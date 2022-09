MORRIS—Tony McCoy, 64, of Morris, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at the Lightways Hospice Home in Joliet. Born Nov. 11, 1957 in Aurora, Carl Anthony was a son of Lee McCoy, of California and the late Elizabeth “Betty” (Birthold) Wagner. He was raised in Aurora and graduated from Aurora West High School with the class of 1975. Tony owned and operated Montana Construction Company in Morris for many years, and in his free time he could often be found metal detecting, prospecting and collecting relics and stamps. Tony enjoyed vegetable gardening and woodworking, and will be remembered as a great handy man.

MORRIS, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO