Read full article on original website
Related
The Most Haunted Camp in Texas May Be Here in Tyler–Surprised?
Have you ever heard that (allegedly) the most haunted camp in Texas may be right here in East Texas--in Tyler, specifically?. I've lived in Tyler since I was a kid. And although I was familiar with Camp Ford, which is located at 6500 US Highway 271, about 0.8 miles outside Loop 323, I'd never heard rumors it was haunted until fairly recently.
Watch as This Dude Kills 23 Wild Hogs from a Helicopter in Texas
Wild hogs are a menace to our society. They come onto our property and tear it up or even attack livestock or your pets. In some cases, humans have been attacked and killed by the boars. That's why any way to help exterminate these animals is welcome. That's what makes watching this video so pleasurable for many as this dude kills 23 hogs while flying over them in a helicopter.
Texas Roadhouse Now Has Honey Cinnamon Butter Candles
In "Shut Up And Take My Money" news, if you've ever dined at Texas Roadhouse location then you know that they are famous for a few things but the NUMBER ONE thing they are most known for is their amazing Honey Cinnamon Butter which you can spread across a hot roll before, during or after you chow down your steak.
Expect To See Fewer Pumpkin Patches In East Texas Thanks To The Drought
Now that fall is officially here, it is time to start decorating for the change of season and for Halloween too! If you normally decorate for fall with a lot of pumpkins, you might have a hard time finding the perfect size for your display and at the same time, you could be paying more for them this year too. If your family is into carving a perfect pumpkin for Halloween every year, just be prepared to possibly pay a little more for it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas High School PTO Auctioning Parking Spot For $20K
When I was in high school, I very RARELY drove to school. Okay, first I wanted to really bad to pull girls but when I finally got the opportunity to do so I quickly realize that it wasn't worth the trouble because high school parking lots, especially for students, get PACKED really quick at some schools. I would rather get door to door service from the yellow bus than walk a mile to the back of the parking lot to get my car.
At Least 6 Unique Events Are Happening In East Texas This Weekend
Fall has officially arrived in East Texas, however, it is still going to feel a lot like summer all weekend long, until a weak cold front moves in late Sunday night to bring high temperatures back down to normal for next week. But this isn't a weather report, this is a rundown of some awesome things happening around East Texas this weekend.
East Texas Filmmaker Prepares For Parole Money 2 Premiere In Tyler
At about this EXACT time last year, we invited East Texas music producer and filmmaker Michael "BoogieLow" Baker by to talk about his movie "Parole Money" which features a wide cast and crew of well known East Texas personalities. Well, he's back once again with the sequel Parole Money 2!
Is Texas One of Nine States to Ban Smoking with Children in the Car?
The discussion of smoking can be a touchy subject for many. For those who smoke, they hate the restrictions put on them of where they can smoke. For non smokers, they wish the habit and the sell of tobacco would just go away. Despite the many health warnings involving the use of tobacco products, there are some who choose to ignore it and enjoy a smoke anyway. For some states, however, you could be ticketed for smoking around a minor in a certain situation. Is Texas one of those states?
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Texas Chefs Getting a Chance to Shine at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas
Gotta love fair season in East Texas. The rides, the food, the games, the food, the exhibits, THE FOOD. We will certainly get our turkey leg, corn dog and funnel cake fixes this year. While we'll enjoy the many fairs in East Texas, some of us will also make the trip to Dallas to check out the State Fair of Texas. In addition to the awesome fair food, rides, concerts and more you'll find, there will also be a chance for some East Texas chefs to show off what they can do during this year's Sate Fair of Texas.
Texas Farmer Shares Video of Migrants Breaking Into His Parents’ House
A Texas farmer who lives near the border shared a video on TikTok that shows what he’s been dealing with on a daily basis. User dbar2099 has received backlash for some of the videos he’s posted of migrants crossing the border illegally. So, he shared a video of three migrants unsuccessfully attempting to break into his house before successfully gaining into his parents’ house and hiding inside. Border Patrol agents eventually showed up and apprehended the migrants.
Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Texas, Half Are Pick-ups
Crime happens everywhere including here in the state of Texas. It doesn't make sense to me because just about everyone here has a gun and is willing to do whatever it takes to protect themselves, their family, and their property but vehicle theft is something that we all need to watch out for because it happens. But I did take the time to look at the numbers from the National Insurance Crime Bureau to see what are the most stolen vehicles in the state of Texas and it seems like pick-ups are hit hardest.
A New Texan Picks His Winner in Whataburger Versus In-N-Out Burger
California and Texas are always butting heads over something. The different political views are usually at the forefront of any Texas versus California discussion. But there are debates about food, sports teams, landscapes, weather and many more. One of those food debates involves two fast food joints that are synonymous with each state; In-N-Out Burger from California and Whataburger from Texas. A new transplant to Texas from California decided to try Whataburger for the first time and gave his thoughts on which is better.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
See Who’s Left to be Captured on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these remaining wanted fugitives are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
Somebody Brought A $19 Million Dollar Texas Lottery Ticket In Willis, TX
It Must Feel Really Good (Or Really Paranoid) To Know That You Have Your Financial Future Secured And Its Just Sitting In Your Pocket. That's gotta be the feeling someone has right now as its been announced that a new millionaire has been created in Texas thanks to The Texas Lottery. The question now is does that person even KNOW that they have the winning ticket or are they're just trying to get over the shock of it all?
Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend
This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
Three Texas Cities Top “Cheaters” List, Two Make “Most Faithful”
As you already know, the TV show "Cheaters" was mostly shot in the Dallas Metroplex area so its really no surprise that when these "dating sites do studies on who's "unfaithful" you will probably find DFW near the top of the list. Once again, the city leads the way for folks looking to find their "side piece".
Powerhouse Vocalist Belts Whitesnake Classic on ‘The Voice,’ Gets Denied
Sonorous Texas singer Alexis McLaughlin sang a forceful version of Whitesnake's classic "Here I Go Again" on NBC's The Voice on Monday (Sept. 19). But her performance wasn't enough for the celebrity coaches. As avid viewers of The Voice know, the coaches keep their chairs turned away from an auditioning...
Classic Rock 96.1
Tyler, TX
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock961.com/
Comments / 0