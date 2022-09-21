ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

fox13news.com

Pasco County Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Pasco County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. Four sandbag sites are open to help protect your property from floodwaters, Pasco County officials said. W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr., Park on Little Road in New Port Richey, Veterans Memorial Park on Hicks Road in Hudson, Magnolia Valley Golf Course on Massachusetts Avenue in New Port Richey and Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn) on Warder Road in San Antonio are all open.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Update #2: Gulfport Advice for TD9 Storm Prep

The City of Gulfport issued a press release this afternoon (Sept. 23) about Tropical Depression #9, for which Gulfport (and coastal Tampa Bay) is the so-called “cone of uncertainty.” Here’s the City’s advice – and some of our own – at this time. Review...
GULFPORT, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Holiday, FL

The Sunshine State is a no-brainer one of the top domestic and foreign tourist destinations in the United States. You are reading: Things to do in holiday fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Holiday, FL. Florida, in general, has full of attractions you can’t find anywhere else.
HOLIDAY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Lightning strike destroys Inverness mobile home

A lightning strike sparked a blaze that destroyed an Inverness mobile home. Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews responded at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, to a structure fire off East Possum Court, where arriving firefighters found an 800-square-foot, single-wide mobile home halfway engulfed in flames, according to CCFR on Friday.
INVERNESS, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Has 3 Of The Worst Traffic Spots In The US

Living in Tampa Bay, we know how bad traffic is. Another study has come out and shows that Florida has three of the worst traffic spots in the US. According to the study done by INRIX, they found that the average American driver lost 36 hours due to congestion. The number crunchers at INRIX gathered plenty of data from different sources and came up with the most congested roads in the US:
FLORIDA STATE

