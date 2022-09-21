Read full article on original website
Over 500 illegal crab traps seized in Hernando County, FWC says
Florida wildlife officials seized over 500 crab traps placed illegally in Hernando County.
Driver dies in collision on U.S. 41 in Hillsborough County
An 81-year-old man died Wednesday morning after his vehicle collided with a pickup truck at a Hillsborough County intersection, authorities said.
Fiery tractor-trailer crash on I-4 in Polk City sends two people to hospital
POLK CITY, Fla. - A traffic crash that led to a semi-truck catching fire snarled the morning commute in Polk County. Two people were hospitalized. One westbound lane of Interstate 4 near Polk Parkway remains closed at this time. The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. According to the Polk County...
Coors Light cans spill onto I-75 in Brooksville after crash involving 5 semis, 1 pickup truck
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Four semi-trucks were involved in a crash in Hernando County, leading to cases and cans of Coors Lights scattering across lanes, bringing traffic to a halt during the morning rush hour. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, two tractor-trailers were heading south when one collided with the...
Pasco County Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information
Follow ongoing updates from Pasco County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. Four sandbag sites are open to help protect your property from floodwaters, Pasco County officials said. W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr., Park on Little Road in New Port Richey, Veterans Memorial Park on Hicks Road in Hudson, Magnolia Valley Golf Course on Massachusetts Avenue in New Port Richey and Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn) on Warder Road in San Antonio are all open.
2 hospitalized after fiery crash on I-4 in Polk County
A stretch of Interstate 4 is closed in both directions after a fiery crash involving a semi-truck.
Man dies in crash involving wrecker in Lakeland
A man died in a crash involving a wrecker in Lakeland, police said.
Update #2: Gulfport Advice for TD9 Storm Prep
The City of Gulfport issued a press release this afternoon (Sept. 23) about Tropical Depression #9, for which Gulfport (and coastal Tampa Bay) is the so-called “cone of uncertainty.” Here’s the City’s advice – and some of our own – at this time. Review...
15 Best Things to Do in Holiday, FL
The Sunshine State is a no-brainer one of the top domestic and foreign tourist destinations in the United States. You are reading: Things to do in holiday fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Holiday, FL. Florida, in general, has full of attractions you can’t find anywhere else.
Undocumented worker accused of hitting, killing Pinellas deputy on I-275
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the man suspected of a hit-and-run crash that killed a Pinellas County deputy Thursday night along I-275 was an undocumented migrant who was captured Friday.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Sumter County, troopers say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on County Road 466 and County Road 223 around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. [TRENDING: Here’s the latest on Invest 98L as the...
Pasco County Urges Residents To Prepare For Storm, Sandbag Sites Now Open
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Tropical Depression 9 is roughly 1,200 miles southeast of Florida, and National Hurricane Center models show Pasco County is included in the five-day forecast. Pasco County Emergency Management is monitoring the storm and working with other county departments to prepare
Pinellas County marina owner closely watching tropical wave headed for the Gulf
Tampa Bay area business owners say they are watching a tropical wave headed for the Gulf of Mexico next week.
Florida drug bust seized enough fentanyl to ‘kill everyone within 18 counties’
Two men suspected of buying and selling "large quantities" of fentanyl were arrested after authorities in Clay County uncovered enough of the lethal drug to kill more than 4 million people.
Inverness subdivision could see bad roads fixed
For years, people who live in the Inverness Village Unit 4 subdivision have endured some of the worst roads in Citrus County. The process to improve those roads is underway.
Plant City equine therapy business wants pole barn ordered in March
Better Call Behnken is helping a business owner after she says she paid for a pole barn she hasn't received.
Lightning strike destroys Inverness mobile home
A lightning strike sparked a blaze that destroyed an Inverness mobile home. Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews responded at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, to a structure fire off East Possum Court, where arriving firefighters found an 800-square-foot, single-wide mobile home halfway engulfed in flames, according to CCFR on Friday.
Florida Has 3 Of The Worst Traffic Spots In The US
Living in Tampa Bay, we know how bad traffic is. Another study has come out and shows that Florida has three of the worst traffic spots in the US. According to the study done by INRIX, they found that the average American driver lost 36 hours due to congestion. The number crunchers at INRIX gathered plenty of data from different sources and came up with the most congested roads in the US:
Pickup truck slams into crane on construction site near Howard Frankland Bridge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - It was a terrifying day on the job for a St. Petersburg bridge worker after he said a speeding pickup truck slammed into the side of his crane. "It could have been so much worse, but for me, it was just crazy traumatic," Greg Carlton, the crane operator, said.
Ybor City bar staff passed drugs to patrons inside shot glasses, under trays: police
Four Ybor City bartenders were arrested as part of a Tampa Police Department sting, alleging they sold drugs to bar patrons.
