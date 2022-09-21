Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
The best mini-LED laptops you can buy in 2022
The first mini-LED laptop launched just two years ago, and while it is pretty early, the panel tech has started gaining some momentum. Giving tough competition to OLED in terms of brightness, durability, and HDR performance, mini-LED panels have made their way to the latest Apple MacBooks, iPads, and some high-end laptops targeted at creators. In fact, we are also seeing some gaming laptops in the mix.
CNET
Save $800 on This Asus ROG Gaming Desktop
If having a serious gaming desktop was a game in itself, you'd be ahead of your competition with this Asus ROG Gaming desktop, now on sale at Best Buy. You can get $800 off this $2,100 desktop, making it just $1,300. This deal only lasts for today, so hurry and grab it while you can.
Digital Trends
This powerful Dell business laptop is 48% off for a limited time
Lately all of the best laptop deals have had a back-to-school slant to them, which is awesome for the students in your life, but if you’ve been on the hunt for a new business laptop, your moment has finally arrived. Right now, you you can bring home a Dell Vostro 3510 business laptop for only $629, saving you $584 off the original retail price of $1,213. At 48% off, this is undeniably one of the most enticing Dell laptop deals happening at the moment, so click the Buy Now button below to scoop one up and keep reading to find out why this laptop deal is one not to be missed.
These Are the Best 55-Inch TVs Under $500 in 2022
While 65-inch TVs tend to be the average size that most buyers go with, that doesn’t mean that going with something slightly smaller is going to be detrimental in terms of features, picture quality and price. In fact, most TV makers have 55-inch options that are just as good, with the only loss being a reduced screen size. And for anyone that’s shopping for a TV on a budget, there’s often a significant price reduction when you go from 65-inches to 55-inches. The best 55-inch TVs under $500 still come with great features for gamers, streamers and movie lovers, and...
The LG C2 4K Smart TV is the best of the best and Walmart has it for $200 off right now
When it comes to picture quality, features and design, the LG C2 tops our list of the best TVs. Get it at Walmart for $200 off right now.
Digital Trends
HP Envy laptops and desktops are on sale right now
One of HP’s most popular lines of personal computers, the HP Envy series packs a lot of punch for a relatively affordable price tag. But the only thing that could make the HP Envy series more enticing are HP Envy deals, which are happening right now at HP’s website. You can bring home an HP Envy laptop or desktop for significantly lower than their original retail prices, so if you’ve been thinking about buying one, these deals are definitely worth checking out. Keep reading to find out which HP Envy models are our top picks during this limited-time sale.
Business Insider
7 ways to make your iPhone speakers louder
To make your iPhone louder, adjust Apple Music EQ settings or increase Spotify's volume level. You can also disable Reduce Loud Sounds in Settings or use a Bluetooth speaker. Placing your iPhone in a bowl — or upside down — will help make it louder. Most iPhone models...
notebookcheck.net
Hisense E8H cheaper 4K TV arrives with 144 Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits brightness
The Hisense E8H TV has been revealed and will shortly be available to pre-order in China. The 4K TV has a mini LED backlight with over 500 partitions and up to 1,600 nits brightness, allowing for improved detail in darker images. According to the company, the screen has a 178° viewing angle for a low reflection and a 96% DCI-P3 color gamut.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia's first GeForce RTX 4090 PC build video confirms rumours about its colossal size
Even though Nvidia officially unveiled the GeForce RTX 4090 today and even provided its physical dimensions, it is hard to tell how it will fit in with the rest of a PC, based on that alone. Previous leaks portraying the graphics card speculated that it would be just as colossal as its predecessor. Now, Nvidia has shown off a build video featuring the Ada Lovelace flagship in action.
LG gram 16″ 2022 lightweight laptop features a non-reflective IPS display with DCI-P3
Work without distraction when you have the LG gram 16″ 2022 lightweight laptop. This computer has a stunning 16-inch non-reflective IPS display and 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. So you can work in any lighting. With Windows 11, it lets you optimize your productivity with tools that help you multitask, create, think, and connect. And whether you use this laptop for work or play, you can power through with the Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics. Then, with 16 GB of memory and 5,200 MHz speeds, it’s easy to work and play. Moreover, weighing just 2.83 pounds, this laptop goes anywhere and doesn’t weigh you down. Plus, you can work for up to 13.5 hours or watch movies for up to 22.5 hours thanks to the 80 Wh battery. Moreover, this laptop passes military-grade durability tests for dust, temperature, vibration, and more.
Digital Trends
This MSI gaming laptop has a $450 price cut at GameStop today
MSI has been a bit of a juggernaut recently when it comes to its products; whether it’s motherboards, graphics cards, or computers, MSI has a little something for everybody, and if you’re looking for a gaming laptop, the MSI Alpha 17 is a great option. While gaming laptops can be expensive, especially when they’re 17 inches, this deal from GameStop brings it down to a very reasonable $840, down from $1,299 and a $459 discount.
PC Magazine
Take 79% Off This Refurbished 13.3-Inch MacBook Air
Whether you're working from home, back at the office, or juggling a hybrid schedule, this $250 refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air 128GB can help get the job done. The refurbished computers on offer come with some light scuffing on the bevel, or a few scratches and dents on the case, but have otherwise passed rigorous hardware and software checks, ensuring the 2015 MacBook Air units work like they just came out of the box.
reviewed.com
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) vs Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It’s been years since we’ve seen updates to either the AirPods Pro or the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds—two of our favorite active noise canceling earbuds. Then they both were officially announced on the same day, mere hours apart. And what a day it was.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!
A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
laptopmag.com
Galaxy Tab A7 Lite just hit $109 — a record price low for Samsung's budget tablet
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite budget-friendly tablet is cheaper than ever right now. If you want to buy a tablet and can't afford to wait for Amazon's second Prime Day, here's a deal for you. Currently, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is on sale for $109 (opens in new tab)...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Sept. 22: M2 MacBook Air for $1,099, $50 off Logitech G Cloud, $100 off Echo Home bundle, more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Thursday's bestdeals include $400 off 24-inch iMac, up to $400 off MacBook Pro, Microsoft 365 + AVG (1 year) for $40, and much more.
Digital Trends
Dell’s G15 gaming laptop has a $400 discount today
While the Dell G15 may not feature on our list of best gaming laptops, it’s still an industry workhorse that balances costs and specs, and this Ryzen Edition is exceptionally well featured for the price. If you’re interested in a good mid-tier gaming laptop that won’t put you in the poorhouse, you can pick up the G15 Ryzen Edition directly from Dell at the discounted price of $1,050, a significant $419 discount from the original price of $1,469.
GeForce RTX 4090 Leaves Plenty of Room for a Future RTX 4090 Ti Flagship
The RTX 4090 doesn't come close to showing the full potential of Nvidia's AD102 GPU, and a fully enabled die with higher power limits could offer serious performance gains, hinting at a future RTX 4090 Ti.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090: Release date, price, and specs
The flagship Ada Lovelace card is coming soon and packing serious power. Built on Nvidia's Ada Lovelace architecture and using TSMC's N4 process. Nvidia claims the RTX 4090 offers 2–4x performance of the RTX 3090 Ti. Featuring 16,384 CUDA Cores and 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM. The wait is over....
CNET
Snag an M1 iPad Pro for Up to $199 Off While You Can
Apple's iPads claimed several spots on our list of the best tablets for 2022, and if you want the very best that Apple has to offer, you'll want to upgrade to the iPad Pro. We named the 2020 iPad Pro the best tablet for creatives, and right now you can pick up the newer 2021 model at a discount. Right now at Amazon, you can save up to $149 on the 11-inch model, or up to $199 on the 13-inch model when you activate the instant coupon. Just note that discounts jump around quite a bit between different configurations, and without a clear-cut expiration, we can't guarantee how long these deals will remain available.
