Saint Augustine, FL

Division of Emergency Management warns Floridians to prepare

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is monitoring the trajectory of Tropical Depression Nine and any potential impact it may have on Florida. Director Kevin Guthrie reported to Historic City News that he is communicating with the National Hurricane Center, the National Weather Service and emergency management directors at the county level.
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way

Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.)
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

St. Augustine residents keeping a keen eye on the tropics

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Many communities prone to flooding and storm damage are concerned about Tropical Depression 9. St. Augustine and the St. Johns County beaches have traditionally had some of the worst problems in past hurricanes and tropical storms. On Friday, News4JAX stopped in on the most vulnerable...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
click orlando

Here’s what Florida Amendment 1 means on the November ballot

ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida picks North Florida farmer for pot license

TALLAHASSEE -  The owner of a Suwannee County farm is in line to be the state's newest medical marijuana operator, beating out 11 other applicants competing for a license earmarked for a Black farmer with ties to Florida.The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced it had issued a "written notice of intent" to approve a medical-marijuana license for Terry Donnell Gwinn, setting the stage for what could be protracted litigation over the sought-after opportunity to join the medical-pot industry."Mr. Gwinn is very pleased that his application was selected for licensure and is grateful for the hard work by the...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Best Florida Cities to Retire on Less Than $3,000 Per Month, According to Go Banking Rates

Philipp Michel Reichold, CC BY 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many retirees carefully budget their monthly expenses out of necessity. That may be true more than ever in Florida as inflation outpaces the nation and housing costs rise. According to Yahoo, in 2020, nearly 3.4 million retirees received Social Security benefits at an average of around $1,516.23 per month. Therefore, living as frugally as possible makes sense.
FLORIDA STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in Florida

A popular cannabis dispensary chain recently announced that they plan to open ten new retail store locations throughout Florida by the end of 2022. If you are looking for a high-quality medical cannabis dispensary in Florida, you may be interested to learn that the popular dispensary chain Insa recently announced that they plan to open ten new locations throughout the state of Florida this year.
TAMPA, FL
L. Cane

This Florida State Park was the Setting for Movies, Has a Historic Lodge, a 68 Degree Spring, and Offers Boat Tours

Many Floridians enjoy state parks that are reminiscent of old Florida. There's just something comforting about visiting a location that hasn't changed all that much in many years. Many of these parks also have a historical significance that dates back to the time of Native Americans and mastodons. Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park is one example.
FLORIDA STATE
historiccity

Florida news station sued for denying candidate entry to debate

A joint complaint by the Republican Party of Florida and the campaign of Republican Congressional District 9 candidate Scotty Moore, accuses WESH-2 News of violating Florida law when the station denied Moore entry to a political debate for not having up-to-date COVID vaccine documentation. Moore was invited, along with his...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Entrepreneurs Invest $180 Million for 15 Indoor Private Pickleball Clubs in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Commercial real estate entrepreneurs Brian and Valerie McCarthy, along with business partner Matthew Gordon, have set their sights on Florida for deploying more than $180 million to build at least 15 indoor private pickleball clubs. The first venture, under construction now is The Pickleball Club’s Sarasota location, by Lakewood Ranch. This, and all locations will be members only, privately-owned, for-profit sports clubs, fulfilling the niche for indoor amenity based pickleball play. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921006018/en/ The Pickleball Club, Lakewood Ranch, exterior photo (Photo: Business Wire)
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

First 'magic mushroom' dispensary in the country opens in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - The first "magic mushroom" dispensary in the country has opened in Florida. Ybor City's Carlos Hermida opened Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary, which he says it the first legal mushroom dispensary in the U.S. "Magic" mushrooms are illegal – but just like Delta 8 marijuana – the...
TAMPA, FL
