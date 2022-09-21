Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Says He Can't Be Sued for Fraud Because He Paid the Money Back
Former President Donald Trump wrote Thursday on social media that he cannot be sued for fraud because he repaid loans borrowed from lenders "in full on or before the due date" or is still repaying them. Trump was responding to a civil lawsuit announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney...
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight
Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
Donald Trump repeats odd nickname for Letitia James at North Carolina rally
Donald Trump repeated his unexplained – and potentially racist – nickname for New York attorney general Letitia James, who hit him and the Trump Organization with a $250m fraud lawsuit earlier this week. “There’s no better example of the left’s chilling obsession with targeting political opponents than the...
The House may finally vote — next week — on legislation to ban members of Congress from trading stocks
House Democrats just teed up a potential vote next week on a congressional stock trading ban. Top Democrats told colleagues that the legislation will most likely include Supreme Court justices. That inclusion — along with the short time members will have to consider the bill — may signal peril....
Liz Truss is a ‘huge fan of the United States’
“I do think our relationship is special, and it’s increasingly important,” the United Kingdom's new prime minister said Sunday.
