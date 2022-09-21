Read full article on original website
Related
theScore
Report: Patriots believe Jones suffered high ankle sprain
The New England Patriots believe quarterback Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Jones reportedly will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis and determine the severity of the injury. X-rays on Jones' ankle...
theScore
Packers place Sammy Watkins on IR
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been placed on injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least the next four games. The Packers (1-1) announced the move Saturday, one day before they play at Tampa Bay (2-0). They already had ruled Watkins out for the Buccaneers game on Friday’s injury report due to a hamstring issue.
theScore
Herbert starts Week 3 vs. Jaguars despite injured ribs
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert started Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Herbert was originally listed as questionable due to a rib injury and was a game-time decision. He considered receiving a painkilling injection in his fractured rib cartilage before the contest to try to play, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The passer was hurt on a fourth-quarter hit in Week 2's matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
theScore
DeVonta for the victory: Smith stars as Eagles stay unbeaten
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — DeVonta Smith caught eight passes from Jalen Hurts for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown, Carson Wentz flopped in his first game against the team that drafted him and the Philadelphia Eagles routed the Washington Commanders 24-8 Sunday to remain unbeaten. Smith made acrobatic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
theScore
Mariners' Ray, Royals' Weaver ejected after anthem standoff
Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray and Kansas City Royals right-hander Luke Weaver were ejected before Sunday's game for engaging in a standoff after the national anthem. Neither pitcher seemed to want to be the first to leave the field after the anthem ended. Ray eventually won after Weaver retreated toward his dugout.
theScore
Cavs sign Wade to 3-year, $18.5M extension
The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Dean Wade to a three-year, $18.5-million contract extension, his agents told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Wade was set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. The 25-year-old joined the Cavs on a two-way contract after going undrafted out of Kansas State in 2019. He...
theScore
Report: Chargers' Slater expected to miss season with ruptured biceps
Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a ruptured biceps tendon in Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, a source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Pass-rusher Joey Bosa, who alongside Slater left Sunday's game, is also set to undergo...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theScore
Jason Peters to make Cowboys debut on MNF vs. Giants
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Jason Peters will be active for Monday night's game against the New York Giants, a source told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. It'll be Peters' season debut after joining the Cowboys' practice squad on Sept. 5. He'll play left guard on Monday Night Football. Dallas announced...
theScore
Jets' Wilson expected to return from knee injury for Week 4
The New York Jets expect doctors to clear quarterback Zach Wilson by next week, head coach Robert Saleh said following the team's 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. Clearing Wilson would put him in position to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week...
theScore
NFL Week 3 player props: Plus-money plays the order of the day
We exorcised our Travis Etienne prop demons last week, but a 5-5 Sunday left many confused by Kyle Pitts' lack of usage and frustrated by whatever it was the Browns were doing defensively when Joe Flacco beat them deep late. Luckily, Kyler Murray saved the day with a fourth-down scamper. At 12-8 (+3.9 units) overall, we'll keep building on a decent start to the season.
theScore
Pujols isn't worried about No. 700 HR ball: 'Souvenirs are for the fans'
St. Louis Cardinals legend and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols isn't concerned about getting the ball he blasted into the bleachers at Dodger Stadium for his 700th career home run. "Souvenirs are for the fans," Pujols said postgame Friday after becoming the fourth player in MLB history to reach...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theScore
Trent Williams likely suffered high ankle sprain
San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams likely suffered a high ankle injury sprain in Sunday night's loss to the Denver Broncos, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced, according to David Lombardi of The Athletic. Williams was injured in the third quarter when a Broncos defensive lineman fell into his leg...
For Zion, Kawhi, Murray and more, the wait is finally over
Kawhi Leonard was in the Los Angeles Clippers’ facility on Monday. That wasn’t exactly a surprise development. The news was his attire. He was wearing a basketball uniform. Finally. Welcome back, Kawhi. You too, Denver’s Jamal Murray, Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons, New Orleans’ Zion Williamson, the Clippers’ John Wall...
theScore
Kamara, Winston active vs. Panthers
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and quarterback Jameis Winston are active for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, the team announced. Kamara missed last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a rib injury and was listed as questionable for Week 3. The running back struggled in...
theScore
MNF best bets: NFC East rivals rush toward the prime-time spotlight
Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game under one condition: you promise not to chase. Whether Sunday provided a boost to the accounts or left a little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting, as there will always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
theScore
Martinez runs for 4 TDs, Kansas State hands Oklahoma 1st loss of season
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kansas State has done it again. Quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 on Saturday night. Kansas State beat Oklahoma in 2012, 2014, 2019 and 2020, but an upset seemed unlikely this time —...
theScore
Key takeaways and analysis from Week 3 in the NFL
Sunday Rundown recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines their significance moving forward. Jalen Hurts was a popular MVP bet over the summer for obvious reasons. Considering the odds that were available relative to some of the league's premier quarterbacks, there are far worse wagers you could make than gambling on a dual-threat leader of an ascending team.
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Week 3 injury updates, Steelers-Browns takeaways
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone provides his thoughts on the Steelers-Browns Thursday night game and then goes over the notable injury updates heading into Week...
theScore
Report: Garoppolo's offseason surgery scuttled Commanders trade
The Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers had the outline of a trade agreement involving Jimmy Garoppolo in place at the NFL combine in February, but the deal fell apart once the 49ers quarterback decided to undergo shoulder surgery, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The trade reportedly would've involved...
Comments / 0