How To Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish Live Games in 2022

Notre Dame is a team with a rabid and loyal following . If you count yourself among the Fighting Irish faithful, you might want to know how to watch Notre Dame football without cable. The answer? Make sure you have access to a streaming service that carries one of the channels airing the games.

Where to watch Notre Dame football

Notre Dame football games are carried most notably by ABC, CBS, and ESPN, though you can also catch them on other channels. Ensure you have access to these channels, and you’re all set. Luckily, the Fighting Irish can be found on almost every streaming service out there.

Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish Games on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV

Sling TV is a great option for Fighting Irish fans on a budget. Not only does it offer a wide variety of channels and pricing options (and a free trial), but Sling Orange carries ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, while Sling Blue carries Fox Sports 1. If you want even more options, the College Football Package includes the Sports Extra Add-On and gives access to the ACC Network. Sling Orange offers only 31 channels, while Sling Blue offers 41. If you opt for Sling Blue & Orange , you can access all 47 possible channels (minus the optional add-ons).

Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish Games on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Hulu + Live TV comes with more than just TV channels; it also has Disney Plus and ESPN Plus as a complete bundle . Combine that with Hulu’s impressive lineup of originals and more than 75 different channels to choose from, and you’ve got a winning combination, especially for sports fans. The basic Hulu plan gives access to ESPN, ABC, and ESPN2 and offers the ACC Network, too. If you only care about live TV streaming , then the ad-supported option will save you a few dollars a year. If you want to dig deep into Hulu’s own programming lineup, the ad-free version might be a better bet.

Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish Games on FuboTV

FuboTV

In FuboTV, the F is for Fighting Irish. Okay, not really — but it is for football, and that’s something you’ll get plenty of through any of its three main packages . The Pro plan is the best value for most people and comes with ABC, CBS, ESPN, and more, for just $69.99 per month. There’s also up to 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR if you have to record the game to watch later, 131 channels , and a free trial for you to give it a spin before you commit.

Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish Games on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Youtube TV is definitely a great option — especially for Notre Dame fans. With ABC, CBS, FS1, ESPN, and more, all for just $64.99 per month, YouTube TV packs a lot of value into an affordable package. Pair that with unlimited DVR space and the ability to share it across six accounts in your household, and it becomes a perfect option for any football fan.

Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish Games on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM has four packages to choose from, covering every price point and budget. The Entertainment plan is the most affordable, starting at $69.99 per month for over 75 channels, while the Premier plan is the most expensive, at $149.99 per month for over 150 channels. No matter what package you choose, DIRECTV STREAM comes with on-demand content, unlimited cloud DVR storage, and SHOWTIME, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax. You also get ESPN, FS1, and the ACC Network with even the basic plan.

Watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish Games on Peacock

Peacock

Peacock is a live TV streaming service , but it’s different from competitors in that the options tend to be limited, and only specific content is available at a certain time. That said, the Peacock Premium is only $4.99 per month, making it easy to catch all of the Notre Dame games. If you’re a fan who wants the most budget-friendly way to watch, Peacock is the way to go.

Notre Dame 2022 football schedule

Saturday, Nov. 19 @ 2:30 p.m. Boston College at Notre Dame

Saturday, Nov. 26 @ TBD Notre Dame at USC

*All times Eastern. Find the full schedule on ESPN.com .

Watch like a champion today

The Fighting Irish are ready to take the field this year. For the die-hard fans out there, streaming gives you more flexibility, and the included DVR options mean you’ll never miss a game. Our preferred service is Sling TV due to its budget-friendly nature, but Hulu + Live TV also gives you additional entertainment content to watch when Notre Dame isn’t playing. The best news is multiple streaming services offer access to the Fighting Irish games, and you can watch them from anywhere.

FAQs

How can I watch the Notre Dame football game?

You can watch Notre Dame football games on various streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and more.

What channel is the Notre Dame football game on?

You can watch Notre Dame football games on ESPN, ABC, and CBS.

How can I watch the Notre Dame game without cable?

As long as you subscribe to a live TV streaming service that carries one of the channels that airs Notre Dame games, you can watch them without a cable subscription.

