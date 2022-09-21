ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Buy 211 Shares of This Dividend Stock.

As seen recently, volatility continues to plague the market. In times of market volatility, it might be wise to look for stocks that can pay a steadier stream of income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
The Motley Fool

1 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

Pfizer is trading at a very reasonable valuation compared to its industry's average. The company's current lineup and pipeline paint an excellent picture for its future. With a sizable dividend and conservative payout ratio, the stock is a solid pick for income investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Benzinga

5 High-Dividend REITs Now Trading Below Book Value

The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) are interesting because each one bears a balance sheet not too different from those considered desirable in Benjamin Graham’s classic “The Intelligent Investor.” Graham, of course, is deemed the father of value investing and greatly influenced Warren Buffett, his student at Columbia University.
tipranks.com

2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
Motley Fool

Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $30,000 in These 2 Stocks

CareTrust offers investors a mix of a high yield with some great stability. Camping World provides an exceptionally large payout, and its business is doing well. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CBS News

Stocks rise amid expectations of another big rate hike

Stocks rose on Wall Street after swaying between small gains and losses for much of the day as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 gained 27 points, or 0.7%, to close at 3,899. The Dow Jones industrials rose 197...
