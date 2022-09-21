Read full article on original website
This Arkansas Restaurant Makes List of The Best Restaurants in The US
We all know how good our restaurants are in the south, but it sure is a fun surprise when food critics from New York like our food too. The New York Times recently made a list of the top 50 restaurants across the country. guess what? A restaurant from Arkansas made the list and three from Texas made the list too!
Appreciation for Arkansas Firefighters at 2022 Rural Fire Show
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division and the Arkansas Rural and Volunteer Firefighters Association is hosting the 2022 Rural Fire Show on October 1, at the Conway Expo and Event Center. This is a free event in appreciation of all firefighters in Arkansas and their families to honor them...
Will A Triple Dip La Nina Bring Back Snow For Arkansas This Winter?
With La Nina back for the third year in a row, how will it affect our weather in Arkansas?. La Nina is a condition in which the ocean water temperatures in the Pacific are cooler than normal. What is crazy is that this is the third year in a row for this to happen. This has only happened three times since 1950. So what does it mean exactly when it comes to our weather?
DYK: Only One East Texas School Made the Blue Ribbon List?
Congratulations are in order for the 31 Texas schools that made the Texas Blue Ribbon School list for 2022, only one of our East Texas schools made that list. In a press release on Monday, September 19, 2022, from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, all 31 schools were listed that made the Blue Ribbon Schools list, but one jumped off the page to me... three cheers for DeKalb Elementary School!
What Home Can $43 Million Buy You In The Great State of Texas?
Your Palace in Dallas awaits Prince whats-your-name. For a mere $43 Million, you can be the first and only owner of this amazing palatial estate in a rather exclusive area between University Park and Highland Park in Big D. This stunning mansion was designed by architect Richard Drummond Davis, who...
What in the World is Being Spotted Underneath Arkansas Lakes?
It looks like something out of a science fiction movie. What is being spotted in lakes across Arkansas? You won't believe this!. Freshwater jellyfish! When I think of jellyfish, I think of oceans but did you know that there are jellyfish in the great state of Arkansas? That's right, and September is the best time for seeing these bell-shaped translucent primitive life forms on Arkansas lakes. The best lake to see the jellyfish is Lake Ouachita near Hot Springs because of its clear pristine waters. Jellyfish usually swim in swarms and can easily be seen floating just below the surface of the lake. They are easy to spot because they give off a whitish or greenish hue depending on the sunlight.
35,000th Diamond Found at Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park
It happened. The 35,000th diamond was found at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. We've been waiting for the past few weeks and on September 6 the big milestone took place. The finder of the 35,000th diamond is Scott Kreykes of Dierks, Arkansas. He's been coming to the park...
There Is No Way You Can Correctly Pronounce These Arkansas Towns
In my quest to find all things crazy in Arkansas I found a video of people trying to pronounce Arkansas towns, and I am positive you will not be able to pronounce most of them. The YouTube channel 'It's A Southern Thing' has a group of people that are from...
Funny Southern Wives Tales You Will See In Arkansas
Have you heard of an old wives tale? You know the thing about when you spill the salt you need to toss some over your shoulder? Or the one about open umbrellas in your home? Well here are some funny Southern wives' tales you will see in Arkansas. Knock On...
Stranger Things Actress and Arkansas Native Starring in New Show
If you are a fan of the Netflix series "Stranger Things" then you are probably a fan of Hendrix Yancey an Arkansas native. Yancey is from Benton, a suburb of Little Rock, and became best known for her role in the highly popular Netflix series "Stranger Things" where she played 013. Thirteen played a new test subject in the Hawkins Lab that participated in the Nina Project. You can catch her in her latest role in an upcoming NBC Universal series " The " A Friend Of The Family," a true-crime drama, where she plays Jan Broberg. The premise of the story is that she gets kidnapped twice by a neighbor who just so happens to be a family friend. The limited series is scheduled to air in October on Peacock.
10 Crazy Animals You Can Own In Arkansas That Will Surprise You
Can you believe these 10 crazy animals are legal for you to own in Arkansas?. Like most of you, I am a pet owner, two dogs to be exact, heck 69 percent of Arkansas are pet owners. You would think with so many deer in our area you can have one as a pet but in this story deer are just some of the pets you cannot have in Arkansas.
Did an Arkansas Man Just Break a World Record Spearfishing?
Did an Arkansas man just land a world-breaking record for catching a huge paddlefish on an Arkansas lake?. Chris Cantrell of Berryville, Arkansas was doing what he loves to do on Saturday, floating on Beavers Lake when he noticed a huge-like shadowy figure nearby. He grabbed his spearfishing tackle and fired off a shot that landed him a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish and wrestled him to the surface, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Facebook page. Authorities are saying this just may qualify as a spearfishing world record for a paddlefish.
Your Next Rt 66 Texas Panhandle Trip Should Include A Giant Cross
The next time you're planning a trip out Route 66, also known as Interstate 40, through the Panhandle of Texas, you should plan a visit to this 190' giant Cross in Groom, Texas. Located about 40 miles east of Amarillo, Groom, Texas is a pretty small town with a couple...
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
The Christmastime Adventure ‘A Magic Cirque Christmas’ Comes to Arkansas
If you love the Christmas season and the excitement of seeing cirque performers then here is a treat, especially for you and the whole family. It's A Magic Cirque Christmas, touring all across the country. And even better, there are two stops in Arkansas. The story is about the Guardian...
Is That a Pirate Ship on Beautiful Lake Dardanelle in Arkansas?
It's called "the boat the internet built," because of its 200 thousand followers but many in the Arkansas town of Russelville are calling it a pirate ship. The 74-foot-long SV Seeker steel boat is anchored down on beautiful Lake Dardanelle for some maintenance work. Once the work is complete it...
How Did The Natural State Of Arkansas Get Its Name?
I stumbled on a video that tells you exactly how each state got its name and of course, I was very curious about how Arkansas got its name. Being a 20-year resident of the great state of Arkansas I didn't think much about the history of the state. We all know it was part of the Louisiana Purchase and from previous stories, I know that it officially became a state in 1836.
Texas Ranks #2 as the Most State with Spoiled Grandchildren
Are you ready for Grandparents Day this Sunday, September 11? Do you spoil your grandkids?. Grandparents across the country will be celebrating all day with their grandchildren and what they do for their grandkids throughout the year. Most grandparents are always going to be biased including me when we all say our grandchildren are the best.
Big Tex Choice Award Winners Are In – Can’t You Just Taste It?
If you are a Texas State Fair food aficionado, then this is the biggest news designed for your taste buds all year. The verdict is in for the 18th Annual Big Tex® Choice Awards. We hear it was a battle for the ages. An all-star panel of judges tasted...
Detours and Railroad Crossing Closures Across Texarkana This Week
The Texas Department of Transportation would like to remind you that if you plan on commuting across the Texarkana area this week there will be several delays caused by road work or maintenance. Wednesday, Sept. 7, FM 989 Railroad Crossing to Close for Maintenance from 6 AM to 6 PM.
