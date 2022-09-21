Clifford Evan Marks, age 83, of Henderson, Nev., formerly of Gurdon, passed from this life on Friday, July 29, 2022, at his home. He was born July 10, 1939, in Gurdon, the son of the late Elgy Humphries and Mary Cornelia Aylor Marks. Clifford was a United States Air Force veteran proudly serving his country. He moved to Henderson and worked for the United States Postal Service delivering mail on the Las Vegas Strip. Clifford retired from Montgomery Ward and received numerous sales awards and recognitions during his career. He later owned and operated a successful key and locksmith business which he thoroughly enjoyed.

GURDON, AR ・ 19 HOURS AGO