WCVB
Massachusetts prison weight rooms temporarily closed, advocates push for change after correction officer attacked
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Nearly a month after an inmate struck a correction officer in the head with gym equipment, critically injuring him, Massachusetts lawmakers toured the prison and met with the injured officer's family. "It was an incredible experience to be in a correction officer's world and be there...
whdh.com
Police: Suspect connected with Lawrence shooting taken into custody, more arrests expected
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is facing multiple assault charges after being arrested in connection with a shooting in Lawrence that left two people wounded. On Friday, the Lawrence Police Department announced the arrest of Luis Santana, 46. According to the department, Santana is facing charges related to a Thursday incident that happened in a wooded area near the city line with Methuen, behind Manchester Street Park.
wgan.com
Man wanted for murder in Massachusetts arrested by Bangor police
Bangor police arrested a suspect in an attempted murder in Massachusetts. Police stopped the vehicle being driven by 36-year-old Patrick Lloyd of LaGrange on Friday afternoon. Lloyd was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts for Attempted Murder related to a domestic violence incident there. Police searched Lloyd’s vehicle...
Arrest made in connection with shooting incident near Lawrence city line
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Lawrence man was arrested Friday night in connection with a shooting incident that left three people hospitalized Thursday morning, including two gunshot victims, according to authorities. 46-year-old Luis Santana has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault...
whdh.com
Woman accused in January death of Boston Police officer appears in court
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mansfield woman accused of backing her SUV into her boyfriend and killing him was back in court on Thursday. Defense attorneys for Karen Read asked a judge in Dedham to have evidence in the case preserved for independent, forensic testing. Read has pled not guilty...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD arrests U.S. Marshalls’ “Fugitive of the Week” at Veterans’ Park
The man, 30-year-old Justin Hayes of Manchester, is a Tier 3 sex offender and had an active arrest warrant for failing to register. Hayes attempted to leave Veterans’ Park where he was spotted, but was ordered to stop. He did so and was taken into custody without incident in an alley off Chestnut Street.
Ex-State Street VP charged in string of ‘vicious’ rapes gets bail reduced by $700K
BOSTON — An alleged serial rapist who was fired from his job as vice president of State Street following his arrest faced a judge Thursday and got his bail reduced from $1 million to $300,000. Ivan Cheung, 42, of Quincy, is accused of raping two teenage girls and two...
whdh.com
Man charged with 4 rape cold cases has bail reduced
BOSTON (WHDH) - A judge reduced bail for alleged serial rapist Ivan Cheung from $1 million to $300,000, and ordered him to stay in Massachusetts. Cheung, 42, is charged with four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of rape of a child with force, two counts of aggravated rape of a child with force and two counts of statutory rape of a child.
Lawmakers take tour of state prison where a correction officer was attacked
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Lawmakers spent the afternoon in MCI Shirley learning more about what happened when a correction officer was attacked in August. The state says Matthew Tidman was attacked from behind by an inmate in the medium-security facility. Correctional Officer Tidman was on patrol near the gym inside...
whdh.com
Boston man accused of attacking case worker at county jail appears in court
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man already facing assault charges for another alleged attack is accused of assaulting a case worker at Suffolk County’s Nashua Street Jail last week. Ahmad Maiden, 43, appeared before a judge on Wednesday. Prosecutors say he allegedly attacked a female case worker inside the jail, a day after he had already been in court on separate charges.
suffolkdistrictattorney.com
Jury convicts Mattapan Lyft driver on 2019 rape charge
BOSTON, September 21, 2022 — A Suffolk County jury today found a Mattapan Lyft driver guilty in the July 2019 rape of a female passenger he picked up in Boston, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. After deliberating for about two hours, the jury found JOSEPH PIARD, 26, guilty of...
Worcester Man Arrested for Stolen Vehicle, Identify Fraud
WORCESTER - A car stolen in Worcester was recovered the next morning, leaving a local man facing several charges. Police received a report from a man at 8:30 PM on Thursday, September 22, that his backpack, cell phone and vehicle were stolen while he was at Crompton Park. The man had also discovered his debit card was used at a nearby liquor store.
Lowell man sentenced to jail for defrauding MassHealth
A Lowell man was found guilty in connection with a scheme to submit false claims to MassHealth for Personal Care Attendant services that were not rendered.
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester man indicted for alleged unemployment fraud
Concord, NH — Attorney General John M. Formella and Department of Employment Security Commissioner George Copadis announce that Luis J. Avendano of Manchester, New Hampshire was indicted on September 19, 2022, in Hillsborough County Superior Court – Northern District, on two counts of unemployment compensation fraud, a class A felony.
nbcboston.com
Mansfield Woman Appears in Court in Police Officer Boyfriend's Death
A woman accused of hitting a her boyfriend, a Boston police officer, with her car and leaving him to die in the snow in Canton, Massachusetts, this January appeared in court Thursday to present a new theory to clear her name. Karen Read's attorneys argued there was a large-scale coverup...
fallriverreporter.com
Investigation reveals inappropriate relationships involving Massachusetts police officers and young woman who committed suicide
A 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department has brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
WCVB
Stoughton police officers had inappropriate relationships with young woman who was later found dead, officials say
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Three former Stoughton Police Department officers and an officer with another department are accused of having inappropriate relationships with a teenager, who, years later, was found dead in her home. Sandra Birchmore, 23, was found dead in her Canton apartment on Feb. 4, 2021. The following...
Trial date set for man accused of murdering nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte
A provisional trial date has been set for a man charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street. Deividas Skebas, a Lithuanian national, is accused of killing Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on July 28. Appearing via video-link at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, the...
Barre woman among three charged with fentanyl trafficking
A traffic stop led to a vehicle search that turned up "a felonious quantity of suspected fentanyl."
Epic Massachusetts crime lab scandal may involve even broader wrongdoing, judge says
A decade-old scandal at a Massachusetts crime lab — which led authorities to dismiss tens of thousands of drug convictions — may involve wrongdoing by more people than was previously known, according to a recent court order. A state Superior Court judge said in a ruling related to...
