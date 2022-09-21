Read full article on original website
Hear what Ukraine texted to Russian soldiers
Retired general: Intercepted intelligence reveals two things about Putin
Brig. Gen. Mark Kimmitt (Ret.) responds to a CNN report that Russian President Vladimir Putin is personally giving directions to Russian forces on the ground in Ukraine.
See Russian men bused away to fight in Putin's war
US warnings against Putin's nuclear threats mark a sobering moment for the world
(CNN) — That the United States should be forced to warn Russia publicly, and in more strident terms privately, not to use nuclear weapons is a mark of how dangerous the battle for Ukraine has become -- and how much more risky it might get. The war is in...
Opinion: Putin’s army without a cause
CNN — When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, many questioned the commitment of his troops to the cause. How strongly would they fight a neighboring nation with longstanding ties and a shared history?. Seven months later, Russia’s failure to overthrow Ukraine’s government, along...
Finnish President: Putin has gone "all in"
Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, who has known Russian President Vladimir Putin for a decade, tells Fareed he believes his Russian counterpart is unlikely to accept defeat.
Protests, drafting mistakes and an exodus: Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start
CNN — Russia’s “partial mobilization” for its war in Ukraine is off to a chaotic start amid protests, drafting mistakes and an exodus of citizens fleeing Russia, as the Kremlin tightens rules around evading military orders. Some residents in Russia’s Far East Sakha Republic were conscripted...
Iranians are risking it all to protest. Their families say some of them aren't coming home
The last time Farnaz heard her brother's voice was over the phone, on an unknown number.
Fareed's take: Behind Putin's nuclear threat
Fareed says we have entered a dangerous new phase of 21st century international affairs, as Russian President Vladimir Putin resorts to nuclear threats.
Russian military escalation and ‘bogus threats’ show Putin has been ‘outsmarted’ by the Ukrainians, says UK PM
CNN — Vladimir Putin’s announcement of increased military conscription to bolster Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine shows that the Russian President “has been outsmarted” by Kyiv, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss told CNN in an exclusive and wide-ranging interview. The new British leader, who takes power...
Vladimir Putin grants former NSA contractor Edward Snowden Russian citizenship
Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted former NSA contractor Edward Snowden Russian citizenship, according to an official decree published on the Russian government portal Monday.
5 things to know for September 26: Hurricane Ian, Ukraine, NASA, Energy bills, Italy
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
'He's in trouble and I think he knows it': Clapper weighs in on Putin's current mindset
CNN National Security Analyst James Clapper discusses Russian President Vladimir Putin’s partial mobilization orders and sham referendums in four Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.
Iran pro-government demonstrations arise amid crackdown on protestors
Supporters of the Iranian regime hold organized pro-government rallies to show their unity against anti-government protests. The protests were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in a hospital three days after being apprehended by the morality police in Tehran and taken to a “re-education center” for not abiding by the state’s hijab rules.
Leader who has a long working relationship with Putin predicts his next move
Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö, who has a longstanding relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, joins CNN’s Fareed Zakaria to discuss what he has learned about Putin over the years, and what is next for his war in Ukraine.
Protests erupt in Russia’s Dagestan region as minorities say they are being targeted by Putin’s mobilization orders
CNN — Heated protests have broken out in some ethnic minority regions in Russia against Vladimir Putin’s mobilization orders, with activist groups and Ukrainian officials saying these minorities are being disproportionately targeted for conscription in the war. Several videos posted to social media, which CNN geo-located to the...
British PM: Putin made a 'strategic mistake' invading Ukraine
Biden to host French President Macron at White House for first state dinner
President Joe Biden is scheduled to host his first state dinner at the White House for French President Emmanuel Macron on December 1, a source familiar with the planning told CNN.
At least 11 children among dead after gunman opens fire at school in Russia
At least 11 children were killed when a gunman wearing Nazi symbols opened fire at a school in the western Russian city of Izhevsk, Russian authorities said Monday.
Putin's 'chef' Prigozhin admits creating Wagner mercenary outfit in 2014
Yevgeny Prigozhin, one of Russia's most elusive oligarchs, has admitted to being the founder of the private military company known as Wagner in 2014, reversing years of denials about his connection to the shadowy outfit.
