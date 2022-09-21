Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
The Sanderson Sisters Are Bewitching In New 'Hocus Pocus 2' Character Posters
Fans who have long awaited Hocus Pocus 2 will cackle with delight at the new character posters of the Sanderson sisters, posted to Disney+'s official Twitter on September 22. The three part Twitter thread shows the posters of Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Milder as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson. Mary is facing to the left, and Sarah is facing to the right, both of them clothed in purple dresses; Mary is covered with a red cape and Sarah is covered with a purple cape.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy Reveal the Secret to the Success of 'Hocus Pocus' and Why They Agreed to Make a Sequel
You believe in magic, right? Because there’s no other way to explain the scene in Providence, Rhode Island, last November as Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy showed up for the first day of production on Hocus Pocus 2, the long-anticipated follow-up to their beloved 1993 scary-fun comedy classic.
ComicBook
New Hocus Pocus 2 Poster Released
With the long-awaited release of Hocus Pocus 2 just over the horizon, Disney+ has released an all-new poster to celebrate the sequel, which highlights the "glorious" return of the Sanderson sisters. As has been confirmed in the lead-up to the sequel's release, rather than merely being a rematch between the trio of witches and the original protagonists from the 1993 film, the witches are setting their sights on new victims when they return to Salem. Check out the spooky new poster for Hocus Pocus 2 below before the movie lands on Disney+ on Friday, October 30th.
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
George Reeves: The Mysterious Life and Death of TV's Original "Superman"
Many actors have played Superman over the years, on both the big-screen and small, including Dean Cain in the 1990s on TV's heralded show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, to Christopher Reeve in a series of feature films in the late 1970s and early 1980s, to Henry Cavill in more recent years on the big screen with movies like Justice League (2017/2021).
ComicBook
Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes
Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
Jack Nicholson’s Decision to Reduce His ‘Batman’ Salary Earned Him Over $60 Million
Although Jack Nicholson was only guaranteed $6 million for playing The Joker in Batman, he earned way more than that because of a formula often employed by A-list actors.
digitalspy.com
Beverly Hills Cop 4 confirms another original character return for Netflix sequel
As filming for Beverly Hills Cop is underway in California, the cast of the classic comedy sequel is expanding to include more OG characters. Bronson Pinchot is among the franchise's original stars returning for chapter four, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley after Eddie Murphy's street-smart Detroit detective. Pinchot, who...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
theplaylist.net
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: WB Discovery Will Give Movie A February 2023 Theatrical Release Before It Hits HBO Max
Who’s ready for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance“? According to Deadline, moviegoers need to add themselves to that list because Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving the film a theatrical release. The film hits theaters next February before it streams on HBO Max. READ MORE: ‘Magic Mike’...
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
hypebeast.com
Tim Burton's 'Wednesday' Comedy-Horror Series Sets Netflix Premiere Date
After sharing an official trailer last month, Tim Burton has returned to share the official premiere date for Netflix‘s upcoming live-action Addams Family spinoff series, Wednesday. The comedy-horror show, which centers on the titular character’s high school experience at Nevermore Academy, is headed to the streaming giant on November 23.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Original Cast Members Return For Netflix Reboot
Nearly 40 years after the original film debuted in theaters, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot will return for the Netflix sequel, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Reinhold, Ashton, Reiser and Pinchot will appear alongside Eddie Murphy one more time as well as newcomers Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Details regarding the film’s plot remain relatively unclear, but initial reports point to Murphy’s Axel Foley returning to the City of Angels to solve more mysteries.
ComicBook
Ballerina: John Wick Spinoff With Ana de Armas Will Begin Filming This Fall
The John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina starring Ana de Armas will reportedly begin filming this fall. That production update for the John Wick franchise was embedded in a new profile on Ana de Armas, who is currently courting Oscars buzz for her daring performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's new biopic Blonde. Specifically, Variety noted that Armas is getting set for "Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, which she will shoot this fall." Ballerina will be directed by Underworld's Len Wiseman, with a script from John Wick: Parabellum writer Shay Hatten. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski will be producing the spinoff.
'The Lion King' Prequel Director Barry Jenkins Says Film Will Have 'Really Wonderful Musical Numbers'
Director Barry Jenkins is sharing new details about his upcoming Lion King film with Disney. The Oscar winner, 42, revealed the title at the recent D23 Expo earlier this month — Mufasa: The Lion King — and offered a first look at the movie, which is set for release in 2024.
Popculture
'Elvis' HBO Max Premiere Date Revealed
Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic will finally reach HBO Max in one week. The Elvis Presley movie will begin streaming on Friday, Sept. 2. The movie stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll and Tom Hanks as his controlling manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Elvis hit theaters on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Elijah Wood Joins Major TV Show
Elijah Wood has joined the cast of one of the hottest shows on the air right now – Showtime's Yellowjackets. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Wood would hold a guest starring role for the entire second season of the acclaimed drama. Fans were eager to see what he could add to this strange dynamic.
ComicBook
New Cloverfield Movie Gets a Director
A new Cloverfield movie is reportedly in the works, according to Deadline, with the outlet noting that the series has tapped Under the Shadow director Babak Anvari to helm the upcoming installment with Joe Barton serving as writer. Understandably, given the secretive nature of the franchise as a whole, there are no further updates on what the plot of the adventure could be, or even if it will serve as a sequel, prequel, or spinoff to the previous three films in the series. Additionally, with the last film, The Cloverfield Paradox, debuting on Netflix, it's unknown if the project will be developed for a theatrical release or for a streaming service.
IGN
Reacher Second Season Will Begin Filming This Month, Additional Cast Announced
Amazon’s Prime Video, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios announced on September 21 that the second season of Reacher will begin filming this month, along with additional cast members. The action-packed drama series stars Alan Ritchson in the lead role of Jack Reacher. Casting announced for the second season...
In Brief: What's next for 'Better Call Saul' creator Vince Gilligan, and more
Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order for project that would reunite Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan with Better Call Saul actress Rhea Seehorn, who will star in the untitled series. Details are being kept under wraps, but a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter indicates that, unlike his previous two shows, the new one won't be an antihero story. "After 15 years, I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes, and who's more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn?" Gilligan says in part. "It's long past time she had her own show, and I feel lucky to get to work on it with her"...
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0