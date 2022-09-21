ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Police: Suspect connected with Lawrence shooting taken into custody, more arrests expected

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is facing multiple assault charges after being arrested in connection with a shooting in Lawrence that left two people wounded. On Friday, the Lawrence Police Department announced the arrest of Luis Santana, 46. According to the department, Santana is facing charges related to a Thursday incident that happened in a wooded area near the city line with Methuen, behind Manchester Street Park.
LAWRENCE, MA
wgan.com

Man wanted for murder in Massachusetts arrested by Bangor police

Bangor police arrested a suspect in an attempted murder in Massachusetts. Police stopped the vehicle being driven by 36-year-old Patrick Lloyd of LaGrange on Friday afternoon. Lloyd was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts for Attempted Murder related to a domestic violence incident there. Police searched Lloyd’s vehicle...
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Man charged with 4 rape cold cases has bail reduced

BOSTON (WHDH) - A judge reduced bail for alleged serial rapist Ivan Cheung from $1 million to $300,000, and ordered him to stay in Massachusetts. Cheung, 42, is charged with four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of rape of a child with force, two counts of aggravated rape of a child with force and two counts of statutory rape of a child.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detainee#Correctional Facility#Correctional Officers#Violent Crime
whdh.com

Boston man accused of attacking case worker at county jail appears in court

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man already facing assault charges for another alleged attack is accused of assaulting a case worker at Suffolk County’s Nashua Street Jail last week. Ahmad Maiden, 43, appeared before a judge on Wednesday. Prosecutors say he allegedly attacked a female case worker inside the jail, a day after he had already been in court on separate charges.
BOSTON, MA
suffolkdistrictattorney.com

Jury convicts Mattapan Lyft driver on 2019 rape charge

BOSTON, September 21, 2022 — A Suffolk County jury today found a Mattapan Lyft driver guilty in the July 2019 rape of a female passenger he picked up in Boston, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. After deliberating for about two hours, the jury found JOSEPH PIARD, 26, guilty of...
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Man Arrested for Stolen Vehicle, Identify Fraud

WORCESTER - A car stolen in Worcester was recovered the next morning, leaving a local man facing several charges. Police received a report from a man at 8:30 PM on Thursday, September 22, that his backpack, cell phone and vehicle were stolen while he was at Crompton Park. The man had also discovered his debit card was used at a nearby liquor store.
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester man indicted for alleged unemployment fraud

Concord, NH — Attorney General John M. Formella and Department of Employment Security Commissioner George Copadis announce that Luis J. Avendano of Manchester, New Hampshire was indicted on September 19, 2022, in Hillsborough County Superior Court – Northern District, on two counts of unemployment compensation fraud, a class A felony.
MANCHESTER, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Investigation reveals inappropriate relationships involving Massachusetts police officers and young woman who committed suicide

A 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department has brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
STOUGHTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy