Cody, WY

Yellowstone Regional Airport project going smoothly in first month

Wyoming News
 4 days ago

CODY (WNE and WTE) – A month and a half into the project, the expansion of the east end of the Yellowstone Regional Airport’s terminal is largely proceeding according to plan, despite challenges with one local telecommunications provider.

During its regular meeting Sept. 14, the airport board heard from Rob Bauer, the project manager from Groathouse Construction, about the work that had been accomplished since construction began Aug. 1.

“In August, our primary focus was to get the utilities out of the way,” Bauer said. “We got Black Hills Energy relocated. We got City of Cody relocated. We got TCT relocated. We’re still working with Qwest (CenturyLink) to get their service relocated. In September, our activity has just been digging and filling foundation and getting it backfilled and ready for concrete."

Relocating the Qwest/CenturyLink lines has been a challenge, Bauer said. “They (Qwest/CenturyLink) are just hard to get a hold of and coordinate with.”

The company, currently known as Lumen, notes that such "projects require advanced engineering, highly skilled technology workers and time to complete." This is according to an email Wednesday afternoon to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

In his email, Mark Molzen, the telco's global issues director, wrote that Lumen considers "every project (as) important to us and we want to get this done as quickly as possible." The airport-related work, Molzen wrote, "is a priority to us and we are working to get it completed as quickly as possible."

In a post on its Facebook page this week that an airport official pointed the WTE to on Wednesday, the airport reported it is "constructing new runway approach lights to help reduce the number of flights that are disrupted by visibility issues. For the next few weeks, the runway may be closed part of the day to complete work that needs to be done on the runway. This will not affect any flight on United."

In October, the crew will begin work on the expansion’s footer foundation – the only part of the foundation that touches the ground – and will do some underground utility work, he said.

The project involves a 10,000-square-foot expansion that will add a waiting area, ticket counters, offices, baggage screening and storage to the east end of the airport terminal. The project, estimated at up to $6 million, will be partially funded through federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act dollars.

The online version of this story has been updated in the fifth and sixth paragraphs with comments from a representative of Lumen.

Wyoming News

