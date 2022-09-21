Read full article on original website
Related
Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Buy 211 Shares of This Dividend Stock.
As seen recently, volatility continues to plague the market. In times of market volatility, it might be wise to look for stocks that can pay a steadier stream of income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks
Dividend income is the unsung hero of the Oracle of Omaha's investment portfolio. These five supercharged income stocks should collectively account for $4.28 billion in payouts for Berkshire Hathaway over the next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets
The Oracle of Omaha has been a money machine for his shareholders for nearly six decades. When bear markets strike, Warren Buffett knows to go on the offensive. However, there's only one stock Buffett purchased in both the coronavirus-induced bear market in March 2020 and current bear market. You’re reading...
1 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now
Pfizer is trading at a very reasonable valuation compared to its industry's average. The company's current lineup and pipeline paint an excellent picture for its future. With a sizable dividend and conservative payout ratio, the stock is a solid pick for income investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
At first glance, these stocks don't seem to fit Buffett's investing style at all. But if you take a deeper look, it all makes sense.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth
It may not look like it right now, but Rockwell Automation's business will likely benefit from rough economic times.
3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Patience can pay off handsomely for America's aged investors.
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 145% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
The gaming industry is slowing as consumers tighten their belts, which deals a short-term blow to Nvidia's revenue. The company's data center segment is picking up the slack in a very big way. One Wall Street firm sees Nvidia stock significantly higher within the next 12 to 18 months. You’re...
Stock Market Could Plunge: These 7 Dividend Aristocrats Can Survive the Fall
Given the looming potential for massive downside as interest rates head higher, these seven Dividend Aristocrat stocks in defensive sectors that look poised to do well for the rest of 2022 and into next year make a ton of sense for nervous investors now.
Warren Buffett Is Sitting On $168 Billion In Unrealized Gains From These 4 Stocks
Time has proven quite the ally for the Oracle of Omaha.
5 High-Dividend REITs Now Trading Below Book Value
The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) are interesting because each one bears a balance sheet not too different from those considered desirable in Benjamin Graham’s classic “The Intelligent Investor.” Graham, of course, is deemed the father of value investing and greatly influenced Warren Buffett, his student at Columbia University.
tipranks.com
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
Motley Fool
Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $30,000 in These 2 Stocks
CareTrust offers investors a mix of a high yield with some great stability. Camping World provides an exceptionally large payout, and its business is doing well. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Stocks rise amid expectations of another big rate hike
Stocks rose on Wall Street after swaying between small gains and losses for much of the day as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 gained 27 points, or 0.7%, to close at 3,899. The Dow Jones industrials rose 197...
Down Over 50%, Is FedEx Stock a Buy?
FedEx stock plummeted to a 52-week low after its disconcerting business update.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Electrifying Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These highly innovative and differentiated companies are ripe for the picking following a peak plunge of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.
2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in September
The tech sector is full of beaten-down growth stocks that could make you a lot of money in the years to come.
Comments / 0