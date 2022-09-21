ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay’s Oakwood Park renamed as Patrick Woodard Memorial Park

PALM BAY - At a ceremony on Monday, the formerly-named Oakwood Park, located at 490 Koutnik Road, Southeast, was officially renamed as Patrick Woodard Memorial Park. According to a release from the City of Palm Bay, the late Mr. Woodard served as a member of the Palm Bay City Council for nine years. Additionally, he was a lifelong resident of Brevard County and was a Palm Bay resident for 18 years.
Brevard Out and About

Frontier School at Sams House: Learn about reptiles and amphibians from 10:30 a.m. to noon, 6195 N. Tropical Trail, Merritt Island. For more information, visit Facebook.com/eelbrevard. Kickoff Sock Hop: A Rock & Roll Revue event at 7 pm., Melbourne Auditorium, 625 E. Hibiscus Blvd., Melbourne. Dance to the music of...
FAA forcing Vero airport to evict mobile home park

At age 74, Cindy Binafif doesn’t know where she’ll go after the Federal Aviation Administration forces Vero Beach city officials to shut down the Citrus Park Village mobile home community where she has lived for nearly 50 years. But it certainly looks like residents of the 69-unit mobile...
Brevard County Community Calendar

Brevard Recovery Fest: Brevard Recovery Fest is a Free Family Friendly event to end the stigma of addictions and Mental Health and celebrate National Recovery Month in September hosted by the Brevard Prevention Coalition sponsored by DCF & Central Florida Cares Health System Inc. On Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10-2 p.m. at the Regional Pavilion in Wickham Park, located at 2500 Parkway Drive in Melbourne, we will have free food, entertainment, inspirational stories, inflatable games, children's Magic show, Brevard County Sheriff Simulator, drunk goggles, and k9 unit. We have over 80 sponsors and vendors participating to hand out great information. Free HIV and HEP C testing, and free Narcan Kits will also be available. Great information for the entire Brevard Community. For more information, call 321-961-8487.
WATCH: Titusville Fire Department, Brevard County Fire Rescue Extinguish Structural Blaze on Echo Drive

ABOVE VIDEO: Titusville Fire Department and Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a structure at 1665 Echo Drive in Titusville on Wednesday morning. BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Titusville Fire Department and Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire located at 1665 Echo Drive in Titusville on Wednesday morning.
Pritchard House Holiday events amp up the season

BREVARD — The kids are back in school, vacations live on in our memories, and fall is in the air. With that, Titusville’s Grand Dame, The Pritchard House, once again opens her doors to the season of festivities. “Although we’re open year-round,” said Sandy Meyers, Pritchard House volunteer,...
Brevard County Crime Report

Christine Michelle Bates, of Rockledge, possession of controlled substance without prescription, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia or equipment with residue, driving while license suspended. Sherri Ann Bailey, of Cocoa, felony retail theft – coordinated with others. Christopher Andrew Wilson, of Cocoa, possession of controlled...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

There is a reason why Florida is one of the most loved states in the country and that's because everybody can find something exciting to do here, no matter what their preferences are. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are three amazing ideas for a weekend getaway in Florida.
