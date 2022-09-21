Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersWest Melbourne, FL
3 Overlooked but Beautiful Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Lightning Prevents SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch.Prince MenariaCape Canaveral, FL
Related
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Palm Bay’s Oakwood Park renamed as Patrick Woodard Memorial Park
PALM BAY - At a ceremony on Monday, the formerly-named Oakwood Park, located at 490 Koutnik Road, Southeast, was officially renamed as Patrick Woodard Memorial Park. According to a release from the City of Palm Bay, the late Mr. Woodard served as a member of the Palm Bay City Council for nine years. Additionally, he was a lifelong resident of Brevard County and was a Palm Bay resident for 18 years.
This Florida Crystal Clear Spring Has Secret Caves And Pools & It’s Only $3 To Visit
As summer comes to an end, now is the perfect time to sneak in one last trip before the leaves start to turn, and we say goodbye to longer days and warmer nights. Rock Springs in Kelly Park is a beautiful oasis outside Orlando where you can wade in crystal clear swimming holes without having to make the trek to the Florida coast.
Cocoa organizations working together to bring affordable housing to the area
COCOA, Fla. — The city of Cocoa, a local nonprofit and a South Florida developer are working together to bring more affordable housing to the area. The goal of the $29 million Orchid Lake Development is to provide support services and high-quality safe housing. The developer already has a...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Brevard Out and About
Frontier School at Sams House: Learn about reptiles and amphibians from 10:30 a.m. to noon, 6195 N. Tropical Trail, Merritt Island. For more information, visit Facebook.com/eelbrevard. Kickoff Sock Hop: A Rock & Roll Revue event at 7 pm., Melbourne Auditorium, 625 E. Hibiscus Blvd., Melbourne. Dance to the music of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs12.com
'Shocked and Confused': Vero Beach church scandal leaves locals speechless
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Vero Beach residents are on edge about the Holy Cross Catholic Church in wake of an alleged embezzlement scandal by staff members, as our Luli Ortiz first reported on Tuesday. Multiple locals shared similar sentiments today of shock and disbelief and the church has...
Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down part of Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash Friday morning. The crash happened around 6:38 a.m. on North Orange Blossom Trail near Willow Street, near Mount Dora. The southbound lanes of North Orange Blossom were shut down as troopers worked to investigate the crash.
veronews.com
FAA forcing Vero airport to evict mobile home park
At age 74, Cindy Binafif doesn’t know where she’ll go after the Federal Aviation Administration forces Vero Beach city officials to shut down the Citrus Park Village mobile home community where she has lived for nearly 50 years. But it certainly looks like residents of the 69-unit mobile...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Brevard County Community Calendar
Brevard Recovery Fest: Brevard Recovery Fest is a Free Family Friendly event to end the stigma of addictions and Mental Health and celebrate National Recovery Month in September hosted by the Brevard Prevention Coalition sponsored by DCF & Central Florida Cares Health System Inc. On Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10-2 p.m. at the Regional Pavilion in Wickham Park, located at 2500 Parkway Drive in Melbourne, we will have free food, entertainment, inspirational stories, inflatable games, children's Magic show, Brevard County Sheriff Simulator, drunk goggles, and k9 unit. We have over 80 sponsors and vendors participating to hand out great information. Free HIV and HEP C testing, and free Narcan Kits will also be available. Great information for the entire Brevard Community. For more information, call 321-961-8487.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Titusville Fire Department, Brevard County Fire Rescue Extinguish Structural Blaze on Echo Drive
ABOVE VIDEO: Titusville Fire Department and Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a structure at 1665 Echo Drive in Titusville on Wednesday morning. BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Titusville Fire Department and Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire located at 1665 Echo Drive in Titusville on Wednesday morning.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Pritchard House Holiday events amp up the season
BREVARD — The kids are back in school, vacations live on in our memories, and fall is in the air. With that, Titusville’s Grand Dame, The Pritchard House, once again opens her doors to the season of festivities. “Although we’re open year-round,” said Sandy Meyers, Pritchard House volunteer,...
Deputies searching for St. Lucie County man missing after Uber ride
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man they say is on pretrial release and has not been seen after taking an Uber ride to a Port St. Lucie location.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Brevard County Crime Report
Christine Michelle Bates, of Rockledge, possession of controlled substance without prescription, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia or equipment with residue, driving while license suspended. Sherri Ann Bailey, of Cocoa, felony retail theft – coordinated with others. Christopher Andrew Wilson, of Cocoa, possession of controlled...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spacecoastdaily.com
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Angelia Marie Seiwart ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 44-year-old Angelia Marie Seiwart BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Seiwart is wanted for two warrants. She was last seen in the Melbourne area. Seiwart currently has...
WESH
Deputies: Flagler County woman snapped neck of roommate's bird 'Sunflower,' killing it
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County woman was arrested after deputies say she killed her roommate's bird. Deputies were called to Luminary Circle around 10 a.m. on Monday for a report of animal cruelty. Officials made contact with a woman who explained that her roommate, Lindsey Theissen, had...
spacecoastdaily.com
Cocoa Police Detectives Seeking Carl Cleveland Berry II – Wanted for Burglary, Theft, Dealing in Stolen Property
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Cocoa police detectives are seeking Carl Cleveland Berry II, who is wanted for vehicle burglary, theft, and dealing in stolen property, along with other charges. He is known to move throughout the entire county and back and forth to Orange County. If...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Groundbreaking held for Melbourne Police Department’s Joseph Pellicano Law Enforcement Center
MELBOURNE - A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Sept. 14 for the Melbourne Police Department’s Joseph Pellicano Law Enforcement Center at 250 W. NASA Blvd., near the intersection with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. According to a release from the City of Melbourne, the Center, which will be...
Police: Former administrator, ex-pastor in Vero Beach stole $1.5M
A nine-month fraud investigation has resulted in the arrest of a former Catholic church parish administrator in Vero Beach after donations were fraudulently deposited for years, police said.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
There is a reason why Florida is one of the most loved states in the country and that's because everybody can find something exciting to do here, no matter what their preferences are. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are three amazing ideas for a weekend getaway in Florida.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Apprehends Suspects in Latest Edition of ‘Hide and Seek’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit has apprehended the following suspects in the latest edition of “Hide and Seek.”. ■ ANDREW JAMES LEWIS: Felon petit theft and possession of meth. ■ LEONARD DALE PONDER: Two counts of sex offender transient failure to...
WESH
Central Florida bus driver finds 4-year-old wandering alone Tuesday morning
COCOA, Fla. — A Brevard County Schools bus driver found a child wandering alone Tuesday morning, officials say. Officials say bus driver Renee Hill found the boy in the area of Yarmark Avenue and Ronald Street in Cocoa just before 8 a.m. while driving her route. Speaking from the...
Comments / 0