Brevard Recovery Fest: Brevard Recovery Fest is a Free Family Friendly event to end the stigma of addictions and Mental Health and celebrate National Recovery Month in September hosted by the Brevard Prevention Coalition sponsored by DCF & Central Florida Cares Health System Inc. On Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10-2 p.m. at the Regional Pavilion in Wickham Park, located at 2500 Parkway Drive in Melbourne, we will have free food, entertainment, inspirational stories, inflatable games, children's Magic show, Brevard County Sheriff Simulator, drunk goggles, and k9 unit. We have over 80 sponsors and vendors participating to hand out great information. Free HIV and HEP C testing, and free Narcan Kits will also be available. Great information for the entire Brevard Community. For more information, call 321-961-8487.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO