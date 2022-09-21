Read full article on original website
Russian Officials Propose Overthrowing Putin, Charging Him With Treason
Deputies said they felt the proposal to remove Putin from power has "nearly zero" chances of being heard by the State Duma.
‘Putin’s Chef’ Suddenly Has a Lot to Say About Twisted New War Effort
Nearly seven months into Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” against Ukraine, the war seems to have an unofficial new leader: Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-linked businessman long accused of being the puppetmaster behind the shadowy Wagner Group. Following myriad reports in recent months of Prigozhin touring Russian prisons...
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Russia's Neighbors Threaten Jail for Those Who Fight in Ukraine
Russia's neighbors Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have all threatened their citizens with jail sentences if they join the Ukraine war, hours after Moscow announced it was opening a military recruitment center for foreign fighters. The Kyrgyzstan embassy in Russia warned in a statement on Wednesday that its citizens living there...
North Korea will ‘automatically’ launch nukes if Kim killed
North Korea will launch a nuclear retaliation “automatically and immediately” if KIM JONG UN is incapacitated in an attack, according to a new law, codifying for the first time that the leader has delegated his strike authority under that severe condition. The legislation, passed by Kim’s rubber-stamp parliament,...
Hear what men leaving Russia say after Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Russian men arriving in airports and at border crossings share their views on President Vladimir Putin’s ‘partial mobilization’ announcement.
Russian troops forced to retreat in Ukraine were meant to be elite forces tough enough to fight NATO, UK intel says
The Russian troops forced to retreat in Ukraine had a big reputation, UK intel said. The UK named the 1st Guards Tank Army army among those who ceded vast parts of the Kharkiv region. That army, official said, was a prestigious unit meant to take on NATO in a hypothetical...
The moment Russian TV accidentally revealed catastrophic losses: State media war correspondent slips, saying: 'we're losing a huge number of people...er...we're having great successes!'
Russia's state media war correspondent has accidentally revealed the scale of their losses in Ukraine, admitting a 'huge number of people' have died. Alexander Sladkov was speaking to the Kremlin-run Rossiya 1 news channel from the Donbas where he let slip how effective Ukraine's counter-offensive has been, despite Putin claiming it is part of a tactical reorganisation by his army.
Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods
In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
Russian soldiers are blown up by their own mines after a prank call from Ukrainians led them to a booby-trapped home, officials say
A group of Russian troops have been blown up by their own mines after responding to a prank call from Ukrainians leading them to a booby-trapped home, officials claimed. The soldiers on patrol in Mariupol received reports that Azov fighters were hiding out in a home on the outskirts of the city, the Mariupol mayor's office said on Telegram.
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Russian think tank offers $16,000 bounty for the capture 'by any means' necessary of a robotic vehicle deployed in Ukraine
A Russian think tank is offering a $16,000 bounty for the THeMIS robotic vehicle. It was recently delivered to Ukraine, where it's reportedly used to transport wounded civilians. The think tank, CAST, told Insider it wanted to produce such a system for the Russian military. A Moscow think tank with...
An unexpected air-to-air battle is raging over Ukraine. Here's what we know about the losses on both sides.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to some of the most sustained air-to-air combat in decades. Prior to the conflict, it was expected that Russia's bigger, newer fleet would control the skies. A review of what's known about both sides losses shows both are imposing heavy costs on the other.
Ex-Putin Ally Returns Medal to Him, Says He's Leading Russia 'to the Abyss'
A Russian journalist has returned the medals she was awarded by President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of "leading the country to the abyss." Zhanna Agalakova had worked for the state-run TV network Channel One for more than 20 years, but quit her job in March in protest at the invasion of Ukraine.
US is sending Ukraine VAMPIRE rocket launchers that can turn a regular pickup truck into a drone killer
The latest US aid package to Ukraine includes a portable VAMPIRE rocket system. The VAMPIRE kit can be used on pickup trucks, turning them into mobile weapons platforms. "It is a significant capability," Stacie Pettyjohn of the Center for a New American Security said. Ukrainian forces will soon be able...
Ukraine may have Russian forces caught in 'beautifully defensible grave'
A major Russian military force could be destroyed by Ukraine following a gambit that baited Russia's commanders into sending their troops into a vulnerable position. “They are trapped between Ukrainians and the river,” a senior European official told the Washington Examiner. “They are all in range of Ukrainian artillery at the moment.”
Zelensky Speculates Why Trump Kept Praising Putin
Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "surprised" that Donald Trump continued to praise Vladimir Putin as Russia was gearing up to invade Ukraine, while claiming he did so to promote his domestic policy. Speaking to CNN, the Ukrainian president said that Trump had "plenty of time" to know the type of...
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan fuel oil is being disguised at a trading hub in the UAE, report says
Fuel oil from Iran, Russia and Venezuela is being disguised in the UAE, the Wall Street Journal said. The supplies are being stored in the trading hub of Fujairah, oil traders told the Journal. Fuel oil being offered matched Russian characteristics but was labeled differently. Fuel oil shipments originating from...
