KAKE TV
BBB gets involved, city looks at licensing measures after local trash company still leaving people without service
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "We've never seen anything to this extent when it comes to trash service," said Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau. Groene is talking about Best Value Services in Wichita, a company quickly earning itself a bad reputation for leaving customers stuck with piles of trash for weeks.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson City Council Notes: Speed Study to be Done on 30th Ave. East of Lucille Dr.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Safety concerns over traffic in the area of 30th and Lucille were back on the Hutchinson City Council’s agenda Tuesday. Speed issues along 30th Ave. near Prairie Hills Middle School (PHMS) had been previously brought up in the wake of the removal of temporary traffic signals at the 30th and Lucille intersection.
KWCH.com
Family pleas for violence in Wichita schools to stop after teen seriously hurt
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Violence in schools is at the forefront of some parents’ minds as a group of students at Wichita Southeast High School face expulsion hearings after seriously injuring a 14-year-old boy. Parents of Tyren Jackson said their son was walking away from a fight when four...
adastraradio.com
Hesston USD 460 School Bus Involved in Friday Morning Accident; No Students Injured
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. – One person was injured this morning in a crash involving a Hesston USD 460 school bus. At about 7:20 a.m. Friday morning, an SUV rear-ended the bus in the 5600 block of Hesston Road, southeast of Hesston, while it was stopped to pick up a student. The bus had its top arm extended and its lights activated.
KAKE TV
Hutchinson brewery calls for public’s help to renew liquor license
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A local Hutchinson brewery is asking for the public's help to raise its food sales after the State denied its request to renew its liquor license. Sandhills Brewery has been open for over four years. Co-founder Pippin Williamson said he renewed the license two years ago, but when he completed the process this year, the result was much different.
Sedgwick County commissioner says colleague’s trips expose problems in county policy
Records show that Sedgwick County commissioners have spent more than $25,000 of taxpayer money on travel in the past three years.
adastraradio.com
Community Holds Rally on Payday Loan Reform
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Community organizations and leaders in Hutchinson and Reno County will come together to hear stories and learn more about the impact of payday loans, including the need for payday lending reform. Concerned citizens are invited to this opportunity to learn more and give testimony to their experiences with predatory lending in the state of Kansas. In collaboration with Topeka JUMP and the Kansans for Payday Loan Reform, the following organizations in Reno County have come together to host a community conversation: Circles of Hope Reno County, Hutchinson Community Foundation, United Way of Reno County, Beyond Barriers, and the Great Plains Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Harvey and McPherson counties to get new magistrate judge
TOPEKA — The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet by videoconference at noon Thursday, September 29, to set the schedule for filling a new district magistrate judge position. The new district magistrate judge position was among several certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County woman killed, no felony charges filed
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a young Sedgwick County woman hit and killed on the side of a Colorado interstate says the man responsible faces only misdemeanor violations, but they want him charged with her death. Factfinder 12 sat down with the family Thursday, ahead of a court appearance scheduled in Colorado Friday (9/23).
McPherson man hospitalized in Salina after semi's tire failed
SALINE COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 3 a.m. Wednesday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Kenworth semi driven by William G. Ingels, 52, McPherson, was northbound on Interstate 135 exiting to eastbound Interstate 70. The driver lost control of the...
Hutchinson brewery nearly closes its doors due to law, hopes for change
Due to a 1986 law, in order to renew their liquor license, 30% of their total revenue must be from food sales.
adastraradio.com
Lyons City Council Notes: Moving Forward with Natural Gas Storage Proposal
LYONS, Kan. – Following a lengthy discussion on the pros and cons, The Lyons City Council voted 6-1 Monday night to move forward with a plan to obtain natural gas storage through Southern Star Pipeline, which transports gas to the city-owned system. The Kansas Municipal Gas Agency had worked...
Fire destroys Hutchinson home, firefighter taken to hospital
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson firefighter had to be treated at a hospital after helping at a house fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire department responded to a home on fire in the 1200 block of East 11th Avenue around 4:40 p.m. The first crews on the scene saw flames through the front door and […]
Crime Stoppers asking for help in locating chupacabra-looking larcenist
PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for help in locating a suspected larcenist that they say could be a “chupacabra,” a legendary creature that attacks animals and consumes their blood. “The pictured male (or chupacabra) used bolt cutters to cut a fence and gain access to the back of […]
KWCH.com
Child critically injured by fallen tree in E. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 10-year-old girl was hurt Wednesday afternoon in an accident in which a tree or part of the tree fell on her. The accident happened around 5 p.m. in the 4700 block of E. English, near Douglas and Oliver. The Wichita Fire Department responded to the...
adastraradio.com
Ad Astra Cares Weekend Happenings: A Busy First Weekend of Fall
The Farmers’ Market is located in Historic Downtown Hutchinson. The Market hours are 7:30 am-12:30 pm. on Saturdays beginning May 7th, and 10:00 am-1:00 pm on Wednesdays beginning June 8th. The Market offers a variety of fruit, veggies, jams & jellies, baked goods, crafts, and much more! All from local vendors.
Razing of Pistotnik law building related to opening of a long-awaited Wichita restaurant
Now, the restaurant is on the fast track to opening day, the owner says.
adastraradio.com
Kansas State Fair Announces 2022 Attendance Numbers
Hutchinson, Kan. – The Kansas State Fair announced this week that 315,273 people went through the gates at their 2022 event, held September 9-18 in Hutchinson, compared to 281,981 people in 2021. The Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well attended, and initial projections show carnival attendance trending over last year....
Big changes coming to Wichita's Century II, Westlink Branch Library
Three significant projects are planned next year for the facility, including rehabilitation of the blue dome roof, costing $5 million. Bids for the work will go out this fall.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Daniel Cure
Teenager Daniel Cure was last seen on Sept. 10, 2022, in Wichita. The 17-year-old is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department (316) 268-4111, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here or with NCMEC by clicking here.
