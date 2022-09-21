ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Newsweek

Russia's Neighbors Threaten Jail for Those Who Fight in Ukraine

Russia's neighbors Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have all threatened their citizens with jail sentences if they join the Ukraine war, hours after Moscow announced it was opening a military recruitment center for foreign fighters. The Kyrgyzstan embassy in Russia warned in a statement on Wednesday that its citizens living there...
POLITICS
POLITICO

North Korea will ‘automatically’ launch nukes if Kim killed

North Korea will launch a nuclear retaliation “automatically and immediately” if KIM JONG UN is incapacitated in an attack, according to a new law, codifying for the first time that the leader has delegated his strike authority under that severe condition. The legislation, passed by Kim’s rubber-stamp parliament,...
POLITICS
#Ukraine War Military#Defense Department#Crimea#Russians
Daily Mail

The moment Russian TV accidentally revealed catastrophic losses: State media war correspondent slips, saying: 'we're losing a huge number of people...er...we're having great successes!'

Russia's state media war correspondent has accidentally revealed the scale of their losses in Ukraine, admitting a 'huge number of people' have died. Alexander Sladkov was speaking to the Kremlin-run Rossiya 1 news channel from the Donbas where he let slip how effective Ukraine's counter-offensive has been, despite Putin claiming it is part of a tactical reorganisation by his army.
EUROPE
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods

In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian soldiers are blown up by their own mines after a prank call from Ukrainians led them to a booby-trapped home, officials say

A group of Russian troops have been blown up by their own mines after responding to a prank call from Ukrainians leading them to a booby-trapped home, officials claimed. The soldiers on patrol in Mariupol received reports that Azov fighters were hiding out in a home on the outskirts of the city, the Mariupol mayor's office said on Telegram.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Ukraine may have Russian forces caught in 'beautifully defensible grave'

A major Russian military force could be destroyed by Ukraine following a gambit that baited Russia's commanders into sending their troops into a vulnerable position. “They are trapped between Ukrainians and the river,” a senior European official told the Washington Examiner. “They are all in range of Ukrainian artillery at the moment.”
POLITICS
Newsweek

Zelensky Speculates Why Trump Kept Praising Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "surprised" that Donald Trump continued to praise Vladimir Putin as Russia was gearing up to invade Ukraine, while claiming he did so to promote his domestic policy. Speaking to CNN, the Ukrainian president said that Trump had "plenty of time" to know the type of...
POTUS

