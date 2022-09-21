RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Community organizations and leaders in Hutchinson and Reno County will come together to hear stories and learn more about the impact of payday loans, including the need for payday lending reform. Concerned citizens are invited to this opportunity to learn more and give testimony to their experiences with predatory lending in the state of Kansas. In collaboration with Topeka JUMP and the Kansans for Payday Loan Reform, the following organizations in Reno County have come together to host a community conversation: Circles of Hope Reno County, Hutchinson Community Foundation, United Way of Reno County, Beyond Barriers, and the Great Plains Conference of the United Methodist Church.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO