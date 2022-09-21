ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Noozhawk

Suspect in Knife Attack Arrested at Goleta Shopping Center

The search for a suspect in an assault led to the heavy presence of law enforcement officers at a Goleta shopping center on Friday before the man was taken into custody. Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded at about 9:15 a.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon — a knife — near the Home Depot store at the Camino Real Marketplace, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Suspect Arrested in Stabbing Death of 51-Year-Old Man in Santa Maria

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 51-year-old man in southeast Santa Maria early Wednesday, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Shortly after midnight, officers and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the 700 block of East Betteravia Road regarding a stabbing victim who was bleeding and in distress, according to Sgt. Todd Logan.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures

The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 9.21.2022

[Editor’s note: Noozhawk's weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Grace Kitayama with the latest...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Luncheon Celebrates Santa Barbara Foundation’s People of the Year

Ginger Salazar and Katina Zaninovich were honored for their volunteer contributions and service to the community at the 79th annual Santa Barbara Foundation Person of the Year Luncheon on Wednesday at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. “Recipients are selected each year from a wide range of candidates who are...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Captain’s Log: The Hairs Were Standing Up on My Neck

There is a story I told at the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council, where I serve my community by representing recreational anglers. It is a story of a wild moment when the natural order went ballistic all around me. On my charterboat WaveWalker, decades ago, I had a...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Organizers Postpone Inaugural Lompoc Music Festival

The inaugural Lompoc Music Festival has been postponed, but those who bought tickets apparently won't receive refunds. Organizers had touted the event as taking place at Ryon Memorial Park in Lompoc on Saturday and sold tickets for the festival with the theme "Where music is good for the soul." "The...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Works Overtime for Tough 7-6 Victory Over Rio Mesa

The defense of Santa Barbara High’s football team was the difference-maker in a heart-stopping 7-6 overtime victory over Rio Mesa on Friday night at Peabody Stadium. The Dons swarmed Rio Mesa running back J’lin Wingo on a two-point conversion attempt and survived the Channel League slugfest with a hard-earned victory that improved their records to 3-1 in league and 5-1 overall. Rio Mesa is 2-1 and 3-2.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

SBCC Roundup: Soccer Teams Post Shutouts Against Canyons

Forward Bart Muns did all the scoring for the SBCC men’s soccer team in a 3-0 win over College of the Canyons. It was the seventh multi-goal performance in Muns’ SBCC career. He has seven goals on the season. SBCC earned its second shutout of the season, with...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

UCSB Women’s Soccer Ties Hawai’i 0-0 in Big West Home Opener

The UCSB women's soccer team (0-1-1, 1-6-4) was back in action as they hosted the University of Hawai'I Rainbow Wahine in its first home Big West game this season. Following this tough match between two strong teams, the Gauchos and the Wahine ended up with a tie just like they did the last time they played.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

