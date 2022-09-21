Steelers Injury Report: For the third week, the Steelers have no players with an injury status

Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Steelers' Suspension News
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without a member on the backend of their defense for the at least the next three games according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. Per RapSheet, "Steelers S Damontae Kazee was suspended for the next 3 games for violations of the NFL’s substances of abuse policy."
Report: Former Steelers Elite Cornerback Joe Haden Will Retire As A Member Of The Cleveland Browns
On the day before the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns square off in Cleveland for a crucial divisional matchup, a former player of both teams is saying goodbye to the game of football. Cornerback, Joe Haden is reportedly retiring from the NFL and will sign a one-day contract with Cleveland so that the franchise is the last organization he was a part of as a player, according to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.
Steelers Legend Rod Woodson Becomes Latest Advocate For Team To Start Rookie Kenny Pickett At Quarterback In 2022
The advocates for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett are getting louder and louder. Those chants flooded Acrisure Stadium in the midst of the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots. Starter Mitch Trubisky has been uninspiring in his first two games as a Steeler, leading to major question marks on the offensive side of the ball.
If Tomlin and Canada won't do anything, Poni will step up with a 'good vibe mullet'
If Mike Tomlin and his coaches aren’t going to do anything to change the status quo with the Steelers offense, Andrew Fillipponi will. The PM Team co-host went full Kenny Loggins at the beginning of Thursday’s show and started to rock a mullet wig.
Look: Top photos from the Browns win over the Steelers
Cleveland rose up on Thursday night. A strong crowd in FirstEnergy Stadium helped fuel an efficient Browns team get back to the winning ways in a 29-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. Big games from QB Jacoby Brissett, RB Nick Chubb and CB Denzel Ward, among...
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers head to the Dawg Pound to take on the Cleveland Browns as the two AFC North longtime rivals clash on Thursday Night Football. It’s time to check out our NFL odds series with a Steelers-Browns prediction and pick. The Steelers are coming off a 17-14 loss...
Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 takeaways from loss in Week 3 vs. Browns on TNF
The Pittsburgh Steelers wilted in the second half and were defeated 29-17 by the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Here are some critical takeaways from their Thursday Night Football setback in Week 3. Following this Week 3 loss to the Browns, the Steelers fell to 1-2. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled yet...
Boris’ TNF DFS Steelers and Browns Breakdown
S Minkhah Fitzpatrick was dealing with leg cramps at practice on Wednesday, but he should be fine. QB Jacoby Brissett is dealing with an ankle injury but should be good to go. DE Jadeveon Clowney is OUT with an ankle injury. Linemen Conklin, Hubbard and Bitonio were all limited participants...
Steelers WR says he was open '90 percent of the time' vs. Patriots
The Pittsburgh Steelers have several dynamic skill players on offense, but none made a significant impact against the New England Patriots in Week 2. That includes talented rookie wide receiver George Pickens, who contributed just one catch for 23 yards on three targets in the Steelers' 17-14 loss to the Patriots.
NFL Thursday Night Football Steelers vs. Browns: Can Mitchell Trubisky hold off Kenny Pickett another week?
Mitchell Trubisky's gap year with the Buffalo Bills wasn't as productive as the Pittsburgh Steelers expected. Any hope of Trubisky turning into a star while he sat behind Josh Allen has been dashed by Trubisky's slow start. Through two games, Trubisky has completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 362...
Steelers safety Damontae Kazee suspended three games for substance abuse
The NFL suspended the Steelers safety Damontae Kazee on violation of their substance abuse policy. Kazee won’t be available to return now until after the Steelers week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills.
Impact player ruled out of Browns-Steelers game
The Pittsburgh Steelers–Cleveland Browns game is on Thursday and when you have a Thursday game, it limits the amount of recovery time for someone if they pick up an injury the week before. That’s what happened to the Browns as they already ruled out defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for Thursday’s game.
