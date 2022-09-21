Read full article on original website
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 4
Another Saturday, another top 10 unbeaten top 10 team going down after Kansas State's valiant win at Oklahoma tossed a wrench in the top of the Big 12 standings coming out of Week 4. That is sure to shake up Sunday's new AP Top 25 rankings to close out the opening month of the regular season as several teams who notched wins over nationally-ranked teams expected to move up in the poll.
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Deion Sanders potentially replacing Geoff Collins leaves media mixed
It’s an interesting location and an interesting job, so maybe it needs an interesting hire. Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments. Here’s a collection of media members said about Collins’ firing and why Sanders — among others —...
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State football: Brent Venables, Dillon Gabriel get honest about penalties in upset loss
Oklahoma lost 41-34 to Kansas State, leaving Brent Venables and Dillon Gabriel blunt about penalties that plagued the sixth-ranked Sooners in the Week 4 upset defeat. Venables, OU's first-year head coach, has work to do with his team as he leads it into next Saturday's game at TCU. Gabriel completed...
Kickoff time and television for FSU vs. Wake Forest announced
Florida State will host Wake Forest on Saturday, October 1st. The game between the Seminoles and Demon Deacons will begin at 3:30 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The crucial Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division game will be broadcast by ABC. FSU defeated Boston College, 44-14, on Saturday...
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after loss to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Virginia's comeback fell short on Friday night after the Cavaliers fell to Syracuse 22-20. They are now 2-2 on the year. UVA head coach Tony Elliott met with the media after the game. Here is everything he said in his post game presser. What do you take...
UNC-Notre Dame: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. ---North Carolina suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Notre Dame, 45-32, Saturday at Kenan Stadium. While the Tar Heels opened the game with a 7-0 lead, the Irish set the tone with 24 unanswered second-quarter points and never looked back. The Tar Heels' defense allowed 576 total yards, dominated up front and were prone to many missed assignments on the back end. The high level of offensive production that came from returning receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green—with two touchdowns apiece— was overshadowed by a defense that had no answer, which produced a 287-66 Irish advantage in rushing yards. Quarterback Drake Maye completed 17-of-32 attempts for 301 yards with five touchdowns.
Vols impress five-stars, other important visitors in win over Florida
A number of the prospects who visited Tennessee on Saturday to attend the Vols' win over rival Florida discuss their experiences in Knoxville this weekend.
Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier to enter NCAA transfer portal, per report
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier plans to enter the transfer portal, according to a report Monday by Jordan Kaye of the Idaho Press. Bachmeier was in the middle of his fourth season with the Broncos, having up and down performances through four games. This report came on the heels of the school firing offensive coordinator Tim Plough after a loss to UTEP.
FSU Football ranked in both polls for first time since 2018 preseason
Florida State is 4-0 on the season and 2-0 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, their best start since the 2015 season. Due to that start by Mike Norvell's squad, they have returned to the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll, where they are ranked No. 22 this week, and they are also ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, where they check in at No. 23.
Videos: Paul Chryst, Badgers Frustrated by Blowout Loss to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio. -- Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst as well as senior nose tackle Keeanu Benton, junior linebacker Nick Herbig, and junior quarterback Graham Mertz addressed the media following Saturday's 52-21 loss to No. 3 Ohio State. The Buckeyes scored 28 unanswered points to open up the game. OSU out-gained...
What Kansas State players said after their 41-34 win at Oklahoma
This is what Kansas State players said after their 41-34 win at Oklahoma on Saturday, September 24, 2022. On playing with a chip on his shoulder... "It was great man. Playing this position, You got to have a little chip on your shoulder. You could be playing great the whole game, but if you give a one big play, it's a bad game. So that's the type of mentality I have. Always dialed in and yes, sometimes it gets a little chippy but that's football."
Georgia Tech coach candidates: Deion Sanders, Todd Monken, Jamey Chadwell among top names to watch
Georgia Tech finally pulled the plug on Geoff Collins this weekend, firing the embattled head coach Sunday after a 1-3 start to the season according to Bryce Koon of GoJackets.com. As an ACC program with plenty of fertile recruiting ground nearby, Georgia Tech should have a solid list of candidates to work with. Shortly after the news regarding Collins' fate broke, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd identified a handful of key names to know, with Jackson State coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders topping the list.
Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 21: Five Questions 'Answered'
No. 10 Arkansas suffered its first setback of the season on Saturday in the Southwest Classic, falling 23-21 to No. 23 Texas A&M in a wild one from AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas) to drop to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in SEC play. The Razorbacks scored the first 14 points...
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Iowa
Rutgers dropped a home game tonight against Iowa by the final of 27-10. Two defensive touchdowns by Iowa were the difference in this one as Rutgers fell to 3-1 on the season. Iowa pulled even at 3-1 as this was the first Big Ten game for both teams. The Scarlet Knights trailed 17-3 at halftime and that was just too much to overcome against a stour Hawkeye defense.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after Saturday's victory over Kent State
Saturday's game against Kent State wasn’t Georgia’s best performance of the season, but the Bulldogs made enough plays to avoid potential disaster. The No. 1 Bulldogs overcame an uncharacteristic three-turnover performance by relying on big plays from tight end Brock Bowers and leaning on a bend-but-don’t-break defensive effort on its way to a 39-22 win. Saturday’s victory stood as a so-so showing all around for Georgia, which had its share of miscues and had to settle for three field goals but still generated enough offense to keep Kent State in check in the second half.
Jonathan Mingo ready to abide by Kiffin's '24-hour' rule
The Ole Miss Rebels are officially 4-0 for the first time since 2015. However, there wasn’t much celebration between coaches, players and fans. Well that’s because the Rebels struggled mightily in the second half against an opponent they thought never should’ve been in the game when the fourth quarter hit, but that’s exactly what they got.
Middle Tennessee coach, ex-FSU QB Rick Stockstill slams Miami after upset win
Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill made sure Miami knows his Blue Raiders were the better team during Saturday's 45-31 victory over the Hurricanes. Middle Tennessee torched Miami with over 500 yards of total offense, including touchdown passes spanning 71, 69 and 98 yards to smack a team previously ranked No. 25 in the country.
Georgia Tech fires Geoff Collins: Yellow Jackets coach out midway through fourth season
Georgia Tech fired head coach Geoff Collins, according to Bryce Koon of GoJackets.com. Collins finishes his Georgia Tech career 10-28 overall and 7-19 in ACC play. He never won more than three games in a season since he took over in 2019. A board meeting Monday is expected to make the move official, and could also include the dismissal of Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury.
DL Rodney Lora decommits from Virginia, has several schools in mind
A Friday night loss on the field was followed by a Saturday morning loss off it for Virginia. Defensive lineman Rodney Lora, who plays at Woodberry Forest (Va.) School, announced his decommitment from the Cavaliers. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Lora committed to Virginia in late June, but decided to pull back...
Everything Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' 41-34 upset loss to Kansas State
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables' first head coaching appearance against his alma mater will go down as a disappointing one. The Sooners were downed by the Kansas State Wildcats 41-34 Saturday evening in their Big 12 opener in front of a packed Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Trailing from the...
