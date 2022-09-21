ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Liz Truss tax cuts for the rich are ‘not trickle-down economics’, Tory minister insists

By Jon Stone
 4 days ago
Liz Truss's plan to cut taxes for the rich and corporations is not "trickle-down economics", a Conservative minister has said.

The prime minister on Tuesday said the rich would get a "disproportionate benefit" out of her economic approach but that this would ultimately be good for "everyone in this country".

The comments were widely interpreted as a return to "trickle-down economics" – the belief that helping the rich will benefit the wider economy.

The Independent

‘A matter for the Bank of England’: Liz Truss refuses to discuss if UK in recession

Liz Truss has refused to discuss fears that the UK is already in recession, insisting the downturn in the economy is “a matter for the Bank of England”.The Bank issued the warning last week – as it hiked interest rates to 2.25 per cent, their highest level for 14 years – but the prime minister argued it is not her responsibility.The comment came as the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, claimed he could not comment on “market movements”, following the plunge in the pound after Friday’s tax-slashing Budget.Speaking to CNN in the United States, Ms Truss also dismissed suggestions of a...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘Shocking’: Labour condemns Liz Truss paying chief of staff through lobbying firm

Liz Truss is paying a lobbying company for the services of her chief of staff, the government has admitted, triggering Labour condemnation.In an unprecedented arrangement for such a senior aide, Mark Fullbrook receives his salary as a contractor through the firm, Fullbrook Strategies, he set up in April – rather than as an employee.Previous holders of the key No 10 role have been treated like any other special adviser by being appointed on a temporary civil service contract and paid a salary that is made public.Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, called the admission “shocking”, saying it “raises serious questions...
U.K.
The Independent

Labour mayor Andy Burnham at odds with Starmer over Tory tax cut

Labour mayor Andy Burnham has said he thinks the 1p income tax cut should not go ahead, directly contradicting the stance of leader Sir Keir Starmer.He also suggested cash earmarked for tax cuts should be refunnelled into a pay deal for nurses, as he branded the Chancellor’s mini-budget a “flagrant act of vandalism”.Sir Keir said on Sunday that he backed Kwasi Kwarteng’s promise to cut the basic rate of income tax from 20p to 19p from April.I don't think it was a time for tax cuts. I think this is a time to support people through a crisisAndy BurnhamBut the...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Keir Starmer calls trickle-down economics a ‘piss take’ as he slams Tory tax cuts

Sir Keir Starmer called trickle down economics a “piss take” as he tore into the new tax cuts announced by the government on Saturday. Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced on Friday that the 45p income tax rate paid by Britain’s highest earners will be axed, among a roster of other measures, including accelerating a planned 1p cut in the basic rate and the removing of the cap on bankers’ bonuses, aimed at taming inflation and boosting growth.Speaking to a crowd of delegates ahead of the annual Labour Party Conference, which began today, Starmer accused the Tory party’s new tax-slashing agenda...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
The Independent

Starmer says a Labour government would bring back 45p tax rate

A Labour government would bring back the 45p tax rate for the highest earners, Sir Keir Starmer has announced. But it would not reverse the planned 1p cut to the basic rate. His comments go further than members of the shadow cabinet, who criticised the decision to cut taxes for those earning more than £150,000. On Friday the chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced he was abolishing the highest rate of tax as part of £45bn-worth of tax cuts, alongside massively increased borrowing.He also reversed the rise in national insurance and dumped a planned rise in corporation...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

No 10 defends top Truss aide who is paid through his lobbying firm

Downing Street has defended Liz Truss’s chief of staff Mark Fullbrook after it emerged he is being paid through his lobbying company instead of directly as a Government employee.The Cabinet Office said it is “not unusual” for a special adviser to join Government “on secondment” and that his salary is paid to a “seconding company”.But the arrangement drew accusations of renewed “Tory sleaze” from opposition parties.It is not unusual for a special adviser or civil servant to join Government on secondmentCabinet Office spokespersonNo 10 did not deny that Liz Truss’s top aide receives payments through Fullbrook Strategies, a private lobbying...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour Party conference 2022 – live: Starmer and Burnham disagree over income tax cut

Sir Keir Starmer and Andy Burnham are at odds over the Tory income tax cut as the Labour Party conference got under way in Liverpool. Labour’s leader said he would reverse the decision to get rid of the top rate of tax for the highest earners, but would keep the planned 1p cut. “I’ve long made the argument that we should reduce the tax burden on working people,” Sir Keir told the BBC ahead of the party conference. Meanwhile Mr Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, said he believes both should go. “I don’t think it’s a time for tax cuts, it’s a time to support people through this crisis,” he told Sky News.The income tax changes were announced in the chancellor’s mini-Budget earlier this week, which has faced criticisms that it looks set to mainly benefit the wealthy.Kwasi Kwarteng sought to defend his tax cuts on Sunday, saying they would “favour people right across the income scale”.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Britain’s defence spending to double to £100bn next year, says Ben Wallace

Britain’s defence spending will double to £100bn next year after Liz Truss’s pledge to raise the UK military budget to 3 per cent of GDP, Ben Wallace has said.The British armed forces are “actually going to grow” for the first time since the Cold War ended after decades of “shrinking budgets”, the UK defence secretary said in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph.Over the course of her long-fought bid for No 10, Ms Truss promised a multi-billion pound boost to defence spending from 2.1 per cent of GDP to 3 per cent by 2030 – 0.5 per cent higher...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kwasi Kwarteng says budget will favour people 'across the income scale'

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has hinted that more tax cuts could be on the way, saying his plan will "favour people across the income scale".Many have complained that his current proposal, including significant tax cuts for the UK's highest earners, will only benefit those at the top. “We’ve only been here 19 days. I want to see, over the next year, people retain more of their income," he told Laura Kuenssberg. "I believe that it’s the British people that are going to drive this economy.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Key takeaways from Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘mini-Budget’Britain’s rich to enjoy lion’s share of £45bn tax cutsKwarteng handled the Budget like a boy racer who can’t grip the wheel
ECONOMY
The Independent

Labour group tells Keir Starmer to end Brexit silence by backing new deals with EU

Keir Starmer is facing a Labour revolt over his silence on repairing the damage from Brexit, with pressure for him to back new deals on trade, energy and security.The Labour Movement for Europe (LME) says the economic hit from leaving the EU is now clear to the public, which would reward a party brave enough to propose concrete ways to rebuild links.Sir Keir has sought to shut down debate on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal – blamed for sharp falls in trade and investment and rising food prices – fearing a backlash from the ‘red wall’ voters Labour needs to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Sadiq Khan announces free travel for thousands of lowest paid transport workers

Thousands of the lowest paid transport workers are to travel for free across London to help with cost of living crisis after an intervention by the Labour mayor Sadiq Khan.The move is designed to aid those who keep Londoners on the move. Around 5,000 transport workers not previously eligible for free travel will benefit, including cleaning, catering and security staff, with the costs shouldered by City Hall.The cost of living has soared in recent months, with the latest figures showing inflation running at almost 10 per cent.The government has stepped in to help households cope with skyrocketing energy costs, but...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Keir Starmer opens Labour’s annual conference with a tribute to the late Queen

Keir Starmer opened today's annual Labour Party Conference with a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II."Our Queen's devotion to Britain was underpinned by one crucial understanding - she knew that the country she came to symbolise is bigger than any one individual or institution," he told members."Conference, as we enter a new era, let's commit to honouring the late Queen's memory."The hall erupted into a rendition of the national anthem shortly afterwards.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Keir Starmer calls ‘trickle-down’ economics a ‘p***-take’ at Labour conferenceLabour's net zero plan to counter Tory mini-budget ahead of party conferenceKeir Starmer calls ‘trickle-down’ economics a ‘p***-take’ at Labour conference
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour in line for big majority and Boris Johnson could lose his seat, poll suggests

Keir Starmer could secure a comfortable 56-seat majority for Labour and unseat Boris Johnson at the next general election, according to a new poll released on the first day of the party’s annual conference in Liverpool.The Savanta ComRes survey of more than 6,000 voters put Labour a clear 12 points ahead of the Conservatives, on 45 per cent to 33 per cent for Liz Truss’s party.It suggests that there has been no “Truss bounce” for Tories following the election of their new leader at the start of this month, with Conservatives down two points and Labour up three compared...
WORLD
The Independent

Mick Lynch blasts government’s new anti-strike action plans

RMT boss Mick Lynch has blasted the government plans to combat strike action, saying the country is on the verge of an ‘oppressive regime’.Lynch has recently been taking the lead in ongoing rail strikes over pay, and the new mini-budget has put those at the top in an even better position.“Students will have a higher marginal tax rate, when they start work, than multi-millionaires in this country”, he said on LBC.“We are on the verge of an oppressive regime, led by right-wing zealots.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tory MP says PETA’s proposed ‘sex strike’ to tackle climate change is ‘sexist’Russian civilians protest Ukraine war draftKwasi Kwarteng says budget will favour people 'across the income scale'
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Tin-eared Truss is about to embark on the greatest betrayal of animal rights imaginable

The new prime minister, Liz Truss, has a funny relationship with animals. She says she’s a cat lover, but she has previously called for the return of foxhunting.As a former environment secretary, she should be aware of animal sentience – the capacity non-humans have to feel emotion, pain and suffering. But as a Tory leadership candidate, Truss held up a vision of a neoliberal administration that she was convinced would appeal to the party faithful.Now, as part of that single-minded deregulation mission, she looks set to embark on the greatest betrayal of people and animals anyone could ever have...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Liz Truss’s claims fracking could produce gas in six months called into doubt as firm warns of 18-month wait

Liz Truss’s claims gas from fracking could flow in six months has been called into doubt – with one company estimating it could take as long as 18 months.The government lifted the ban on fracking on Thursday, despite warnings from climate campaigners and geologists. Ms Truss is hoping the move will help make the UK more self-sufficient for energy, but campaigners have warned it would do little to alleviate the huge bills Britons currently face. And the fracking industry has said the planning and environmental permit process would need to be sped up and earthquake limits relaxed for their...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
