ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Hear what Ukraine texted to Russian soldiers

Russia-Ukraine conflict (15 Videos) Russians leave behind odd message after abandoning Ukraine prison building. Leader who has a long working relationship with Putin predicts his next move. 'He's in trouble and I think he knows it': Clapper weighs in on Putin's current mindset. Video explainer: How long can Ukraine sustain...
MILITARY
CNN

See Russian men bused away to fight in Putin's war

CNN in Russia (9 Videos) Russian priest says he's helped 'thousands' of Ukrainian refugees get to Europe Putin unveils imperialist mission: Taking back land he says is Russia's See rebranded McDonald's restaurants unveiled in Russia CNN reporter was at Russia's Victory Day parade. Here's what he saw.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becky Anderson
Person
Josep Borrell
CNN

Opinion: Putin’s army without a cause

CNN — When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, many questioned the commitment of his troops to the cause. How strongly would they fight a neighboring nation with longstanding ties and a shared history?. Seven months later, Russia’s failure to overthrow Ukraine’s government, along...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Policy#Russia#Ukraine#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
CNN

Iran pro-government demonstrations arise amid crackdown on protestors

Supporters of the Iranian regime hold organized pro-government rallies to show their unity against anti-government protests. The protests were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in a hospital three days after being apprehended by the morality police in Tehran and taken to a “re-education center” for not abiding by the state’s hijab rules.
PROTESTS
CNN

British PM: Putin made a 'strategic mistake' invading Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine conflict (15 Videos) Russians leave behind odd message after abandoning Ukraine prison building. At least 440 unmarked graves found in recently liberated Ukrainian town. 'He's in trouble and I think he knows it': Clapper weighs in on Putin's current mindset.
POLITICS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
978M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy