Protests

nm156
2d ago

Russians are gonna have to take to the streets and protest in mass. Scary and some will probably be arrested or disappeared. But Putin's crazy isn't gonna end itself. He's destroying Russia.

Ronnie James
2d ago

Putin talks about Ukraine being filled with Nazi's but if Putin looked in the mirror "it's Hitler himself". He is going to force a vote in the cities that are held by the Russian troops knowing the few citizens left will vote to join Russia being scared "if they don't they will be killed". Putin will figure out a "special skill" that brings these young kid's to the front line's. It's sad to see now the citizens are taking to the streets in protest "afraid of dying" but all these months they turned their head's "better late then never I guess". Putin is destroying Russia and how the world views Russia and it's citizens. If he is not stopped Putin will only get worse and the citizens of Russia needs to stand up and against Putin and his ways. Putin makes law's that suits him and keeps him in power "that's not a president" that's a ruler and as all rulers they try to dominate and take land until their kingdom fall's. Putin needs to fall before he starts ww3

Robert Miner
2d ago

I remember the Anti-Vietnam protests. Protesters were cowards. Funny high school grads. GIT into colleges/universities to avoid draft. kids and grandkids of these protestors turned into yellow-bellied cowards for fake pandemic.

