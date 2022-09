It is often said that close games are decided by a handful of plays, something which certainly rang true for No. 10 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1 SEC) as the Hogs were haunted by missed opportunities in Saturday's 23-21 loss to No. 23 Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) in the Southwest Classic from AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas).

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO