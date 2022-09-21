ATLANTA (AP) — Geoff Collins is out as Georgia Tech’s football coach, fired Monday in the midst of his fourth season after failing to make headway with a brash plan to turn the Yellow Jackets into a national powerhouse through branding and promoting Atlanta’s big-city culture. Collins was officially dumped during a meeting of the athletic association board two days after a 27-10 loss to Central Florida left him with a record of 10-28 at Georgia Tech. Collins, whose team is 1-3 this season, finished with a winning percentage of just .263 — the lowest of 13 full-time coaches in the school’s history. Bill Lewis had been the only Yellow Jackets coach to lose his job during a season. He resigned after a 1-7 start in 1994 when it became clear he would be fired.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO