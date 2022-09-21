Read full article on original website
Related
No, There is NOT a Serial Killer Targeting Women in Missouri
It's apparently spreading like wildfire on social media that there's a serial killer targeting women in Missouri. One problem with the claim...it's simply not true according to police. KMBC in Kansas City is reporting that a video on TikTok claimed there was a serial killer on the loose that was...
2 Missourians Fatally Shot After They Tried to Run Over a Deputy
A car chase over the weekend resulted in 2 Missourians being fatally shot after they allegedly tried to run over a Missouri deputy. The Green County Sheriff's Office shared this update on their Facebook page today about what began as a traffic stop that ended with Timothy W. Shaffer, 37 and Donna M. Bailey, 23, both of Lebanon, Missouri being fatally wounded. The status says their next of kin have now been notified.
A Missouri city tops the list of Favorite Places for the Holidays
Now is the time for making holiday travel plans, and one travel website put a Missouri town at the top of their Favorite U.S. Small Towns to Visit During the Holidays. Which city in Missouri made the list?. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Branson, Missouri is the top...
See What an Artist Painted as He Canoed the Entire Missouri River
It's the kind of adventure in life that many dream about doing, but few accomplish. A Missouri artist from Kansas City canoed the entire Missouri River while painting the sights he saw along the way. "Let life happen. Embrace what's before you in that moment and just keep paddling". This...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
“Cough” – Missouri a Top 10 State for Calling in Fake Sick Days
When it comes to faking sickness to obtain a day off, Missourians are trained professionals according to a new ranking that says the Show Me State is a top 10 place for fake sick days. I would have written this sooner, but I was *cough* not feeling well. Ahem. Money...
Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks
Miller County, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F responsed to a boat on fire at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat was idle at the dock when the engine caught on fire at the 7.7 mile mark channel north of Buck Creek The post Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Official Middle of America is This Tiny Town in Missouri
If X marks the spot and the spot is the exact middle of America, that X would be in a tiny town in Missouri which is officially as "middle" as it gets thanks to the US census. Hartville, Missouri is located in the Missouri Ozarks with a mighty population of 594 according to Wikipedia. It first got a post office way back in 1842 and other than a Civil War battle in 1863 isn't known for much...until now. Robert Santos of the US Census Bureau was in Hartville, Missouri this week to officially declare that this unassuming Missouri town is the population center of the United States of America.
Get Exclusive Access to A Missouri Haunted Psychiatric Museum
Do you dare take a tour known to take you through one of the most haunted psychiatric hospitals in Missouri?. Located in St. Joesph, Missouri the former psychiatric hospital was turned into a museum that does tours throughout the massive building. The hospital was built in 1872 when there became an overpopulation of other asylum buildings. So, the State Lunatic Asylum No. 2 was built. The building held 275 beds and served the community for 127 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Wolf That Used to Run Wild in Missouri is Making a Comeback
This wolf used to run wild in Missouri, but it's been more than 70 years since one was spotted in the wild. There are efforts now to make sure the red wolf not only doesn't go extinct, but makes a comeback. I ended up on this red wolf rabbit trail...
The Holiday Express Train Is Coming Back To Missouri
It's a little early to start thinking about Christmas, but I just need to share this with you. The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and you'll be able to see it in Missouri!. Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express train will...
Weed-Infused Chips & Lemonade Being Developed in Missouri
The times they are a changing. As the state of Missouri waits for results of a ballot measure in November regarding recreational marijuana, there is a company in the Show Me State that's already developing weed-infused lemonade and potato chips. Got the munchies yet?. KMBC 9 out of Kansas City...
Missouri Home Gets Famous for Having a Pool in the Basement
There's a Missouri home that looks nice, but fairly normal on the outside. It's what's on the inside that has made it internet famous though. In the basement, it features a swimming pool. This is 3232 E Windsor Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri that was featured on Zillow. Thanks to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Where does Illinois land on the list of Best States for Fishing?
Illinois is known for being a great place to get pizza, watch a pro sports game, and enjoy city life. But is the Land of Lincoln one of the best states to go fishing in? Find out where Illinois is on the Best & Worst States for Fishing list. According...
Sewage spills into Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A sewer main line break lead to raw sewage spilling into Lake of the Ozarks. According to a press release, the public works department of Osage Beach investigated a break in a gravity sewer main line leading into the Sands Lift Station, which is one of the city’s largest lift stations. […]
Two Missouri Cities are in the Top 10 US Cities for Car Thefts
Two cities in Missouri are in the Top 10 for Cities Where your Car is Most Likely to be Stolen, and those cities are NOT St. Louis or Kansas City... Which cities from the Show-Me State make this troublesome list?. According to Reader's Digest, Springfield, and Independence, Missouri make the...
Celebration planned for country’s new center of population: Missouri Ozarks town
The U.S. Census Bureau says the nation’s new center of population as of 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozarks.
New state park opens this week in southwest Missouri
A new Missouri state park is set to open Friday in Douglas County. Bryant Creek State Park will feature trails, an overlook and camping.
Listen to a Sweet Slow Jam Created Using Real Missouri Songbirds
Never underestimate the internets ability to come up with something strange and wonderful. There's a keyboard master who has created a sweet slow jam not using musical instruments, but samples of real Missouri songbirds. Here's a quick backstory. During my time going to high school in Hannibal, Missouri there was...
This Baby Bobcat Was Found Alone in Illinois, Doing Fine Now
Imagine this. You're a baby bobcat alone in the woods of Illinois. What do you do? If you're this tiny bobcat, you're thankful you were rescued by Illinois conservation workers and taken to a place that can provide care for you. Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois shared this little...
1070 KHMO-AM
Hannibal MO
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0