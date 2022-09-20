Read full article on original website
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
hk-now.com
Tables Available for Vendors for the Holiday Vendor Fair
(September 23, 2022) —The Haddam Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary will be holding their 11th Annual Holiday Vendor Fair on Sunday, Nov. 6 from noon to 3 pm. This event will be at the firehouse at 439 Saybrook Road. There is still room available for Vendors. If you are interested in booking a space, contact Mary Nork at 860-345-4744 as soon as possible.
zip06.com
Friendly Staff, Great Food, Trivia
Carol Polyviou and her team have been working hard remaking Petrillo’s, 51 Boston Post Road, Madison. She tells us she’s hired a friendly staff and is focusing on making excellent pizza, along with menu packed with affordable items from both Italian and American cuisine. She plans to offer daily lunch and dinner specials, along with early bird specials. And for those of you who missed the trivia nights, they will be starting up again, every Wednesday, with David Lefkin. Welcome, Carol! Find out more at petrillospizza.com or by calling or call the restaurant at 203-245-3091.
hk-now.com
Autumn Arts Festival in Madison October 8th
(September 23, 2022) —Enjoy an autumn day of art, music and the outdoors at the Autumn Arts Festival on the Madison Town Green, Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Presented by the Arts Center Killingworth and Spectrum Gallery in Centerbrook, the Festival is located at Boston Post Road (Route 1) and Copse Road. Find original artwork by painters working in oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, photography, and mixed media collage. Fine crafts can be found in pottery, wood, glass, as well as unique jewelry creations.
hk-now.com
Middlesex Chamber to Host “Business After Hours” on October 6th
Submitted by Haley Stafford, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (September 23, 2022) —Chairwoman Kristen Roberts of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce has announced that a Business After Work Networking Event will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. This member-only event will...
New Britain Herald
Downtown Car Show returns to New Britain with classic cars, food, raffles and more
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Downtown District, in partnership with the Constitution State Classics Car Club, is hosting the 16th annual New Britain/TD Bank Downtown Car Show Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. “The NBDD’s Car Show always brings a great turnout and is a great event for anyone...
hk-now.com
HVFC Auxiliary Military Whist Card Game – October 25th
(September 21, 2022) —The Haddam Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary will hold its Annual Military Whist Card Party on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the firehouse, 439 Saybrook Road. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m., and the game starts promptly at 7:00 p.m. Please note: The game starts earlier than in past years. Tickets are $7.00 and $6.00 for seniors and will be sold at the door on a first-come basis. If you have questions, call 860-345-2775. We were not able to hold our Whist for two years due to COVID, so mark your calendar for this year!
From a Cigar Lounge to a Boathouse, This $5.75 Million Lakeside Connecticut Compound Is Packed With Amenities
Is there anything this Connecticut compound doesn’t have? A lakeside lodge, a boathouse, a swimming pool, cigar lounge, a private dock—that’s just the start of this nature retreat. The roughly six-acre spread comes with all the amenities to host your family, friends and even your furry companions too. There’s a cluster of seven structures (yes, you read that right), the likes of a two-story barn, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a heated and air-conditioned doghouse, among other outbuildings. It’ll cost you $5.75 million for the whole lot, which comes fully furnished. Meaning all the property’s ATVs, plus a double-decker pontoon boat, are yours to...
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of Connecticut
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
New Britain Herald
Plainville Stadium Reunion at Berlin Fair Grounds to showcase local racing history
PLAINVILLE – The 14th annual Plainville Stadium Reunion this Saturday at the Berlin Fair Grounds will showcase local racing history. The reunion, sponsored by the Berlin Lions Club at Nutmeg Kart Club, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds at Beckley Road in Berlin. Visitors will be able to see the sort of vehicles that raced in the former Plainville Stadium, where the Lowe's Home Improvement now stands, during its heyday and meet some of the former racers.
Register Citizen
4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
Who Should Lease the Old Bacco’s in Waterbury? Bacco’s.
I saw an old friend pop in my feed last night, 1230 Thomaston Ave in Waterbury will always be Bacco's to me. It burned, it got flooded, and it kept coming back until it didn't. Well, the place is back up for lease again, isn't it time that Bacco's returned?
ctexaminer.com
Last Year’s Mass Release of Invasive Water Chestnut Bears Fruit on the Lower Connecticut River
A mass release of invasive water chestnut plants last year from a flood control pond in Hartford appears to have caused new infestations of the plant along the Connecticut River this year, according to environmentalists in the region who have been working to remove the plant. Anticipating heavy rain from...
Bristol Press
Mum Festival expected to impact a number of roads in Bristol this weekend
BRISTOL – Memorial Boulevard will close Friday afternoon and reopen late Sunday because of the Mum Festival. Police this week said the closure will take place at 1 p.m. Friday and remain in place until Sunday, at 9 p.m. The parade will also affect a number of roads on...
zip06.com
What Is The Secret To Chester’s Success?
Not too long ago, the archivist at the Chester Historical Society (CHS), Skip Hubbard, stopped by the historical society and chatted with some visitors to the current exhibit, “Where We Ate, Where We Eat.“ He found out they were from Great Britain. While pleased, he was not entirely...
iheart.com
Sound on Sound Festival in CT Weekend Update!
Sound on Sound Festival in CT Weekend Update! Listen here as Renee chats with the co-founders of this exciting event happening this weekend in CT!!!. Sound On Sound is a brand-new music festival bringing together world-class performing artists, renowned local eateries, craft breweries, a variety of wines and spirits, and much more for one unforgettable weekend in Fairfield County. From seeing your favorite band perform live, to relaxing with a cold beer at the Craft Beer & Sports Hall, or sipping a glass of wine in the Seaside Wine Grove, there is something for everyone at the fest.
wanderwisdom.com
Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford, Connecticut
I like to get outdoors and walk, especially if my surroundings are beautiful. I enjoy sharing my favorite spots with others. Harkness Memorial State Park is a most unusually beautiful state park and is located in Waterford, Connecticut, in the northeastern corner of the United States. This was the home...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- September 22, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook has seen the fall run start to approach full swing across the Sound. The first wave of false albacore came through heavily over the past week, with many anglers reporting better numbers than they have ever seen. Matt was able to put together a 12 albie day from the kayak, which is something we usually just dream about! They’ve started to spread out over the past few days, but increased reports from Rhode Island are encouraging, so we should see another push soon. Striped bass blitzes are also common, with tons of slot sized bass eating topwater offerings, and some larger bass still taking live eels on the shallow reefs. The fluke fishing has slowed down in the area, but the sea bass action seems to have picked up in the shallows, with the water cooling down.
historicbuildingsct.com
New Video: A Lost Vanderbilt Mansion in West Hartford
A mansion erected by a member of the Vanderbilt family once stood along Farmington Avenue in West Hartford, Connecticut. In this video I explain how the mansion came to be built, mention a notable artistic couple that was married in it, and tell how the mansion was replaced by an exclusive housing development.
hk-now.com
Senior Fall Flu Clinic to be Held October 5th
(September 21, 2022) — A Senior Fall Flu Clinic will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the former Haddam Elementary School, 272 Saybrook Road in Higganum. The event is being hosted by the Town of Haddam and Nutmeg Pharmacy, with support from the Department of Social Services and the Committee on Aging. Lunch will be served. For further information, contact Nutmeg Pharmacy in Higganum, 860-345-3607.
hk-now.com
HVFC Provides Mutual Aid to KVFC for Structure Fire
(September 22, 2022) — Haddam Volunteer Fire Company provided mutual aid to Killingworth on September 22nd to assist with a working structure fire on N. Chestnut Hill Road. The occupants and two cats made it out of the home safely. Additional crews from Chester, Deep River, Essex, Guilford, Clinton,...
