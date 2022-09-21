The way President Joe Biden sees it, the overturning of Roe vs. Wade was not just about whether a woman has a right to obtain an abortion. “It’s about freedom,” Biden said at a private fundraiser in New York this past week. Vice President Kamala Harris takes an even bolder approach when she talks about abortion. "Extremist, so-called leaders trumpet the rhetoric of freedom while they take away freedoms,” she told voters in Illinois this month.That deliberate echo of “freedom” from Biden, Harris and other top White House officials shows how Democrats — eager to keep abortion front of...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 26 MINUTES AGO