A Poyen man racked up a list of charges after police say he led them on a pursuit that began in Arkadelphia and ended on a county road across the Ouachita River. According to a probable cause affidavit filed this week, authorities on Aug. 29 noted a “heavily damaged” vehicle, driven by 34-year-old John Lynden Lane Clifton, at 10th and Caddo streets; its windshield was extremely damaged and its back glass was missing. Sgt. Roy Bethell of Group 6 Narcotics attempted a traffic stop at 5th and Caddo, but Clifton continued east on Caddo, prompting Bethell to call for backup.

ARKADELPHIA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO