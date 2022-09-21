ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa City School Employees’ Raises to Go Into Effect in October

The Tuscaloosa City School Board unanimously approved raises for TCS employees at Tuesday night's school board meeting that will go into effect on October 1. According to TCS Core Notes newsletter, TCS employees can expect raises between 4 percent and 20.81 percent, based off of raise approved by the state. The release stated educators who have worked the longest will receive the highest percent raise.
92.9 WTUG

