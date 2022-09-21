ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

100.9 The Eagle

2 Missourians Fatally Shot After They Tried to Run Over a Deputy

A car chase over the weekend resulted in 2 Missourians being fatally shot after they allegedly tried to run over a Missouri deputy. The Green County Sheriff's Office shared this update on their Facebook page today about what began as a traffic stop that ended with Timothy W. Shaffer, 37 and Donna M. Bailey, 23, both of Lebanon, Missouri being fatally wounded. The status says their next of kin have now been notified.
LEBANON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks

Miller County, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F responsed to a boat on fire at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat was idle at the dock when the engine caught on fire at the 7.7 mile mark channel north of Buck Creek The post Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

The Official Middle of America is This Tiny Town in Missouri

If X marks the spot and the spot is the exact middle of America, that X would be in a tiny town in Missouri which is officially as "middle" as it gets thanks to the US census. Hartville, Missouri is located in the Missouri Ozarks with a mighty population of 594 according to Wikipedia. It first got a post office way back in 1842 and other than a Civil War battle in 1863 isn't known for much...until now. Robert Santos of the US Census Bureau was in Hartville, Missouri this week to officially declare that this unassuming Missouri town is the population center of the United States of America.
HARTVILLE, MO
97ZOK

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
EAGLE ROCK, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri man admits to drug and gun charge

A man from Missouri on Thursday admitted involvement in a gun deal that turned into a police chase after a shooting. Michael Joseph Monroe, 25, St. Louis County, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp to one felony count of conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Miss Missouri hopes to wear the Miss USA sash

ST. LOUIS — Mikala McGhee is our friend at Studio STL, she used to work as a sports reporter before leaving to focus on becoming the next Miss Missouri. She succeeded and is setting her sights on winning Miss USA in over a week. Mikayla shows the prep work for the big event on October 3rd in Reno, Nevada.
MISSOURI STATE
