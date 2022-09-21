Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Eaze CEO Steps Down And Other Marijuana Players That Making Key Exec Changes You Should Know About
Eaze CEO, Rogelio Choy, has resigned, first reported by Weedweek, and has been replaced by executive Cory Azzalino. Choy became CEO of Eaze when CEO Jim Patterson stepped down in 2019. Patterson’s departure was not reportedly linked to any federal investigations, but rather layoffs and a changing company focus. However, in 2021 he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Under Choy’s leadership, the company cooperated with federal investigators and has not been charged. No official statement from the company was released regarding Choy’s resignation.
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Kaufman Hall Acquires Claro Healthcare
– Kaufman, Hall & Associates, LLC (Kaufman Hall) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire healthcare management consulting firm Claro Healthcare. – Claro Healthcare is the leading clinical documentation, hospital operations, and mid-revenue cycle improvement platform, blending technology, professional services, and domain expertise to deliver significant return on investment to providers across financial, quality, and compliance metrics.
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Ex-Twilio CIO named CTO at Slalom; Eviation adds CEO; Docugami builds team
— Michelle Grover was appointed as the first chief technology officer of Slalom, a Seattle-based global business and technology consulting firm. Grover previously served as chief information officer for Twilio, and was most recently the interim chief information and digital officer at First Command Financial Services. She was also senior VP of software development for TripIt and Mobile at SAP Concur.
bicmagazine.com
Honeywell names Lucian Boldea, President and CEO Performance Materials and Technologies
Honeywell announced that Lucian Boldea, 51, has been named to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer for Honeywell's Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT) segment, effective October 3, 2022. Boldea will succeed Vimal Kapur, who was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of Honeywell in July 2022. Boldea...
TechCrunch
Building control startup PassiveLogic inks partnership with Nvidia, secures $15M
The investment represents a major vote of confidence in PassiveLogic, considering that the startup hasn’t released any products to the public yet (although a beta’s planned for later this year). Nvidia was perhaps won over by PassiveLogic’s go-to-market strategy, which netted the startup contractual commitments for the first two years of sales and distribution partners that plan to include PassiveLogic’s platform in construction and retrofit projects.
Macy’s Sustainability Roadmap Is Here
Over the past year, home goods companies ranging from small direct-to-consumer brands like Parachute to major companies such as Ikea and Crate & Barrel have made commitments to improving the circularity of their products. Now Macy’s joins them with a host of sustainability initiatives aimed at improving circularity through the retailer’s value chain. As part of its Mission Every One social purpose platform, Macy’s has taken steps to improve the circularity of its products, such as joining the nonprofit Ellen MacArthur Foundation. The foundation is focused on accelerating and enabling the growth of a circular economy by providing resources for circular...
cntraveler.com
How Big Hotel Brands Are Rethinking the Meaning of Hospitality
At the Mandarin Oriental, Boston, a robot does it all. The hotel's resident automaton, MOBI, greets guests, escorts them to their rooms, and even delivers small amenities from a stowage compartment in its belly, providing service with a (digital) smile. During the pandemic, hotels everywhere made technological leaps to adapt to the times, and now things like contactless check-in and QR-code room-service menus are givens. But what about what's next? As the past two and a half years have shown, the ways we live and travel can change rapidly, which is why hotels are hard at work designing the guest experience of the future.
Benzinga
Human Capital Management Market Report 2022-27: Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities and Demand
The global human capital management market size reached US$ 20.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 34.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.47% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Human Capital Management Market: Global...
Games Industry, Entertainment and Metaverse Communications Guru Jacki Vause Joins ME Ventures Board
Music investment fund for the creator economy, ME Ventures, has announced it has appointed Jacki Vause to its advisory board. Jacki’s role will be to advise on contributing to the fund’s mission to nurture and inspire the next generation of creators and innovators. She brings decades of experience across the entertainment and creative industries, and a natural eye for innovation talent.
Intel Announces AI Global Impact Festival Grand Prize Winners
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- What’s New: Today, Intel introduced six student groups and three teachers as the global grand prize winners at its AI Global Impact Festival. The annual festival brings together next-generation technologists, future developers, policymakers and academics who work to solve real-world problems using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005369/en/ Previous AI for Global Impact winners are greeted by Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger at the Intel Vision event in May 2022. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
TechCrunch
A Strava co-founder races into a lucrative market – lending against life insurance
The serial entrepreneur joined activity and fitness tracking platform Strava as a co-founder in 2009 to lead engineering as CTO. He spent eight years there, and as of its most recent raise in 2020, Strava had reached 70 million members globally and amassed an almost cult-like following from its users, which include professional runners seeking to track their progress.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Dunkin’ names Jill McVicar Nelson CMO
Dunkin’ this week named Jill McVicar Nelson to be its new chief marketing officer. Nelson had been the company’s VP for marketing strategy and guided the chain’s next-generation strategy. Notably, she guided Dunkin’ as it launched platforms like Dunkin’ Refreshers, Cold Brew with Cold Foam, Avocado Toast...
ceoworld.biz
CEO Spotlight: TECOBI is Revolutionizing and Modernizing How Automotive Companies Communicate to Customers
The driving force behind the creation of TECOBI, an automotive sales software that provides lead generation and follow-up solutions, is the aim for better communication. That was the mission for founders Jason Girdner and Scarlet Mick in launching the platform. TECOBI is a unique proprietary technology that utilizes calling and...
Death is anything but a dying business as private equity cashes in on the $23 billion funeral home industry
Consumer advocates worry that private equity firms will follow the lead of publicly traded companies that have built large chains of funeral homes and raised prices for consumers. Private equity firms are investing in health care from cradle to grave, and in that latter category quite literally. A small but...
5 Ways to Effectively Utilize Marketing Collaborations
Collaborations are one of the most effective ways to boost your marketing activities. Here are five ways to do it.
CFOs face an unpopular choice as business class ticket prices soar: Economy or bust
Business class airline seats are becoming more appealing to everyday travelers who want to splurge on a flight. This is driving up demand and prices. So corporate travel budgets may need a boost in 2023. The CEO of Air France said: “We see a strong new type of customer, which...
ServiceNow Delivers More Features in Now Platform Tokyo Release to Boost Engagement and Productivity
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced even more new features within its Now Platform Tokyo release. Designed to boost engagement and productivity across the enterprise, the new solutions help deliver better employee and customer experiences through simplified order management and scheduling functionality. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005268/en/ Issue Auto Resolution (Graphic: Business Wire)
voguebusiness.com
Burberry CFO and COO Julie Brown steps down
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Burberry’s chief operating and chief financial officer Julie Brown is stepping down from her role in April 2023, kick-starting the search for a successor. Brown joined Burberry in 2017 from British medical equipment manufacturing company Smith & Nephew, where she...
Automation Solves Primary Pain Point for 70% of SaaS Firms
Automation Solves Primary Pain Point for 70% of SaaS Firms. Providers of business-to-business (B2B) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions rely on their finance teams to track financial performance and provide key performance indicators (KPIs) to help fuel decision-making and company growth. However, one major thorn in their side remains: a lack of...
