Read full article on original website
Related
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Class of 2024 Defensive Lineman Recruit Set to Visit the Capstone
Class of 2024 defensive lineman prospect Malik Blocton will be visiting the Capstone this weekend and will be in attendance for the Alabama vs. Vanderbilt game. The three-star recruit will have a busy Saturday as he will also be in attendance for the Missouri vs. Auburn game in the morning.
Forde-Yard Dash: How All 10 FBS Conferences Stack Up
Here’s where each league ranks based on the data from the nonconference slate.
Ga Tech fires Geoff Collins in 4th season with 10-28 mark
ATLANTA (AP) — Geoff Collins is out as Georgia Tech’s football coach, fired Monday in the midst of his fourth season after failing to make headway with a brash plan to turn the Yellow Jackets into a national powerhouse through branding and promoting Atlanta’s big-city culture. Collins was officially dumped during a meeting of the athletic association board two days after a 27-10 loss to Central Florida left him with a record of 10-28 at Georgia Tech. Collins, whose team is 1-3 this season, finished with a winning percentage of just .263 — the lowest of 13 full-time coaches in the school’s history. Bill Lewis had been the only Yellow Jackets coach to lose his job during a season. He resigned after a 1-7 start in 1994 when it became clear he would be fired.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Highlighting the top 5 Indiana Pacers games for the 2022-23 NBA season
The NBA season is just about set to get underway. The preseason starts September 30th with a matchup in Japan
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0