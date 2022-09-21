Read full article on original website
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receivers room is starting to resemble a hospital ward given the number of players who are currently nursing injuries. Add on Wednesday's news that Pro Bowl wideout Mike Evans' one-game suspension has been upheld, and the team could be severely shorthanded when it takes on the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.
TAMPA — If his second full day as a Bucs employee is any sign, newest receiver Cole Beasley is making a solid transition from unsigned free agency to NFL rigor. But whether Beasley is elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s home opener against the Packers remains unclear.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dangerously thin at wide receiver as they prepare for their home opener in Week 3, so they’ve called in some reinforcements. With Mike Evans serving a one-game suspension, and both Chris Godwin and Julio Jones having missed Week 2 due to injury, the Bucs signed veteran Cole Beasley to the practice squad this week.
Cole Beasley's first practice session with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't get off to an auspicious start. Tampa Bay Times writer Joey Knight shared video of the veteran wide receiver having trouble handling the first punt he tried to field on Wednesday. Not a flattering highlight. But, we're still expecting...
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Cole Beasley "could" play on Sunday after watching him practice this week. (Greg Auman on Twitter) "I think he could," Bowles said. "He's quick, catches up to speed real fast. He understands the system and he's played and gotten a lot of reps under him." With Mike Evans suspended and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones both seemingly unlikely to play, Tom Brady could use any wide receiver he can get on the field this weekend against the Packers. Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman also figure to be in line for bigger roles.
NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield, Panthers
Bucs HC Todd Bowles said OT Donovan Smith (elbow) and WR Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Friday and will be game-time decisions for Week 3. (Rick Stroud) Bowles thinks recently signed WR Cole Beasley could play in Week 3 after observing him in practice this week: “I think he could. He’s quick, catches up to speed real fast. He understands the system and he’s played and gotten a lot of reps under him.” (Greg Auman)
