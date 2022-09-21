ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

Brewster Girls Football Coach Recognized by the New York Giants Organization

Did you know that Brewster High School has a girls flag football team?. I was not aware but I'm happy to hear it, I was even more delighted to learn that they won Section I championship this year. The Bears went undefeated in their inaugural season. Finally, I learned that the team, and Head Coach Matt Cunningham were recognized for their efforts by the New York Giants organization.
