Liz Truss tax cuts for the rich are ‘not trickle-down economics’, Tory minister insists

Liz Truss's plan to cut taxes for the rich and corporations is not "trickle-down economics", a Conservative minister has said.

The prime minister on Tuesday said the rich would get a "disproportionate benefit" out of her economic approach but that this would ultimately be good for "everyone in this country".

The comments were widely interpreted as a return to "trickle-down economics" – the belief that helping the rich will benefit the wider economy.