Market hours are 7:30 am-12:30 pm. on Saturdays beginning May 7th, and 10:00 am-1:00 pm on Wednesdays beginning June 8th. The Market offers a variety of fruit, veggies, jams & jellies, baked goods, crafts, and much more! All from local vendors.
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Kansas State Fair Announces 2022 Attendance Numbers

Hutchinson, Kan. – The Kansas State Fair announced this week that 315,273 people went through the gates at their 2022 event, held September 9-18 in Hutchinson, compared to 281,981 people in 2021. The Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well attended, and initial projections show carnival attendance trending over last year....
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Daniel Cure

Teenager Daniel Cure was last seen on Sept. 10, 2022, in Wichita. The 17-year-old is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department (316) 268-4111, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here or with NCMEC by clicking here.
WICHITA, KS

