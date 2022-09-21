Read full article on original website
Gail Pettus
Gail Irene Pettus was born August 4, 1947, in Palo Alto, California to Benjamin and Willa Capp. She was a longtime resident of the city and a second-generation graduate of Palo Alto High School. Gail was employed with Walgreens for several years before she requested a transfer. In 1994, Gail...
#24 Reddies head to Magnolia
ARKADELPHIA — After an historic Saturday that saw head coach Scott Maxfield become the all-time winningest head coach in Henderson State history, Maxfield and the No. 24 Reddies will look to add another win to the list when they head to Magnolia, Arkansas to face the Southern Arkansas Muleriders at 6 p.m.
Q&A with Farrell Ford, local art legend
As Farrell Ford approaches 90, the Clark County artist responsible for promoting the local art community reflects on her accomplishments of late. A reception honoring Ford and her contributions to the arts will be held Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Arkadelphia Arts Center, 625 Main St.
Lady Reddies ranked No. 3 in latest WGCA poll
CORAL SPRINGS, Florida — In the latest Women’s Golf Coaches Association Poll, the Henderson State women’s golf program reached their highest ranking in program history at No. 3 in the country. No other sport at HSU has seen a ranking higher. Dallas Baptist remained at No. 1,...
EDCCC to meet Tuesday
The Economic Development Corp. of Clark County will hold its regular monthly meeting at noon Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Red Hill Road in Arkadelphia. A meeting agenda was not available at the time of this writing. EDCCC meetings are open to the public.
FBC launches GriefShare group Sept. 26
Arkadelphia’s First Baptist Church will begin offering a grief support ministry, GriefShare, on Monday for anyone in the area who has experienced the loss of a spouse, child, family member or friend. Thirteen weekly meetings will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays from Sept. 26-Dec. 19 near the FBC...
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Dec. 23
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Clark County real estate transactions through Sept. 25
Clark County real estate transactions recorded between Sept. 9-23, 2022, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price and property description available, and does not withhold names. POST UPDATED...
Poyen man charged in Witherspoon Road pursuit
A Poyen man racked up a list of charges after police say he led them on a pursuit that began in Arkadelphia and ended on a county road across the Ouachita River. According to a probable cause affidavit filed this week, authorities on Aug. 29 noted a “heavily damaged” vehicle, driven by 34-year-old John Lynden Lane Clifton, at 10th and Caddo streets; its windshield was extremely damaged and its back glass was missing. Sgt. Roy Bethell of Group 6 Narcotics attempted a traffic stop at 5th and Caddo, but Clifton continued east on Caddo, prompting Bethell to call for backup.
OEM: Conditions too dry for burning
A brush fire Thursday afternoon that prompted the response of three agencies has officials cautioning the public not to burn. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. dispatchers requested Arkadelphia and DeGray fire departments to respond to the 2700 block of Country Club Road, situated between W.P. Malone and Club drives, after a motorist phoned 911 to report a brush fire that appeared to be growing out of control. The Arkadelphia Fire Department would go on to request the assistance of the Arkansas Forestry Commission.
Clark County inmate apprehended after escape
ARKADELPHIA — An inmate escaped from a community service work crew from Clark County Jail on Tuesday, Sep. 20, 2022. Sheriff Jason Watson described the escape as a matter of “opportunity.” At time of writing, he could not release a name, but he stressed that this was a non-violent offender and there was never any danger to the public, and that the inmate was an Arkadelphia native.
