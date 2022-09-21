Read full article on original website
arkadelphian.com
More than 750 mobilize for 51st Tiger Serve Day
ARKADELPHIA — The Ben M. Elrod Center for Family and Community at Ouachita Baptist University held its 51st Tiger Serve Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, with 763 Ouachita students, faculty and staff completing 74 projects at area homes, non-profit organizations and designated trash pickup sites across Arkadelphia. Volunteers represented this semester’s theme, “PurposeTSD.”
arkadelphian.com
School board rejects lawsuit settlement
Five months into a racial discrimination lawsuit against the Arkadelphia School District, the school board voted unanimously to reject the plaintiffs’ demands for a $50,000 settlement. The Arkadelphia Board of Education on Tuesday heard from Cody Kees, an attorney representing the district on behalf of the Arkansas School Board...
arkadelphian.com
Week in Clark County History: Sept. 25-Oct. 1
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Sept....
arkadelphian.com
FBC launches GriefShare group Sept. 26
Arkadelphia’s First Baptist Church will begin offering a grief support ministry, GriefShare, on Monday for anyone in the area who has experienced the loss of a spouse, child, family member or friend. Thirteen weekly meetings will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays from Sept. 26-Dec. 19 near the FBC...
arkadelphian.com
Gail Pettus
Gail Irene Pettus was born August 4, 1947, in Palo Alto, California to Benjamin and Willa Capp. She was a longtime resident of the city and a second-generation graduate of Palo Alto High School. Gail was employed with Walgreens for several years before she requested a transfer. In 1994, Gail...
arkadelphian.com
Q&A with Farrell Ford, local art legend
As Farrell Ford approaches 90, the Clark County artist responsible for promoting the local art community reflects on her accomplishments of late. A reception honoring Ford and her contributions to the arts will be held Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Arkadelphia Arts Center, 625 Main St.
arkadelphian.com
EDCCC to meet Tuesday
The Economic Development Corp. of Clark County will hold its regular monthly meeting at noon Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Red Hill Road in Arkadelphia. A meeting agenda was not available at the time of this writing. EDCCC meetings are open to the public.
talkbusiness.net
Benton business owner inducted as president of National Pest Management Association
Justin McCauley of McCauley Services of Benton has been named as president of the National Pest Management Association (NPMA). McCauley Services is a family-owned and operated pest management company. McCauley, who has recently served as NPMA vice-president, will now lead the national association for pest management professionals across the country.
arkadelphian.com
Clifford Evan Marks
Clifford Evan Marks, age 83, of Henderson, Nev., formerly of Gurdon, passed from this life on Friday, July 29, 2022, at his home. He was born July 10, 1939, in Gurdon, the son of the late Elgy Humphries and Mary Cornelia Aylor Marks. Clifford was a United States Air Force veteran proudly serving his country. He moved to Henderson and worked for the United States Postal Service delivering mail on the Las Vegas Strip. Clifford retired from Montgomery Ward and received numerous sales awards and recognitions during his career. He later owned and operated a successful key and locksmith business which he thoroughly enjoyed.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Dec. 23
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
magnoliareporter.com
Defendant in Magnolia child care assault case makes plea, awaits sentence
Madison Myers, who was accused of striking two toddlers at a Magnolia daycare on March 9, has pleaded guilty and may be sentenced to a three-year prison term in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and six years’ suspended imposition of sentencing. A plea bargain was struck between Myers’ attorney,...
arkadelphian.com
Poyen man charged in Witherspoon Road pursuit
A Poyen man racked up a list of charges after police say he led them on a pursuit that began in Arkadelphia and ended on a county road across the Ouachita River. According to a probable cause affidavit filed this week, authorities on Aug. 29 noted a “heavily damaged” vehicle, driven by 34-year-old John Lynden Lane Clifton, at 10th and Caddo streets; its windshield was extremely damaged and its back glass was missing. Sgt. Roy Bethell of Group 6 Narcotics attempted a traffic stop at 5th and Caddo, but Clifton continued east on Caddo, prompting Bethell to call for backup.
arkadelphian.com
Clark County real estate transactions through Sept. 25
Clark County real estate transactions recorded between Sept. 9-23, 2022, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price and property description available, and does not withhold names. POST UPDATED...
arkadelphian.com
OEM: Conditions too dry for burning
A brush fire Thursday afternoon that prompted the response of three agencies has officials cautioning the public not to burn. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. dispatchers requested Arkadelphia and DeGray fire departments to respond to the 2700 block of Country Club Road, situated between W.P. Malone and Club drives, after a motorist phoned 911 to report a brush fire that appeared to be growing out of control. The Arkadelphia Fire Department would go on to request the assistance of the Arkansas Forestry Commission.
arkadelphian.com
Clark County inmate apprehended after escape
ARKADELPHIA — An inmate escaped from a community service work crew from Clark County Jail on Tuesday, Sep. 20, 2022. Sheriff Jason Watson described the escape as a matter of “opportunity.” At time of writing, he could not release a name, but he stressed that this was a non-violent offender and there was never any danger to the public, and that the inmate was an Arkadelphia native.
Happening this weekend in central Arkansas: Spa-Con, festivals, food competitions & comedy shows
Fall is officially here, which means it’s a good time to enjoy the weather and attend upcoming activities happening in central Arkansas this weekend
arkadelphian.com
Lady Reddies ranked No. 3 in latest WGCA poll
CORAL SPRINGS, Florida — In the latest Women’s Golf Coaches Association Poll, the Henderson State women’s golf program reached their highest ranking in program history at No. 3 in the country. No other sport at HSU has seen a ranking higher. Dallas Baptist remained at No. 1,...
Crazy Video: Benton police investigating ATM theft
Benton police are investigating after someone attempted to steal an ATM Thursday morning.
KATV
Benton leaves El Dorado in the dust
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Panthers got a win over El Dorado on Friday. The final score between the two teams was (56-28).
aymag.com
Whataburger is Headed to West Little Rock
Less than a month after the announcement of a new Whataburger location in Saline County, Whataburger has revealed it is opening a new location in West Little Rock. According to TMG Construction Management, Inc., the location of the new Whataburger will be at 17100 Chenal Parkway. The area is 7.932 acres across four lots right off of Chenal Parkway. The spot currently contains a carwash and a shopping center.
