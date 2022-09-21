Read full article on original website
No, There is NOT a Serial Killer Targeting Women in Missouri
It's apparently spreading like wildfire on social media that there's a serial killer targeting women in Missouri. One problem with the claim...it's simply not true according to police. KMBC in Kansas City is reporting that a video on TikTok claimed there was a serial killer on the loose that was...
2 Missourians Fatally Shot After They Tried to Run Over a Deputy
A car chase over the weekend resulted in 2 Missourians being fatally shot after they allegedly tried to run over a Missouri deputy. The Green County Sheriff's Office shared this update on their Facebook page today about what began as a traffic stop that ended with Timothy W. Shaffer, 37 and Donna M. Bailey, 23, both of Lebanon, Missouri being fatally wounded. The status says their next of kin have now been notified.
A Missouri city tops the list of Favorite Places for the Holidays
Now is the time for making holiday travel plans, and one travel website put a Missouri town at the top of their Favorite U.S. Small Towns to Visit During the Holidays. Which city in Missouri made the list?. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Branson, Missouri is the top...
See What an Artist Painted as He Canoed the Entire Missouri River
It's the kind of adventure in life that many dream about doing, but few accomplish. A Missouri artist from Kansas City canoed the entire Missouri River while painting the sights he saw along the way. "Let life happen. Embrace what's before you in that moment and just keep paddling". This...
Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks
Miller County, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F responsed to a boat on fire at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat was idle at the dock when the engine caught on fire at the 7.7 mile mark channel north of Buck Creek The post Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
The Official Middle of America is This Tiny Town in Missouri
If X marks the spot and the spot is the exact middle of America, that X would be in a tiny town in Missouri which is officially as "middle" as it gets thanks to the US census. Hartville, Missouri is located in the Missouri Ozarks with a mighty population of 594 according to Wikipedia. It first got a post office way back in 1842 and other than a Civil War battle in 1863 isn't known for much...until now. Robert Santos of the US Census Bureau was in Hartville, Missouri this week to officially declare that this unassuming Missouri town is the population center of the United States of America.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of September 23, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Holden resident. 37-year-old Dale Yung was arrested late Saturday morning in Mercer County and accused of speeding. During the stop, it was discovered Yung had an active warrant on felony failure to appear in court out of Johnson County. Yung was taken to the Mercer County Jail.
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
Watch an Intense Missouri Lightning Storm Captured by a Trail Cam
The thunderstorms that went through Missouri and Illinois recently were about as intense as they come. Several tornadoes and tons of lightning were present in those storm systems. One trail cam in Missouri was able to capture crazy lightning thanks to a military-grade night vision camera. According to the video...
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
One officer’s hunch solves 2 Missouri cold case mysteries
Two 1994 unsolved cases in Missouri and Illinois have baffled investigators for decades.
kttn.com
Three Missouri business owners charged in 112 count indictment with wiring drug trafficking money to Mexico
The owners of three money wiring businesses in Missouri area are among five new defendants charged for their roles in a $4.7 million conspiracy to distribute more than 335 kilograms of methamphetamine and 22 kilograms of heroin and to utilize wire transfers to send the drug-trafficking proceeds to Mexico. Ana...
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
‘This job is impossible’: High turnover, low morale plague Missouri child welfare agency
Eighty open cases of child abuse and neglect sat on Matt Cordova’s desk in 2017 during the height of the “hole I found myself buried in,” he remembers. Twenty open cases would have been a lot to handle; 80 was impossible. An investigator at Missouri’s child welfare...
After months of falling prices, Missouri gas on the rise again
After nearly three months of steady decline, gas prices around Missouri are on the rise once again.
Arkansas joins Missouri and other states against new credit card code proposal tracking gun purchase
Arkansas state officials are speaking out to warn banks and major credit card companies against using a new credit card code that would track gun purchases.
kttn.com
Missouri man admits to drug and gun charge
A man from Missouri on Thursday admitted involvement in a gun deal that turned into a police chase after a shooting. Michael Joseph Monroe, 25, St. Louis County, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp to one felony count of conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
FOX2now.com
Miss Missouri hopes to wear the Miss USA sash
ST. LOUIS — Mikala McGhee is our friend at Studio STL, she used to work as a sports reporter before leaving to focus on becoming the next Miss Missouri. She succeeded and is setting her sights on winning Miss USA in over a week. Mikayla shows the prep work for the big event on October 3rd in Reno, Nevada.
