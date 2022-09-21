COAL CITY—Grace Smith, 80, of Coal City, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Born Jan. 2, 1942 in Joliet, Grace Ann was a daughter of Ralph and Ethel (Baurle) Denewellis. She was employed with Grundy County for many years as the Senior Director of the Grundy County Senior Citizens Council, and was Director of Meals on Wheels for 17 years until retiring in 2004. One who loved to read, Grace loved books and was fascinated with hummingbirds. She looked forward to the little birds’ arrival each year, and took pleasure in researching them. Another pastime was playing games on her computer, but above all, spending time with family was what Grace enjoyed the most.

COAL CITY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO