Summerville, SC

The Post and Courier

October events at Charleston County Parks

As the cooler weather rolls in, Charleston County Parks is hosting a variety of events across its network of parks this October. For those looking to get some fresh air, check out the Lowcountry Trail Half Marathon & 5K or starlight yoga. For those eager to sit back and listen to live music, try out Toast on the Oaks or Palmetto Park Jam.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Kiawah Island developer's owner plans new golf course in southern SC

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. South Street Partners to add new golf course at Palmetto Bluff near Hilton Head. A real estate investment...
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
The Post and Courier

'Biggest win in Kingstree history,' coach says of win over Lamar

Asked late Friday night how he would sum up a high school football game like Kingstree’s 22-18 homecoming victory over Lamar, beaming Coach Brian Smith started with one word. “Amazing!” he said. Then, because hyperbole is the greatest thing ever, he reached higher. “I mean, biggest win in...
LAMAR, SC
The Post and Courier

Page's Okra Grill owners buy Charleston restaurant building for nearly $1M

The owners of Page's Okra Grill recently paid just under $1 million for the building that housed the former Gnome Café on the Charleston peninsula. Page's affiliate 302 Coleman Blvd LLC bought the 3,200-square-foot, two-story commercial property at 109 President St. for $950,000, according to the commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston, which handled the sale for the seller, PR Properties Inc. of Sullivan's Island.
CHARLESTON, SC
Summerville, SC
Summerville, SC
Ladson, SC
Summerville, SC
The Post and Courier

Two realtors join Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Sun Real Estate welcomes two new real estate agents to the Mount Pleasant office. Andrea Sullivan grew up just outside Los Angeles and attended the University of Southern California (yes, the other USC), where she earned a B.S. in Urban & Regional Planning & Development. She spent 20 years working as an educational facilities planner for K-12 school districts & county offices of education from San Diego to San Francisco overseeing facilities planning, construction, maintenance and operations programs, developing facilities master plans, as well as, creating and implementing school bond programs.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Behre: The name Lincolnville is the first and surest sign this SC town is different

LINCOLNVILLE — This small town may be South Carolina's least understood, most unique historical place. Its relative anonymity stems partly from its tucked-away site along railroad lines where Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties meet up, partly from its small size, and partly from its origins during one of the most tumultuous chapters of the state's history, Reconstruction.
LINCOLNVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

The little known Goose Creek Artist Guild gets a boost

To locals there may be four words that sound strange together, ‘Goose Creek Artist Guild.’ Some residents have no idea there is an artist guild in their city. But to others it is quite popular. It is respected enough that Goose Creek officials are giving the group their own space.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

An apple and a rose for Dr. Wilder

A great lady passed our way recently, and now she is gone. With the death of Dr. Rose Wilder, former superintendent of Williamsburg County School District, I realized that there are times when we may not fully grasp the accomplishment of some who walk among us during the walk. Therefore, I request this opportunity to reflect on the life and work of Dr. Wilder by simply reviewing words that I had penned about her earlier, along with the views of my associates who observed her efforts.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Scoppe: Has a number cruncher hit on the solution to Charleston's school woes?

Don Kennedy has told us about growing up in Fairfield County, about his five kids and his educator wife who retired last year, about how he was planning to retire this year before the Charleston County School Board suddenly had other ideas. He's talked about working as chief financial officer for the Charleston County School District early in this century, about taking the same job in Seattle and later returning to that position here, about what changed in the decade he was gone — or, actually, what didn't.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Brinson: North Charleston's mayoral race getting interesting

It was a quick and eloquent good-bye, a public resignation anticipated by North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and his City Council colleagues: City Attorney Brady Hair was ending his 32 years of front-line service. In his emotional five-minute farewell, he declared that "public service is the best job you can have" and thanked us for "allowing me to serve the city I have loved for so long.”
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Man shot inside Summerville barber shop dies

SUMMERVILLE — A man has died after he was shot inside a Summerville barber shop on Saturday. Just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Summerville police responded to Creative Cuttin Styles, 319 N. Cedar St. Upon entering the side door of the shop, an officer spotted "a trail of blood" leading to a man who had been shot, according to an incident report.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Crane purchase puts Charleston port's rail yard project on fast track

A North Charleston rail yard that will let the Port of Charleston move cargo containers to and from trains while reducing truck traffic on local roads is moving beyond the planning stages with the State Ports Authority spending nearly $47 million on heavy-lift cranes for the site adjacent to the Leatherman Terminal.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Passenger killed when two motorcycles collide in Horry County

CONWAY — A motorcycle passenger died when two bikes collided Sept. 25 on US Highway 17B south of Surfside. The two motorcycles were heading north on the highway around 9:40 p.m. about two miles south of Surfside when a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 49-year-old man, struck the rear of another motorcycle, according to a report from the SC Highway Patrol.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

