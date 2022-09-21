Read full article on original website
Related
Brewster Girls Football Coach Recognized by the New York Giants Organization
Did you know that Brewster High School has a girls flag football team?. I was not aware but I'm happy to hear it, I was even more delighted to learn that they won Section I championship this year. The Bears went undefeated in their inaugural season. Finally, I learned that the team, and Head Coach Matt Cunningham were recognized for their efforts by the New York Giants organization.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana high school football scores from LHSAA Week 4 with Arch Manning live updates
The fourth week of the Louisiana high school football season is expected to be a key one throughout the state, although a lot of eyes will be focused on Many this Friday night when the Tigers host Isidore Newman. The top college football prospect in the country, Newman's Arch Manning...
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
University of Utah Student Threatened to Detonate A Nuclear Reactor If The Football Team Lost
College football is known for having some crazy fan and passionate fan bases. Some fans would do anything for their favorite college team to win, but you have to be careful of what you say and do in today's world. There was an extreme case of a football fan going too far this past weekend at the University of Utah.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
zagsblog.com
Top NY/NJ high school stars to face Overtime Elite in New Jersey All-Star event
New Jersey is getting ready to host the preps vs. the pros in October. Some of the top high schools stars from New York and New Jersey will play against teams from Overtime Elite at Roselle Catholic High School Oct. 14-15. The event is called the Hustle & Heart Classic powered by ACES.
NBA・
Long Beach Millikan (California) football forfeits 4 wins over use of ineligible player
It's the second consecutive week a Long Beach team had to forfeit wins
Ward homers twice, Ohtani earns win as Angels beat Twins 4-2
MINNEAPOLIS — Taylor Ward homered twice and Shohei Ohtani took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on a cool, rainy Friday night.Ohtani seemed to have trouble adjusting to the weather conditions, tying his career high with six walks. He also hit a batter in the first, when Minnesota scored without a hit, but he managed his way through five-plus innings to earn his fourth straight win.Ohtani (14-8) allowed two runs and struck out seven to reach 203 Ks on the season, reaching 200 for the first time in his career....
Sports Radio 1360 AM
Binghamton, NY
650
Followers
2K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT
CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1360binghamton.com
Comments / 0