ktbb.com
Police presence increased at Longview campuses following threats
LONGVIEW — Police presence at Longview High School and the rest of the district’s campuses will be increased after Longview and Gregg County law enforcement investigated threats against “LHS,” according to the district and our news partner KETK. The investigation on Sunday night determined “there was no credible threat against Longview schools” and the threats posted to social media were against Lumberton High School, not Longview. “The student responsible was arrested by local authorities,” the district said. The district said they are thankful to be able to rely on their local law enforcement, and they will press criminal charges against anyone who makes threats against students, staff or their schools.
ktbb.com
Henderson County Sheriff’s on the hunt for 3 fugitives
HENDERSON COUNTY – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking leads for three fugitives wanted for various charges. According to our news partner KETK, officials are looking for 42-year-old Patricia Garza of Chandler. She’s wanted for child endangerment. Johnny Lee Carey, 64, of Athens is sought for unauthorized use of a vehicle and 36-year-old Jose Dion Sanders of Dallas is wanted for sex abuse of a child. Authorities ask if you have information on the whereabouts of these three, to please contact them.
ktbb.com
Boil water notice for some in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY – Texas Water Utilities issued a boil water notice for some their customers Saturday in Henderson County. According to our news partner KETK, TWU said a nicked water line by someone doing yard work was the culprit. Currently this is impacting those in Chandler who use the Westwood Beach 1 water system. This has caused a low level lockout to that system, which means a water pressure drop and water line flush. A Texas Water Utilities spokesperson says as soon as the water pressure is back up and water samples are clear, they will remove the boil water notice.
ktbb.com
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update
TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will be performing mill and inlay operations on LP 323 from Commerce to the Loop 323 extension intersection. The work will include work in the intersection at Loop 323 and the Loop extension. Expect lane closures along with detours while working the intersection. Longview maintenance will continue mill and inlay operations on FM 2207 from SH 135 N to SH 135 S. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic. Click here for the complete rundown of roadwork around the district.
ktbb.com
Pedestrian killed; driver says he didn’t notice until later
LONGVIEW – Authorities say a Longview pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV while walking at the intersection of Neiman Marcus Parkway and Eastman Road. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Gregg County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Robby Cox says the driver did not notice that he had hit someone and only realized it when he saw the pedestrian sprawled out on the roof of the SUV after arriving at work. The identity of the pedestrian was not immediately known. He was declared dead at 8:04 Friday morning according to Cox.
ktbb.com
East Texas Food Bank recognizes Hunger Hero Award recipients
TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank honored four recipients Friday with the third annual Hunger Hero Awards as part of Hunger Action Month. Honorees were Carroll Greenwaldt (Individual Supporter); the Junior League of Tyler, Inc. (Community Partner Organization); American State Bank (Corporate Partner); and the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System and CHRISTUS Community Impact Fund (Ministry Partner). Food Bank CRO Dennis Cullinane tipped his hat to the award winners, noting, “Record numbers of East Texans are seeking help to feed their families because of inflation,” as quoted in a news release. Click here for more on the recipients and other details.
