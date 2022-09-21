Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Georgia Hotel Donates Money to PAWS AtlantaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Adairsville, GA
3 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to hold national meeting in Atlanta on October 4D.J. EatonAtlanta, GA
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Related
If You Have Multiple Kids, I Neeeed To Know The Funniest Things You've Ever Heard Them Say To Each Other
I assume the main reason someone has kids is to hear them say funny things.
KIDS・
Zach Bryan Tells The Story Behind “Billy Stay” From His ‘American Heartbreak’ Album
Even though Zach Bryan released his major label debut album American Heartbreak back in May, I still find myself listening to it multiple times a week. The man made a strong case for best country album of 2022 pretty early, and that still remains true today, even four months later. One of those songs I still find myself spinning a ton is “Billy Stay,” an gut-wrenching song about an elderly couple coming to the end of their journey together, as Billy battles […] The post Zach Bryan Tells The Story Behind “Billy Stay” From His ‘American Heartbreak’ Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Parents Magazine
Black Birthing People Must Feel Empowered to Choose Doctors Who Support Them—Their Lives Depend on It
Despite being one of the richest and most developed countries in the world, the United States is the only developed country in the world where the maternal mortality rate increased since 1990. Blood clots, hypertension, and blood loss are the three leading causes of this phenomenon, but a panel of experts is still unsure of why this is happening. For Black women, the urge for more research and solutions is crucial, as they are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes and five times more likely to die from cardiomyopathy and blood pressure disorders than their white counterparts. Factors such as discriminatory practices in healthcare, health insurance coverage gaps, racism, and systemic barriers add to the disproportionate rate at which Black women are affected.
Women Who Work In The Tech Field Are Sharing Their Stories, And It'll Make You Rethink Your Profession
"I grew up very poor, and I am now living a stable life. You can too!"
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parents Magazine
Misty Copeland Is Making Ballet More Accessible for Black and Brown Children Through Her New Foundation
Misty Copeland is well-known today for her groundbreaking ballet roles, and notably becoming the first African-American female principal dancer with the prestigious American Ballet Theatre. Her 2012 title role in Firebird inspired her children's picture book about building confidence and courage through grit and determination. But long before she became a full-on star ballerina and household name, Misty was simply a seven-year-old girl with a love for music —specifically Mariah Carey's debut album—and its ability to allow her to escape, serving as the catalyst for her to begin to move her body.
Parents Magazine
The Fight Against the Insidious In-patient Programs Promising To Help 'Troubled Teens'
Erica Harvey was a straight-A student, artist, and athlete until, in 2001, she began to struggle. Before her parents' concerned eyes, the once bubbly and charismatic 15-year-old started flunking school and withdrawing from friendships, her graceful forearms suddenly striated with the scars of self-harm. Her parents found notes in which Erica wrote out her suicidal ideation. And in early 2002, she was expelled from her Phoenix high school after being discovered smoking marijuana in a campus bathroom.
KIDS・
Comments / 0