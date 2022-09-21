Read full article on original website
NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead
The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
Saints History in International Games
New Orleans takes on the Minnesota Vikings in week four action on Sunday morning in England. Here's how the Saints have fared in their other trips across the Atlantic Ocean.
