Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
uwplatt.edu
UW-Platteville Online advisor earns statewide recognition
For 20 years, Academic Advisor Joanna Muller has helped students reach their educational goals. On Sept. 29, that hard work will be officially recognized on the statewide stage when the Wisconsin Academic Advising Association (WACADA) awards Muller the Advising Excellence Award. Muller advises undergraduate distance students across various academic areas...
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison orthopedics chair Dr. Thomas Zdeblick resigns
Dr. Thomas Zdeblick resigned from his position as chair of the Department of Orthopedics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in June. He currently remains head of the UW Spine Center and a member of the department of Orthopedics. His resignation comes after his proposal to build a new physician-owned surgical...
uwpexponent.com
The Exponent: What Do We Do?
Welcome back to the school year, everyone! I hope that you were able to enjoy your warm, sun-filled summertime right before we return to the excitingly overcast, cool, misty and cold fall and winter. Whether you are a freshman who attended Bridgefest, a returning student who saw us at the...
Badger Herald
Freshman gets caught holding open door at Memorial Union, misses first week of school
On the first day of school, freshman Gill Stillman was walking into the Memorial Union when he noticed a girl trailing not far behind him. “It was 1:30pm, so I wanted to get Strada before the line got too long,” Stillman said. “But then I saw this girl walking behind me and thought to myself, ‘Hey, let’s start this year off on a good foot, Gill. Why don’t you hold that door open for her?’”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
uwplatt.edu
Christiansen gains knowledge on renewable resources at Pierce Manufacturing
Caleb Christiansen, a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and member of the cross country and track and field programs, has always been interested in renewable energy. As an engineering physics major with an emphasis in electrical engineering and minor in sustainability and renewable energy systems, his summer internship at Pierce Manufacturing gave him hands-on experience with a company that is investing heavily in the electrification of their vehicles.
biztimes.biz
Dyersville business closes after 16 years
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A longtime Dyersville business recently closed. Finest Grains-Natural & Organic Products, 635 16th Ave. SE, closed after 16 years in business. Owner Deanne Coohey founded Finest Grains as an extension of her passion for healthy eating. Believing in the health benefits of natural and organic foods, she wanted to make those types of meals available to her community.
This Forgotten Ghost Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. In Wisconsin, there's an abandoned ghost town that not many people know about. If you're feeling adventurous, it's free to check it out.
RELATED PEOPLE
biztimes.biz
Breitbach’s owners garner Iowa Restaurant Association’s top honor
The owners of a Dubuque County restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association’s top honor this fall. Mike and Cindy Breitbach, of Breitbach’s Country Dining in Balltown, have been selected by the association as the restaurateurs of the year. Breitbach’s celebrates its title as the state’s oldest food...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
nbc15.com
Knowing the symptoms of an aneurysm could save your life
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Knowing the signs of an aneurysm could save your life, said UW Health neurologist Dr. Luke Bradbury. Symptoms of an aneurysm, which is a bulging blood vessel in the brain, include blurred or double vision, a droopy eyelid, a dilated pupil, pain above or behind one eye, and weakness or numbness.
Iowa Tractor Accident Claims The Life Of Motorcyclist
THE FEATURED IMAGE IS A STOCK IMAGE, NOT FROM THE ACCIDENT. Harvest has been underway in many areas of Iowa this week which means there has been a lot more heavy machinery out and about. But, it’s only the beginning of the season which means not every farmer is in their tractors or trucking around their grain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
New area code coming to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday the creation of a new, additional area code to overlay the area in which the 608 area code is now in service. It's in the Madison area and southwest and southcentral Wisconsin. The PSC says that the...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema excited for return to Wisconsin, grateful for extra time to prepare
Bret Bielema will be returning to Madison to face Wisconsin on Oct. 1. The former Wisconsin HC and current Illinois HC had some kind words to say about the Badgers program per Jeremy Werner of 247Sports. Bielema was at Wisconsin from 2004-2012 as a defensive coordinator and eventually a head...
Radio Iowa
Farley farmer dies in accident
Northeast Iowa officials say a young farmer has died. A Farley man died in a farming accident on Saturday night. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly before 9:30 north of Farley, at a residence there. Workers were unhooking a silage wagon when it started rolling backward.
Fatal Accident Claims Life Of Young Farmer In Northeast Iowa
Fall is a dangerous time of year when you’re a farmer. There is a lot of heavy machinery going at once which means there are more ways things can go wrong. And sometimes accidents do happen, and when they do it’s never easy to unexpectedly lose someone, especially when they are young.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field
Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
UPDATE: AMBER Alert canceled for missing Wisconsin teen
State officials have canceled an AMBER Alert for a missing 17-year-old girl. Authorities say Laniyah Hampton has been found. No additional information has been released. See our original reporting, below. An AMBER Alert has been activated for a missing 17-year-old girl, according to the statewide alert system. Laniyah R. Hampton...
Police waiting on DNA before releasing name in Portage County suspicious death
Portage County Sheriff’s officials say they believe they know the identity of the remains found this week in a corn field but will wait for DNA confirmation before any additional information is released. A farm worker called in the discovery at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 in the...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: James Mercer Strangled His Baby Son With a Cord | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #13
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. James Mercer was one of them. 13th in the series. Baby Jesse, just...
Comments / 0